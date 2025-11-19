How to save on the cost of your home insurance policy

We reveal which policies and providers we recommend
James RoweSenior Video and Audio Content Creator

Having previously worked at the BBC and in commercial radio before joining Which?, James produces our always-on podcasts, and oversaw the launch of our member-exclusive podcasts in 2025.

In this episode of Which? Shorts, we reveal what you can do to reduce the amount you're paying for your home insurance cover.

When a disaster strikes at home, having a solid policy covering your property is great peace of mind that you’ll get the help you need. But are you paying too much? Or shelling out for cover you don't even need?

We've surveyed thousands of policyholders to find out what people are most likely to claim for, and reviewed countless policy documents to rate and review 35 providers.

This episode is read by Lucia Ariano and is based on Dean Sobers' article, originally published in the November 2025 issue of Which? magazine.

You can also download a transcript of this podcast.

