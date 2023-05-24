Inflation drops sharply to 8.7% - but can any savings rate beat it?

Inflation dropped to 8.7% in April 2023, according to data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS). It's the first time it has been in single figures since August 2022 when the rate was 9.9%.

The Consumer Prices Index (CPI) measure of inflation, which tracks the cost of an imaginary 'shopping basket' of around 700 popular goods and services, is down from March 2023, when it dipped slightly to 10.1%.

Here, Which? explains why the inflation rate has fallen, and how it compares to the top-rate savings accounts and cash Isas. We also share tips for tackling the rising cost of living.

Why has inflation fallen?

The main driver of April's 1.4 percent point decrease in inflation was a drop in the price of energy. The monthly price of gas fell by 1% between March and April this year, compared with a rise of 66.8% between the same two months a year ago. While electricity costs eased by 1.1% during the same months, compared with a rise of 40.5% between March and April in 2022.

Food prices, however, remain stubbornly high. According to the ONS, they are 19.1% higher than this time last year. The rise is the second highest for over 45 years, when the rate in August 1977 was estimated to be 21.9%.

The cost of vegetables, including potatoes, was the main reason for the record rise. Although ONS figures show prices for bread and cereals, fish, milk, cheese and eggs, sugar, jam and honey all dropped slightly.

Separate figures from market analysts Kantar show that inflation on the price of groceries is adding an extra £833 to the average consumer’s annual bill. The average cost of four pints of milk, for example, has decreased by 8p since last month, but is still 30p higher than this time last year at £1.60.

The graph below shows how inflation has changed since January 2019:

The Bank of England’s target is to keep inflation as close to 2% as it can, but it hasn’t been that low since July 2021. Before that, inflation was very low – below 2% from August 2019 to April 2021, falling to a low of 0.2% in August 2020 due to the pandemic’s impact.

Even when there is a decrease in the inflation figure, it doesn't mean prices will fall as well – it merely shows they are rising at a slightly slower rate.

Can any savings rates beat CPI inflation?

This table shows the top rates for fixed-term and instant-access cash Isas and savings accounts, ordered by term.

Account type Account AER/EPR Terms Five-year fixed-term savings account Tandem Bank 5 Year Fixed Saver 5% £1 minimum deposit Five-year fixed-term cash Isa Gatehouse Bank* 5 Year Fixed Term Woodland Cash ISA 4.2% £1,000 minimum deposit Four-year fixed-term savings account Isbank, Raisin UK - 4 Year Fixed Term Deposit 4.95% £1,000 minimum deposit Four-year fixed-term cash Isa Gatehouse Bank* 4 Year Fixed Term Woodland Cash ISA 4.2% £1,000 minimum deposit Three-year fixed-term savings account DF Capital 3 Year Fixed Rate Deposit 4.95% £1,000 minimum deposit Three-year fixed-term cash Isa Shawbrook Bank 3 Year Fixed Rate Cash ISA Bond 4.37% £1,000 minimum deposit Two-year fixed-term savings account Close Brothers Savings 2 Year Fixed Rate Bond 4.96% £10,000 minimum deposit Show full table

Source: Moneyfacts. Correct as of 23 May 2023, but rates are subject to change. *The accounts from Gatehouse Bank are Shariah-compliant products and so pay an 'expected profit rate' (EPR) as opposed to an 'annual equivalent rate' (AER).

Although none of the top-rate savings accounts are currently able to keep up with inflation, savings rates for all types of products are currently soaring.

Average interest on an instant access account, for instance, is now 2.06%, according to Moneyfacts. That's almost six times the average rate of 0.39% in May 2022. Rates for fixed term accounts are enjoying similar highs - data shows the average rate for a one-year account has risen from 1.24% in May 2022 to 3.93% this month.

There is surprisingly little difference in the rates offered by the various types of fixed bonds, so it may be tempting to opt for a shorter-term account. But investing in a longer-term product will mean your savings will be protected from any fall in interest rates over that period.

Watch out for tax on savings

With rates this high, however, there is the danger of exceeding your personal savings allowance - the amount of annual interest you can earn tax-free. For basic-rate taxpayers it's £1,000 a year and £500 for higher-rate taxpayers. Additional-rate taxpayers have no personal savings allowance.

If you're a basic-rate taxpayer, you would be able to invest £20,000 in an account paying 5% AER before you breached that threshold. Higher-rate taxpayers, however, would exceed their £500 allowance with just £10,000 saved.

Isa accounts - which allow you to save £20,000 a year tax-free - are therefore worth keeping in mind if you have a large amount of savings.

How does CPI inflation affect your savings?

CPI inflation is the speed at which the prices of the goods and services bought by households rise or fall. It tracks the costs of a shopping basket of around 700 popular goods and services bought by households – from tinned tomatoes to train journeys.

The figure – which is provided by the ONS each month — shows how much prices have changed compared with the same month of the previous year. For example, if you'd bought all the same items in the basket in April 2022 and bought them all again the same month in 2023, you could expect your shop this year to be 8.7% more expensive.

When you keep money in your bank, you'll likely be earning interest, which should balance out the effects of inflation. If your cash isn't growing in interest at the same rate of inflation or more, it will effectively lose value because you'll be able to buy less with it. That's why you should ensure that your money is making the best return possible – even when savings rates are low.

How to cut costs when prices are still high

With the price of food still soaring at record levels, we have lots of great tips and advice to help you cut costs on your grocery shopping.

If you have a choice of supermarket in your area then it's time to get picky with where you shop. Every month we compare how much the UK's biggest supermarkets charge for a trolley of groceries, including everything from bread to toothpaste, to help you make the right choice.

Our most recent analysis found that Aldi was the cheapest overall in April 2023, followed closely by Lidl and Sainsbury's in third place. The most expensive was Waitrose. Take a look to see how your favourite store compares.

Our top tips on spending less in the supermarket could also help you save pounds on your groceries - from methods to comparing value and loyalty schemes to avoiding supermarket's psychological tricks.

Finally, our Affordable Food For All campaign is calling on the big supermarkets to take action and make a real difference to communities across the UK – sign the petition to encourage your supermarket to take action.

Get further help with the cost of living

Experts from across Which? have compiled the latest news and advice that can help you navigate the cost of living crisis. Check out our free advice and podcasts to help ease the squeeze on household bills, grocery shopping and more.