iPhone 16 vs iPhone 17: in-depth comparison

Adam Speight, Which? mobile phones expert, says:

'We like the iPhone 17's super-smooth ProMotion display, its more versatile cameras, and the convenience of faster charging, but these upgrades come at a cost to battery life, which is a big enough drawback to stop us from outright favouring it over the 16. The headline features for the iPhone 17 are quality-of-life upgrades, but the shorter battery life is a disappointing step backwards that can't be ignored.

The 17 is a tempting upgrade with its Pro-level screen, but opting for the 16 will save you some money and, crucially, grant you a more reliable all-day device. For most users, that makes it the smarter buy.'

What's the main difference between the iPhone 16 and iPhone 17?

Key similarities

Both phones come with a 48MP main camera with f/1.6 aperture.

Both phones support 4K Dolby Vision HDR recording and 1080p slow-motion video recording at 240 fps, with similar video stabilisation features.

Both designs include flat edges, aluminium frames, and Ceramic Shield glass, and are of a similar size and weight.

Both are rated IP68 for water and dust resistance, allowing submersion in up to 6 meters of water for 30 minutes.

Key differences

The iPhone 17 features the A19 Bionic chip, promising better performance and efficiency than the iPhone 16's A18 chip.

The iPhone 17 has a larger 6.3-inch display (vs 6.1-inch on the 16), with new ProMotion for dynamic refresh rates and a smoother feel.

Upgraded 'dual-fusion' cameras introduce a 48MP ultrawide lens (12MP on the iPhone 16) and an improved 18MP front camera.

The iPhone 16 has a slightly larger battery (3,692 mAh vs. 3,561 mAh).

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 17: test results

iPhone 16

iPhone 17

Current prices

Security*



Currently supported Yes Yes Estimated security support expiry date Sep-30 Sep-32 Estimated minimum remaining security support (years) 5 6 Brand update policy Apple typically supports phones for a minimum of six years Apple typically supports phones for a minimum of six years Display



* Currently supported – whether the phone is still supported with important security updates from the manufacturer. Estimated security support expiry date – our estimate for when this phone will no longer be supported, based on typical manufacturer and device-specific support periods. Estimated minimum remaining security support (years) – our estimate of the minimum time left before this phone stops receiving updates. Brand update policy – the brand's official update policy, or our knowledge of how long similar phones have been supported.

Why you can trust our mobile phones tests

Our reviews of the iPhone 16 and iPhone 17 are different – we don't rate phones based on individual experience, but based on the ratings and results we receive from our independent lab, where phones are tested under identical conditions using cutting edge equipment, which means they're all directly comparable. We also purchase every phone we test ourselves, so you can trust that there is no bias in our scores.

A Which? overall score is made up by testing various criteria, from key ratings such as battery life, camera performance, ease of use, audio quality and durability.

Behind each of those ratings includes more than 40 individual tests and checks that are weighted differently. This means that the most important things, such as the quality of your pictures and videos, will more greatly impact the score than features such as how easy it is to use the phone’s music player.

To keep things simple, the most important scores are shown as star ratings out of five on each phone’s Test Results page, as an easy-to-compare list of strengths and weaknesses, so you can quickly work out whether a model is right for you.

For more, read our guide on how we test mobile phones .

At Which? we’re 100% editorially independent and work entirely on behalf of the consumers.