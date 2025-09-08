5 foods you should never cook straight from frozen – and 5 you can

Freezing food is a simple and convenient way to reduce waste, maintain nutritional value and save money. But not all food can be cooked straight from frozen.

From poultry to dairy, it can be confusing to know when you should – and shouldn't – skip the defrosting process.

Our expert tips, along with trusted advice from the Food Standards Agency (FSA), will help you navigate the myths and save time in the kitchen.

Read on to learn which foods you should always defrost before cooking, plus the foods you can safely cook straight from the freezer.

Freeze food before its use-by date Doing so ensures it will be safe to eat after defrosting. Remember to label what the food is, as well as the date you froze it, so you can easily identify it and prevent its quality from deteriorating over time.

Store food in its packaging or clean, sealed containers The original packaging is designed with food freshness in mind, but reusable containers can also help you to save space in your freezer and avoid cross-contamination.

Place raw meat, poultry and fish on the bottom shelf of the fridge The bottom shelf is the coldest section of a fridge. Storing poultry products here prevents them from touching or dripping onto other food.

Thaw food in the fridge Avoid defrosting food at room temperature, as this encourages the growth of bacteria. When defrosting in the fridge, place the food in a container or on a plate to catch drips and spills.

Never wash meat, poultry or fish before cooking This can spread bacteria to surrounding food and kitchen surfaces, increasing your risk of food poisoning.

5 foods you should never cook straight from frozen

1. Chicken

The FSA strongly advises against cooking raw chicken from frozen as it can lead to uneven cooking and bacteria growth.

While the outside of the chicken may heat up and appear done, the inside may remain undercooked and take longer to reach a safe temperature, creating ideal conditions for bacteria, such as campylobacter and salmonella.

This does not apply to many processed chicken products, like nuggets or burgers, which are designed to be cooked from frozen – always check the pack instructions.

How to defrost chicken safely

Never defrost chicken at room temperature.

The FSA and NHS recommend defrosting chicken in the fridge at 5°C or lower. In the fridge, this can take 24 hours or longer to defrost, so make sure to plan your meals ahead.

If you are planning to cook chicken straight away, use your microwave's defrost setting. To check if your chicken is thoroughly defrosted, cut a small slit in the thickest part of the meat – the flesh should be soft and no ice crystals should remain.

Washing chicken increases the risk of food poisoning as the water droplets can splash onto surfaces, contaminating them with bacteria.

When you cook chicken, always ensure it is piping hot – not just warmed through. A meat thermometer can help you check that it reaches an internal temperature of 75°C (or 165°F) throughout.

2. Sausages

Buying a big pack of sausages and freezing them helps you save money and get more meals from one shop.

To make life easier, separate sausages into portions before freezing. This way they won’t all stick together and you can defrost only what you need.

Just remember: home-frozen sausages need to be fully defrosted before cooking to avoid uneven results and food safety risks, so check the centres are fully thawed before you start cooking.

By contrast, some sausages are sold frozen and are safe to cook straight from the freezer – always check the label for guidance.

How to defrost sausages safely

Defrost sausages in the microwave, using the defrost setting, if you are going to cook them straight away.

Thaw sausages in the fridge, if you want to defrost and cook them later. Store them in the fridge and use within two days of defrosting.

Make sure to cook sausages until they are steaming hot all the way through.

3. Mince

Whether you're preparing a chilli con carne or spaghetti bolognese, the FSA advises defrosting mince thoroughly before cooking.

Blocks of mince are dense, which can result in an unevenly cooked meal if they're not defrosted first. Like chicken and sausages, some mince may remain undercooked, increasing your risk of food poisoning.

To defrost mince safely, follow the same steps for sausages, outlined above.

4. Prawns or shellfish

In most cases, prawns and other types of seafood should be defrosted thoroughly before cooking.

Cooking prawns straight from frozen, without following the tested instructions, can lead to the outsides becoming tough and overcooked, while the centres remain cold. This can increase the risk of harmful bacteria surviving.

There are some packs of frozen prawns specifically prepared to be cooked straight from the freezer. This will be clearly stated on the packaging, along with cooking instructions designed to ensure they heat all the way through.

How to defrost prawns safely

Thaw prawns in the fridge overnight, keeping them covered and below 5°C.

To defrost more quickly, use your microwave's defrost setting and cook immediately.

Prawns are done when they're firm, opaque and piping hot throughout.

Do not wash raw prawns before cooking – this can spread bacteria around your kitchen.

5. Homemade frozen meals

Batch cooking and freezing meals, such as lasagne or cottage pie, is quick, easy and saves both time and money. But there is a risk that large, dense portions of homemade meals, especially layered dishes containing dairy products or minced meat, can cook unevenly from frozen.

Always defrost your homemade meals thoroughly before cooking and serving.

The FSA says: 'With homemade meals, it's important to check food is fully cooked and steaming hot the whole way through.'

5 foods you can cook straight from frozen

1. Sliced bread or rolls

Frozen bread can be put straight in the toaster, oven or grill. While you may need to toast the bread for slightly longer to ensure it fully defrosts and heats through, the FSA says it is safe to eat this way.

To help reduce waste, bread can be stored in the freezer for up to three months. Make sure to slice your bread before freezing so you can pop it straight in the toaster.

2. Most vegetables and herbs

Frozen vegetables such as peas, carrots and stir-fry mixes are designed for direct cooking, so there's no need to defrost them first. Simply toss your frozen vegetables into boiling water, stir-fries or steamers straight from the bag.

If you’re freezing fresh vegetables at home, results can vary. Peas and beans usually freeze well. Carrots and parsnips can also be cooked from frozen, but blanching them first helps preserve their texture. Vegetables with a high water content, such as lettuce and cucumber, don’t freeze well as they tend to go mushy once thawed.

Herbs such as basil, coriander, chives and oregano can also be preserved in the freezer and later added to sauces, curries and stews straight from frozen. Once frozen, however, herbs are only suitable for cooking rather than eating fresh or garnishing.

Some herbs freeze better than others. Delicate dill fronds, for example, can lose their texture after being frozen.

3. Cream

You can freeze tubs of fresh single and double cream. Both are best used only for cooking after freezing, as defrosting can make them separate and become lumpy.

Adding cream directly to a very hot sauce can also cause it to curdle or split, so make sure to remove the pan from direct heat before adding and reheat gently.

4. Prepackaged food

Provided the packaging says you can cook from frozen, you can put prepackaged food, including ready meals, pies, curries and frozen fish fillets, straight in the oven.

The FSA advises following the cooking instructions exactly – these products have been tested to ensure they're safe to eat once cooked.

However, items that you've frozen yourself, such as cod, haddock or salmon fillets, should be thoroughly defrosted in the fridge before cooking.

Unlike prepackaged food, home-frozen items can vary in portion size, making cooking times harder to judge and increasing the risk that harmful bacteria survive if undercooked.

5. Fruit

Soft fruits, such as berries, cherries and mango, can go straight from freezer to pan for sauces, crumbles, pies or compotes.

No defrosting is required if they're being cooked, but keep in mind they will soften more quickly than fresh fruit.

