Revealed: the best ways to reheat your takeaways

Whether it's last night's curry or a few slices of leftover pizza, reheating takeaway can be a tempting shortcut – but how safe is it?

You might assume that chucking leftovers in the microwave is fine, but reheating food isn't always that simple.

In fact, according to BBC Good Food , around half of all reported food poisoning cases come from meals eaten at home. That’s why cooling, storing and reheating food safely matters just as much as how it tastes.

We’ve spoken to the Food Standards Agency (FSA) about how many times you can reheat food, how hot it should get and why leftover rice needs extra caution. Plus, we explain which appliance works best for each type of takeaway. Keep scrolling for the details.

Yes, as long as you follow food safety rules. Reheating means cooking your food again, not just warming it up, so always make sure it’s steaming hot all the way through with no cold spots. This will kill any harmful bacteria that may have grown since it was cooked. You should cool leftovers quickly (ideally within an hour) and store them in the fridge, eating them within 2-3 days. Narriman Looch, head of food hygiene at the FSA, told us: 'It’s OK to chill or freeze some leftover takeaways to reheat later. 'Ideally, you should check with the takeaway or restaurant to ensure the food is suitable for chilling or freezing and reheating, and follow good food hygiene at home. Never reheat food more than once.' If you’re ever in any doubt about whether food is safe to eat, throw it away.

Can you reheat takeaway rice?

Extra care is needed when reheating takeaway rice, according to Narriman Looch. This is because some takeaways pre-cook rice and reheat it before serving, but the FSA advises against reheating food more than once.

Whether it’s safe to reheat rice depends on how it was handled, stored and cooked in the first place. If in doubt, ask the restaurant whether the rice was cooked fresh or previously reheated.

If the rice is safe to reheat, cool it quickly (within one hour) and store it in the fridge. Reheat until steaming hot all the way through and avoid leaving it out at room temperature – this can allow bacteria such as Bacillus cereus to multiply, which can cause food poisoning.

You can use a rice cooker to reheat rice, but only if you use the cook or steam mode – 'keep warm' mode won’t bring it to a high enough temperature. To stop it drying out, add a splash of water.

If your rice has been safely stored, try turning it into crispy rice cakes: combine the cold rice with a beaten egg and some chopped spring onions, shape into patties and fry in a little oil in a pan on a hob until golden on both sides. They’re especially tasty served with fish.

Below are some of the highest-scoring rice cookers we've tested:

(Best Buy) ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 94%

(Best Buy) ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ☆ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 92%

(Best Buy, Great Value) ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★

Can you reheat chicken?

Reheating chicken is safe, as long as you follow strict food safety rules and make sure you reheat it only once.

The FSA recommends reheating chicken to at least 75°C (165°F) for 30 seconds to ensure harmful bacteria such as Salmonella and Campylobacter are destroyed.

If you don’t have a food thermometer, cut the meat open with a clean knife to ensure it's steaming hot all the way through. You can cut chicken into smaller pieces before reheating for more even, quicker heating.

When reheating saucy chicken dishes, such as curries or casseroles, a microwave or oven is best. Microwaves can leave cold spots where bacteria survive, so it’s worth stirring and resting halfway through to ensure an even temperature throughout.

For plain pieces of chicken, such as legs, fillets or fried chicken, we suggest using an oven or an air fryer. These appliances reheat more evenly, help restore texture and reduce the risk of uneven heating. If an air fryer is your cooking assistant of choice, avoid using it for saucy dishes and leave space around the food so it can cook properly. We’ve got more advice in our air fryer tips below.

5 of the best appliances for reheating your food

1) Air fryers

Pros: Restores crispiness without needing oil

Cons: Not suitable for dishes that use sauce, such as curry

Air fryers are a handy way to reheat chips, fried chicken, spring rolls and even leftover pizza, though you may need to cut the slices smaller to fit the basket. They also work well with small pies or individual slices, heating and crisping the crust.

For best results, avoid stacking your food. (See also: Air fryer recipe fails – what causes them and how to fix them.)

Our expert tests show cooking in a single layer produces maximum crispiness, and the FSA advises leaving space between items so they are thoroughly cooked. Preheating your air fryer will also help everything cook more evenly.

When using an air fryer to cook chicken, a meat thermometer can help if you're unsure whether the meat is cooked properly. Make sure the internal temperature reaches around 75°C (165°F).

Below are some of the highest-scoring air fryers that we've tested:

(Best Buy) ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ☆ ☆ ★ ★ ★ ★ ☆ 82%

(Best Buy) ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ☆ ☆ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 79%

(Best Buy) ★ ★ ★ ★ ☆ ★ ★ ★ ★ ☆ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★

2) Multi cookers

Pros: Flexible enough to handle a wide range of takeaway dishes

Cons: Using high-pressure modes or reheating crispy foods without an air fryer setting can leave them dry

Having a multi cooker in your cooking arsenal means you can put different cooking modes to work depending on what you're reheating.

For example, air fryer mode is excellent for chips, pizza and fried chicken. Meanwhile, sauté or steam mode should be your go-to for curries and other sauce-heavy dishes.

