Is it safe to travel to Turkey?

The devastation in Turkey and Syria continues to hit headlines, with an unfathomable 47,000 people dead and millions left homeless. If you’ve got a holiday to Turkey booked, you may be understandably hesitant about travelling.

But it’s still possible to go ahead with your trip. In fact, taking your getaway as planned is one of the best ways to help - with your travel money giving the local economy a much-needed boost.

Here we explain the latest foreign office (FCDO) advice and help you safeguard your trip.

Is it safe to go on holiday in Turkey after the earthquakes?

On 6 February, two major earthquakes struck southern Turkey and northern Syria. This was followed by a number of strong after-shocks and a third earthquake on 20 February, which hit the city of Antakya in the south.

The government has declared the highest state of emergency in the affected areas. However, despite the magnitude of the disaster, the country’s tourist hotspots remain unaffected.

There are no FCDO warnings against travel to Izmir, Marmaris, Bodrum, Antalya or Alanya. These and many other holiday resorts in Turkey are situated on the south and west coasts, far from affected regions in the southeast. Istanbul and the capital of Ankara are also safe to visit.

The Turkish government has announced a state of emergency in the following 10 provinces and only aid vehicles are permitted to enter:

Kahramanmaraş

Gaziantep

Malatya

Diyarbakır

Kilis

Şanlıurfa

Adıyaman

Hatay

Osmaniye

Adana

In addition, the FCDO advises against all but essential travel to the province of Hakkari and Sirnak. Due to safety and security concerns, the FCDO advises against all travel to areas within 10km of the Syrian border.

Read the full foreign office guidance for travel to Turkey on the FCDO website .

Will my holiday to Turkey get cancelled?

Unless FCDO advice changes or any other exceptional circumstances arise, it’s very unlikely your holiday will be cancelled. If you decide not to travel, you will likely lose your money or, at best, only receive a partial refund. You may be able to claim on your travel insurance, but this will depend on the conditions of your individual policy.

If the booking terms and conditions allow it, you may be able to change the dates of your holiday. Speak to your holiday provider if you’re unsure.

Tips for travel to Turkey

Book a package holiday

Book your trip as a package to enjoy the protection of the Package Travel Regulations and have peace of mind if things go wrong. Which? recommended providers Hays , Jet2 Holidays , Kuoni , Saga and Trailfinders offer package holidays to Turkey.

Travel insurance

Make sure your travel insurance covers FCDO advice changes and natural disasters so that you are prepared for all likelihoods.

Follow FCDO advice

Keep monitoring the FCDO guidance right up until departure and do not travel against its advice. Doing so not only potentially puts you at risk, it could also invalidate your travel insurance.