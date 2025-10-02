Ikea and Lloyds Bank unveil new credit cards – here's what each offers

Ikea offers interest-free shopping and rewards, while Lloyds adds cashback and travel perks
Holly Lanyon

Ikea and Lloyds Bank have both unveiled new credit cards this week, aimed at very different types of spending.

The Ikea Family credit card offers up to 20 months interest-free on in-store purchases, plus extra Ikea Family reward points. 

Meanwhile, the Lloyds Ultra credit card focuses on cashback and fee-free overseas spending.

Here, Which? takes a closer look at what each card offers – and how they stack up against the best alternatives.

Be more money savvy

free newsletter

Get a firmer grip on your finances with the expert tips in our Money newsletter – it's free weekly.

Unsubscribe whenever you want. Your data will be processed in accordance with our Privacy policy.

What does the Ikea Family credit card offer?

Ikea’s new card is designed to help customers spread the cost of big-ticket items and collect extra rewards when shopping in-store. 

Interest-free payment options

The Ikea Family credit card offers interest-free instalment plans on purchases made at Ikea and elsewhere.

Purchases made at Ikea between £99 and £299 can be paid over three months interest-free, while purchases up to £1,199 and £2,000 can be spread over 10 and 20-month terms respectively. 

Purchases up to £299 made elsewhere can be paid over three months for a 3% fee.

The card also offers up to 56 days interest-free on all purchases.

Ikea Family reward points

You can earn two points for every £5 spent at Ikea when used with your Ikea Family member card, and one point for every £10 spent elsewhere. 

Points can be converted into vouchers that save you money on Ikea delivery, food or furniture.

Points don’t have a fixed cash value but typically work out at around 4% back on Ikea spending and about 1% back elsewhere. For example, spending £500 at Ikea would earn 200 points – enough for £20 off delivery.

This table shows some examples of how you can use your points to get discounts at Ikea.

45 points200 points500 points
Get one meatball meal for 50p (normally £5.95)Get £20 off deliverySave £40 when you spend £41 or more

What’s in the small print?

To apply for the card you must be 18 or over, a UK resident and be an Ikea Family member (which is free to join). 

Instalment plans are managed via the Ikea Finance app. After making an eligible purchase, customers have 10 days to convert to an instalment plan. 

It has a representative APR of 23.9% (variable). If you don't select an instalment plan, or if you miss a payment on your instalment plan, you'll be charged the standard purchase rate of 23.9%. 

You won’t receive a physical card. Instead, you’ll get a virtual card that's managed via the Ikea Finance app. The card has no annual fee, and credit is provided by Ikano Bank.

How does the Ikea credit card compare?

If you’re looking to spread the cost of purchases, there are cards that offer longer interest-free periods and more flexibility than the Ikea Family Card.

Other 0% purchase cards currently offer up to 25 months interest-free on all spending, compared with Ikea’s maximum of 20 months.

With those cards you don’t need to remember to set up instalment plans, so there’s no risk of being charged interest if you forget.

But the Ikea Family credit card may still appeal if you frequently shop at Ikea and want to earn extra reward points alongside your purchases.

Make your money work harder

Get the best deals, avoid scams, and grow your savings with expert guidance. Save 25% now, only £36.75 for a year.

Join Which? Money

Offer ends 30 September 2025

What does the Lloyds Ultra card offer?

Lloyds Bank’s Ultra card combines everyday cashback with the perk of no overseas fees.

Cashback

The Lloyds Ultra card offers 1% cashback on purchases for the first year, and 0.25% after that.

Cashback applies to all purchases, including those made abroad and recurring transactions such as subscription services, and there's no cap on how much you can earn.

Cashback is shown on monthly statements but paid once a year in January, as a single amount into your account.

Fee-free spending abroad 

The card has no foreign exchange fees, meaning you won’t pay extra when using the card abroad. Typically, most providers add around 3% to each overseas purchase, so the savings can quickly add up.

The card also has no fees on cash withdrawals in the UK or overseas, although local ATM or third-party charges may still apply.

Lloyds uses the Visa exchange rate.

What's in the small print?

To apply for the card you must be 18 or over, a UK resident, and have a regular income. You can't apply if you've been declined for a Lloyds credit card in the past 30 days.

The representative APR is 12.9% (variable), which is lower than most other credit cards, and the card has no annual fee. 

How does the Lloyds card compare?