Below are some of the highest-scoring multi cookers that we've tested:

3) Microwaves

Pros: The fastest way to reheat takeaway food

Cons: Microwaving pastry-topped pies tends to make the pastry limp; chips can also go soggy

While air fryers are best for reheating crispy foods, microwaves are the perfect choice for saucier dishes. They work well for curries, pasta, rice and noodle dishes. Microwaves can also be used for soft-topped pies, such as shepherd’s pie, though it’s a good idea to cover them to stop the topping from drying out.

It helps to take your food out halfway through and give it a stir. Always check the centre of your dish is piping hot before serving. (See also – What you can and can't put in the microwave.)

Below are some of the highest-scoring microwaves that we've tested:

(Best Buy) ★ ★ ★ ★ ☆ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 80%

(Best Buy) ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ☆ 79%

(Best Buy, Great Value) ★ ★ ★ ☆ ☆ ★ ★ ★ ★ ☆ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★

4) Conventional oven

Pros: Even heating, good for large portions

Cons: Not the most energy-efficient option for heating up takeaway

Ovens are particularly good for pizza, garlic bread and other pastry-based items, and covering them with foil can help stop them from drying out. Always check the food is piping hot before serving – the FSA recommends preheating your oven to ensure this is the case.

While ovens give great results, they can be less energy efficient than other appliances. To see how energy use differs between air fryers and ovens, we prepared a roast chicken, chips, a jacket potato and a cake, tracking how much energy they used, the cost and most importantly the cooking results. See the results in our guide: Air fryer vs oven energy usage.

When we test ovens in our labs, we always measure energy efficiency so you can be sure you are getting the best model for your household bills.

Below are some of the highest-scoring built-in ovens that we've tested:

(Best Buy, Eco Buy) ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ☆ 83%

(Best Buy) ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ☆ 82%

(Best Buy, Eco Buy) ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ☆

5) Hob

Pros: Good control over heat and texture

Cons: Requires more attention and stirring than other methods to prevent sticking, uneven heating or burning, especially with thick sauces or rice

Your hob is one of the most versatile ways to reheat takeaway food. Because you can control the heat and stir dishes as they warm through, it’s well-suited for meals that benefit from being kept moving in the pan. Chinese takeaway dishes, curry sauces, noodles and soups all reheat well this way.

If you find sauces have thickened in the fridge, add a splash of water or stock to loosen them and stop them from sticking. Covering the pan with a lid for a short time can also trap steam, which helps rice and noodles soften and rehydrate.

Below are some of the highest-scoring hobs that we've tested:

(Best Buy) ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ☆ ☆ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 84%

(Best Buy) ★ ★ ★ ★ ☆ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 83%

(Best Buy, Great Value) ★ ★ ★ ★ ☆ ★ ★ ★ ★ ☆ ★ ★ ★ ★ ☆

Can you freeze your takeaways?

Many takeaway favourites can be frozen safely, though some cope better with it than others.

Takeaway foods that freeze well

Curries, chilli, stews and soups – ideal for freezing. Just cool them quickly and store in airtight containers. If you’re freezing a creamy curry sauce, it may split or turn grainy when reheated. To fix this, reheat it slowly on the hob or in the microwave, stirring regularly, and add a splash of cream or milk to help bring it back together.

– ideal for freezing. Just cool them quickly and store in airtight containers. If you’re freezing a creamy curry sauce, it may split or turn grainy when reheated. To fix this, reheat it slowly on the hob or in the microwave, stirring regularly, and add a splash of cream or milk to help bring it back together. Rice – safe to freeze if it’s cooled and stored properly within an hour of cooking.

– safe to freeze if it’s cooled and stored properly within an hour of cooking. Naan bread, wraps and tortillas – freeze flat between sheets of baking paper.

– freeze flat between sheets of baking paper. Pizza slices – freeze in a single layer (don't stack them), then transfer to a bag.

– freeze in a single layer (don't stack them), then transfer to a bag. Chip shop chips – you can try freezing these, although the texture may suffer. For best results: freeze flat on a tray first; reheat from frozen in an air fryer (180°C for 8-10 minutes) or in an oven (200°C for 15 minutes); avoid microwaving, as the chips will turn soggy.

Always label and date your containers, as most cooked food keeps for one to three months in the freezer. Store food in small portions to make thawing quicker and easier. Wherever possible, defrost in the fridge overnight or reheat from frozen.

For more details, see our advice on how to freeze and defrost food safely.

Takeaway foods that don't freeze well

Salads and leafy greens – lettuce, rocket and spinach don’t freeze well. The high water content means ice crystals form inside the leaves, breaking down their structure.

– lettuce, rocket and spinach don’t freeze well. The high water content means ice crystals form inside the leaves, breaking down their structure. Fried battered foods – these are likely to lose texture unless air-fried from frozen.

– these are likely to lose texture unless air-fried from frozen. Sushi or dishes with raw fish – freezing affects the texture of raw fish and doesn’t guarantee it will kill all harmful bacteria or parasites. Plus, sushi rice hardens and loses its sticky texture.

