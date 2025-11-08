Is your car covered for flood damage?

Six in 10 cars damaged by floods were written off last year, according to Aviva.

The insurer found that October had the highest number of flood-related motor claims, with each incident causing an average of £6,638 worth of damage.

With heavy rain and flood warnings returning this autumn, Which? explains what your car insurance covers in bad weather – and what to do if your vehicle is caught in rising water.

Compare car insurance deals Check Which? insurance ratings and compare deals using the service provided by Confused.com Get a quote

Does your car insurance cover flood damage?

In most cases, you’re covered for weather damage only if you have comprehensive car insurance. This is the highest level of cover and usually includes damage caused by floods, storms, fallen trees or flying debris.

If your insurance is third party only or third party, fire and theft, you won’t be covered for storm or flood damage to your own car. These policies cover only damage you cause to other vehicles, not your own.

Even with comprehensive insurance, there can be exceptions. Some insurers may refuse a claim if they believe you acted recklessly – for example, driving through flood water after warnings were issued.

Aviva’s research found that 12% of drivers admitted to driving through flood water, putting themselves and their vehicles at risk.

Always check your policy wording carefully. Look for terms such as ‘accidental damage’, ‘flood damage’ or ‘storm damage’ in the list of what’s covered, and make sure your insurer doesn’t require you to pay a higher excess for weather-related claims.

Find out more: best car insurance 2025

Will a claim push up your premiums?

If you make a claim for weather damage, your premium may increase at renewal – even though the weather itself wasn’t your fault. Insurers often treat storm or flood damage as an ‘at-fault’ claim, because there’s no third party to recover the costs from.

That means you could lose some or all of your no-claims discount, depending on your insurer’s rules. Having a protected no-claims discount can help, but it doesn’t always stop your price from rising, as insurers still consider your claims history when setting premiums.

Some insurers also offer support for customers affected by extreme weather, such as temporary replacement vehicles or reduced excesses in exceptional cases, so it’s worth checking your policy details.

Find out more: how to find cheap car insurance

Be more money savvy free newsletter Get a firmer grip on your finances with the expert tips in our Money newsletter – it's free weekly. First name (required) Last name (required) Email address (required) Postcode (optional) Get the newsletter

What to do if your car is flooded

If your car is caught in a flood or hit by debris during bad weather, it’s important to stay safe and avoid making the damage worse.

Don’t try to start the engine. Water in the engine or electrics can cause serious damage. Starting the car could make a repairable vehicle a total write-off. Move to safety and don’t re-enter flood water. Flood water can hide deep potholes and debris, and even a small amount can be contaminated with sewage or oil. Take photos or videos of the damage. This will help your insurer to assess your claim, especially if the car needs to be recovered before the company can inspect it. Contact your insurer as soon as possible. Most will arrange collection if the car isn’t drivable. Ask before taking the vehicle to a garage, as unauthorised repairs can affect your claim. Keep any receipts for emergency costs. If you’ve had to pay for towing or temporary transport, some insurers may refund these costs as part of your claim. Wait for the insurer’s assessment. If the car is declared a total loss, it will offer a payout based on its market value before the damage occurred.

Even if your car seems fine once the water has receded, have it checked by a qualified mechanic before driving again, as water damage can cause hidden problems with brakes, electronics and safety systems.

Get a car insurance quote with Confused.com

How to protect your car from bad weather

While you can’t control the weather, a few simple steps can help to reduce the risk of costly damage to your car.

Avoid parking in flood-prone areas. If heavy rain is forecast, park on higher ground, away from rivers or low-lying car parks.

If heavy rain is forecast, park on higher ground, away from rivers or low-lying car parks. Check flood alerts before travelling. You can sign up for free alerts from the Environment Agency and use the government’s flood-risk checker to plan safer routes.

You can sign up for free alerts from the and use the to plan safer routes. Reschedule journeys in severe weather. Driving in strong wind or heavy rain increases your risk of accidents. If you can, wait until conditions improve.

Driving in strong wind or heavy rain increases your risk of accidents. If you can, wait until conditions improve. Don’t drive through flood water. It’s hard to judge depth, and even shallow water can damage your engine or brakes. The Highway Code (rule 121) says that if you do drive through deep water, you should test your brakes at the first safe chance. Driving with faulty brakes could make your car unsafe and may lead to a fine of up to £2,500 or penalty points.

It’s hard to judge depth, and even shallow water can damage your engine or brakes. The Highway Code (rule 121) says that if you do drive through deep water, you should test your brakes at the first safe chance. Driving with faulty brakes could make your car unsafe and may lead to a fine of up to £2,500 or penalty points. Keep your car well maintained. Check tyre tread, wipers and lights regularly, and clear leaves or debris near drains to prevent water from building up.

Check tyre tread, wipers and lights regularly, and clear leaves or debris near drains to prevent water from building up. Review your insurance cover. Make sure flood and storm damage are included, and know what excess you’d need to pay if you made a claim.

Find out more: car insurance no-claims bonus explained