For cashback, some American Express cards offer introductory rates of up to 5% for the first three months, although these deals are capped and the rate drops afterwards. 

Santander’s Edge card pays 1% consistently, but cashback is capped at £10 a month and there’s a £48 annual fee.

Unlike many cashback cards, it also comes with a relatively low ongoing interest rate, which makes it more competitive if you don’t always clear your balance in full.

Where Lloyds Ultra stands out is for travel use: it combines cashback with no overseas spending fees, something most cashback cards don’t offer. If you mainly want a card for holidays or spending abroad, this could be a strong contender.

5 things to keep in mind when getting a credit card

  • They’re regulated: Credit cards are regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). You can also complain to the Financial Ombudsman if something goes wrong.
  • They offer purchase protection: Section 75 of the Consumer Credit Act makes the card provider jointly liable with the retailer for purchases between £100 and £30,000.
  • Rates can be high: Once promotional deals end, APRs can be expensive if you don’t clear your balance in full.
  • Check eligibility first: Using a soft-check tool helps you see your chances of approval without affecting your credit score.
  • Pick the right card: A 0% purchase card helps spread the cost of big buys, cashback cards can reward everyday spending, and travel cards save you fees abroad.

More on this

About Us

Which? Limited is registered in England and Wales to 2 Marylebone Road, London NW1 4DF, company number 00677665  and is an Introducer Appointed Representative (FRN 610689) of the following:


1. Inspop.com Ltd for the introduction of non-investment motor, home and travel insurance, who are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to provide advice and arrange non-investment motor, home, and travel insurance products (FRN310635). Inspop.com Ltd is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to provide advice and arrange non-investment motor, home, travel insurance products (FRN310635) and is registered in England and Wales to Greyfriars House, Greyfriars Road, Cardiff, South Wales, CF10 3AL, company number 03857130. Confused.com is a trading name of Inspop.com Ltd. 


2. LifeSearch Partners Limited (FRN656479), for the introduction of Pure Protection Contracts and Private Health Insurance, who are authorised and regulated by the FCA to provide advice and arrange Pure Protection Contracts and Private Health Insurance Contracts.  LifeSearch Partners Ltd is registered in England and Wales to 3000a Parkway, Whiteley, Hampshire, PO15 7FX, company number 03412386.


3. HUB Financial Solutions, for the introduction of equity release advice and an annuity comparison service, who are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (‘FCA’) to provide advice and guidance on financial products for those who have retired or are approaching retirement (FCA Firm Reference Number: 455713). HUB Financial Solutions is registered in England and Wales to Enterprise House, Bancroft Road, Reigate, Surrey RH12 7RP, company number 05125701.


4. Alan Boswell Insurance Brokers Ltd (FRN 301), for the introduction of non-investment landlord insurances, who are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority to provide advice and arrange insurance contracts. Alan Boswell insurance brokers Ltd is registered in England at Prospect House, Rouen Rd, Norwich NR1 1RE, company number 02591252.


5.Stickee Technology Limited for the introduction of non-investment pet insurance, who are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to arrange non-investment pet insurance products (FRN916665). Stickee Technology Ltd is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA)  in England and Wales; 3rd floor, 1 Ashley Road, Altrincham, Cheshire, UK WA14 2DT Registered company number 06711740


6. Travel Insurance Facilities Plc (FRN306537), for the introduction of travel insurance, who are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to arrange non-investment insurance contracts. Registered in England under company number 3220410 at Suite 12, 20 Churchill Square, Kings Hill, West Malling, Kent, ME19 4YU.

 

Other financial services:


Mortgage service provided by London & Country Mortgages (L&C), Unit 26 (2.06), Newark Works, 2 Foundry Lane, Bath BA2 3GZ. London & Country are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (registered number: 143002). The FCA does not regulate most Buy to Let mortgages. Your home or property may be repossessed if you do not keep up repayments on your mortgage.


We do not make, nor do we seek to make, any recommendations or personalised advice on financial products or services that are regulated by the FCA, as we’re not regulated or authorised by the FCA to advise you in this way. In some cases, however, we have included links to regulated brands or providers with whom we have a commercial relationship and, if you choose to, you can buy a product from our commercial partners. 


If you go ahead and buy a product using our link, we will receive a commission to help fund our not-for-profit mission and our campaigns work as a champion for the UK consumer. Please note that a link alone does not constitute an endorsement by Which?.