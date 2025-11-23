Is your car prepared for bad weather?

Compare car insurance deals
Almost five million UK drivers are heading into winter without carrying out any basic checks on their car, according to new research from GoCompare.
After a relatively mild start to autumn, temperatures are now starting to dip, so anyone who put off simple checks earlier in the season could find their car struggling as the weather turns colder and wetter.
Here Which? looks at the key winter checks that can help keep your car safe and running smoothly.
GoCompare’s research highlights which basic maintenance tasks drivers are most likely to overlook as winter approaches.
Tyres are the most commonly checked item, yet only just over a third of motorists say they’ve done so or plan to do so before the colder months.
|Vehicle maintenance task
|% of drivers who’ve carried out or will carry out this check
|Check tyres
|36%
|Put an ice scraper in the car
|26%
|Top up antifreeze
|26%
|Check wiper blades
|25%
|Check oil
|23%
|Switch to winter screenwash
|20%
|Check the battery
|19%
|Pack a breakdown or emergency kit
|14%
|Do no checks at all
|9%
Figures are based on GoCompare’s survey of 2,002 UK adults carried out in September 2025. Percentages reflect drivers who have already completed the task or plan to do so before winter.
Car insurers expect your vehicle to be kept in a roadworthy condition – and that includes basic maintenance. Skipping winter checks won’t void your policy on its own, but it could cause problems if you need to make a claim.
If an accident or breakdown is linked to poor vehicle upkeep, an insurer may question whether the car was safe to drive. Worn tyres, faulty lights or a weak battery can all affect your ability to drive safely in wet or icy conditions.
It’s also worth remembering that:
A few quick checks can make a big difference in cold weather, helping you stay safe on the road and avoid preventable breakdowns when temperatures drop.
Breakdowns are more common in cold weather, especially when batteries, tyres and wipers are already under strain. Having breakdown cover in place can make a big difference if your car refuses to start on a frosty morning or you get stuck on a wet, dark commute.
Most policies include roadside assistance and recovery, but the level of cover varies. Some insurers offer breakdown cover as an add-on to your car insurance, while others sell it separately through providers such as the AA, RAC or Green Flag.
Before winter sets in, it’s worth checking:
Offer ends 8th January 2026