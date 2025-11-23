Is your car prepared for bad weather?

Almost five million UK drivers are heading into winter without carrying out any basic checks on their car, according to new research from GoCompare.

After a relatively mild start to autumn, temperatures are now starting to dip, so anyone who put off simple checks earlier in the season could find their car struggling as the weather turns colder and wetter.

Here Which? looks at the key winter checks that can help keep your car safe and running smoothly.

Compare car insurance deals Check Which? insurance ratings and compare deals using the service provided by Confused.com Get a quote

What winter checks are most drivers skipping?

GoCompare’s research highlights which basic maintenance tasks drivers are most likely to overlook as winter approaches.

Tyres are the most commonly checked item, yet only just over a third of motorists say they’ve done so or plan to do so before the colder months.

Vehicle maintenance task % of drivers who’ve carried out or will carry out this check

Check tyres 36% Put an ice scraper in the car 26% Top up antifreeze 26% Check wiper blades 25% Check oil 23% Switch to winter screenwash 20% Check the battery 19% Pack a breakdown or emergency kit 14% Do no checks at all 9% Show all rows

Figures are based on GoCompare’s survey of 2,002 UK adults carried out in September 2025. Percentages reflect drivers who have already completed the task or plan to do so before winter.

Find out more: best car insurance

Can skipping checks affect your insurance?

Car insurers expect your vehicle to be kept in a roadworthy condition – and that includes basic maintenance. Skipping winter checks won’t void your policy on its own, but it could cause problems if you need to make a claim.

If an accident or breakdown is linked to poor vehicle upkeep, an insurer may question whether the car was safe to drive. Worn tyres, faulty lights or a weak battery can all affect your ability to drive safely in wet or icy conditions.

It’s also worth remembering that:

Driving with illegal tyres can lead to fines and penalty points, and may affect a related insurance claim.

Poor visibility, such as smeared windscreens or empty screenwash, could be seen as avoidable.

Not clearing ice or snow properly before driving can lead to a fine and, in the event of a collision, may weaken your position with your insurer.

Find out more: how to find cheap car insurance

Be more money savvy free newsletter Get a firmer grip on your finances with the expert tips in our Money newsletter – it's free weekly. First name (required) Last name (required) Email address (required) Postcode (optional) Get the newsletter

What should you check before winter?

A few quick checks can make a big difference in cold weather, helping you stay safe on the road and avoid preventable breakdowns when temperatures drop.

Check your tyre tread and pressure: Your tyres are your only contact with the road. Make sure the tread is safely above 1.6mm and inflate them to the correct pressure for better grip in rain, ice and snow. Test your battery: Batteries struggle in cold weather, and flat batteries are one of the most common winter breakdowns. If your car has been slow to start, get the battery tested or replace it. Top up antifreeze: Antifreeze stops your engine coolant from freezing. Check the level and top it up with the right mixture for your car. Switch to winter screenwash: Use a screenwash that won’t freeze and will cut through salt, grit and road spray. Clear visibility is essential for winter driving. Inspect and clean your wiper blades: Replace blades that smear or skip - good wipers make a big difference. Check your oil level: Insufficient or dirty oil can put extra strain on the engine in colder conditions. Top up if needed and book an oil change if you’re due one. Make sure all your lights work: Check headlights, brake lights and indicators and clean off dirt or salt. You’ll be more visible on dark mornings and in poor weather. Pack a winter emergency kit: Include a scraper, de-icer, torch, blanket, snacks, water and a phone power bank. If you break down, these essentials can keep you safe until help arrives.

Get a car insurance quote with Confused.com

Do I need breakdown cover in winter?

Breakdowns are more common in cold weather, especially when batteries, tyres and wipers are already under strain. Having breakdown cover in place can make a big difference if your car refuses to start on a frosty morning or you get stuck on a wet, dark commute.

Most policies include roadside assistance and recovery, but the level of cover varies. Some insurers offer breakdown cover as an add-on to your car insurance, while others sell it separately through providers such as the AA, RAC or Green Flag.

Before winter sets in, it’s worth checking:

Whether you already have cover through your insurer or packaged bank account

What’s included, such as home start, onward travel or recovery for you and your passengers

Whether your battery is covered, as many winter breakdowns are caused by battery failure.

Find out more: how to save money on car breakdown cover