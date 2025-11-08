Is your car covered for flood damage?

Compare car insurance deals
Six in 10 cars damaged by floods were written off last year, according to Aviva.
The insurer found that October had the highest number of flood-related motor claims, with each incident causing an average of £6,638 worth of damage.
With heavy rain and flood warnings returning this autumn, Which? explains what your car insurance covers in bad weather – and what to do if your vehicle is caught in rising water.
In most cases, you’re covered for weather damage only if you have comprehensive car insurance. This is the highest level of cover and usually includes damage caused by floods, storms, fallen trees or flying debris.
If your insurance is third party only or third party, fire and theft, you won’t be covered for storm or flood damage to your own car. These policies cover only damage you cause to other vehicles, not your own.
Even with comprehensive insurance, there can be exceptions. Some insurers may refuse a claim if they believe you acted recklessly – for example, driving through flood water after warnings were issued.
Aviva’s research found that 12% of drivers admitted to driving through flood water, putting themselves and their vehicles at risk.
Always check your policy wording carefully. Look for terms such as ‘accidental damage’, ‘flood damage’ or ‘storm damage’ in the list of what’s covered, and make sure your insurer doesn’t require you to pay a higher excess for weather-related claims.
If you make a claim for weather damage, your premium may increase at renewal – even though the weather itself wasn’t your fault. Insurers often treat storm or flood damage as an ‘at-fault’ claim, because there’s no third party to recover the costs from.
That means you could lose some or all of your no-claims discount, depending on your insurer’s rules. Having a protected no-claims discount can help, but it doesn’t always stop your price from rising, as insurers still consider your claims history when setting premiums.
Some insurers also offer support for customers affected by extreme weather, such as temporary replacement vehicles or reduced excesses in exceptional cases, so it’s worth checking your policy details.
If your car is caught in a flood or hit by debris during bad weather, it’s important to stay safe and avoid making the damage worse.
Even if your car seems fine once the water has receded, have it checked by a qualified mechanic before driving again, as water damage can cause hidden problems with brakes, electronics and safety systems.
While you can’t control the weather, a few simple steps can help to reduce the risk of costly damage to your car.
