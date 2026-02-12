Just Tested: the latest products and services reviewed by Which? experts

At Which?, we’re constantly testing products to help you get the best value for money, whether you're upgrading your phone, shopping for an affordable washing machine or comparing vacuum cleaners.

But with so much going on behind the scenes, it’s easy to miss exciting developments. Our Just Tested page brings together the latest products recently tested by Which?, so you can see what’s new at a glance.

Just tested: Compost | Chocolate hazelnut spreads | Natural deodorants | Food waste bags

What's new?

We've found the best compost for sowing seeds

The compost you use for sowing seeds makes a dramatic difference as to how many germinate and how strong those young plants become.

Our expert tests found price and brand name don’t guarantee quality. Without consulting our reviews, you risk buying poor compost, which can lead to patchy germination, weak roots and spindly seedlings that struggle long before they reach the garden.

But we also uncovered Best Buys that scored highly for both vegetables and flowers, giving your seeds the best possible start.

Of the composts tested recently, these scored the highest overall:

You can join Which? to see our guide to the best compost.

How we test compost We sow tomato and petunia seeds at the same time that our members would be doing this at home. We choose tomato as it’s a favourite for all gardeners and can grow very slowly in poor compost. Petunias are fussy and only germinate in a well-balanced compost. Each of the composts is assessed on whether it has fine or large particles, and any visible pest problems, such as fungus gnats (sciarid fly). We also make a note of any were that are wet, compacted, or contain rubbish such as plastic.

This chocolate hazelnut spread is 'perfectly sweet'

With so many chocolate hazelnut spreads on the shelves, it can be tricky deciding between established brands (think Bonne Maman, Jim Jams and Nutella) or supermarket own-brand alternatives.

But our 60-strong panel of taste testers has settled the debate. We put 95 jars of chocolate hazelnut spread through a blind taste test, with samples spread on slices of bread. Testers didn’t know whether they were trying Nutella or a supermarket own-brand rival.

The best spread we tried was described as ‘perfectly sweet’, with nearly three quarters of our tasters agreeing the strength of both the chocolate and hazelnut flavour was spot on. And at around 40p less than Nutella for a bigger jar, it’s a win on value as well as taste.

Of the chocolate hazelnut spreads tested recently, these scored the highest overall:

Product Available from Which? test score Price per pack Pack size Best Buy: Waitrose Essential Hazelnut Chocolate Spread Waitrose 82% £2.50 400g Best Buy: Nutella Hazelnut & Chocolate spread Amazon , Asda , Co-op , Morrisons , Ocado , Sainsbury's , Tesco , Waitrose 81% £2.90 350g Best Buy, Great Value: Tesco Hazelnut Chocolate Spread Tesco 81% £1.65 400g

Pricing details updated February 2026.

For the full results, see our guide to the best chocolate hazelnut spreads.

How we test chocolate hazelnut spread During testing, each member of our panel had their own private tasting booth, so there was no discussion or exchange of opinion between them. The spread was served on white toast and an estimated 660 portions were sampled. The tasters rated the chocolate hazelnut spreads on flavour, aroma, appearance and texture and told us what they liked and disliked about each one. The overall score was based on 50% flavour, 20% aroma, 15% appearance and 15% texture.

Which? tests uncover a natural deodorant that lasts all day

If you’re thinking of switching to natural deodorant, our tests can help you choose one that lasts.

Our panel of testers wore and assessed a wide range of products to see how well they control odour, how they feel on skin and whether they stain clothes, revealing several standout Best Buys in the process.

Our table-topping natural deodorant was a clear favourite for most of our testers. It lasted 10 to 12 hours before anyone could smell even the faintest whiff of BO. As one tester told us: 'Absolutely no body odour smell, even the next morning. A revelation.'

Of the natural deodorants tested recently, these scored the highest overall:

You can join Which? to access our guide to the best natural deodorants.

How we test natural deodorants Our panel put each deodorant through its paces during everyday activities such as walking, climbing stairs, weightlifting and crowded commuting, to see how long it could keep body odour at bay. Testers assessed how each deodorant felt in use, including how quickly it dried, whether it became sticky when sweating and if it flaked over time. To check for white marks or yellow stains, we used artificial sweat to see how likely each deodorant was to mark dark or light clothing.

Testing food waste bags to see which ones prevent leaks

Rule changes aimed at simplifying waste collections across England are coming into force by 31 March 2026, and this includes all councils providing weekly food waste collections. With more households sending food waste for collection, it’s important to choose waste bags that won’t leak.

To find out which ones work, we put a selection through our puncture-resistance tests. Our top pick remained bone dry after four days of leak testing, plus the bag was very easy to tie up and didn't stretch too much under strain. We also uncovered a Great Value option that holds 6L of waste and costs around 7p per bag.

Of the food waste bags tested recently, these scored the highest overall:

You can join Which? to unlock our guide to the best food waste bins and food waste bags.

How we test food waste bags We tie up food waste bags with onions, coffee, gravy and other scraps, and leave them for four days (the maximum recommended use time of a food waste bag) to see if any of them leak. Using a force gauge, we measure the average force it takes to puncture a hole through each food waste bag. The strongest we've tested take almost twice the force to puncture as the weakest.

Also on test

Tyre inflators

We've rounded up car tyre inflators from popular brands such as Argos, Halfords, Michelin and Ring, testing all types from basic foot pumps to high-tech automatic models to find the best.

Our top-scoring tyre inflator is the quickest and most accurate we tested – taking a tyre deflated to 12 PSI up to a near-exact 32 PSI in well under two minutes.

Explore our guide to the best tyre inflators.

Knife sharpeners

We’ve looked at every way to sharpen a knife, from electric and manual pull-throughs to rolling sharpeners, which slide an abrasive disc along the blade.

As part of our testing, we've uncovered a Best Buy for less than £30. It repeatedly restored our worn-out knives to razor-sharp in a matter of seconds, outdoing many electric sharpeners.

See our guide to the best knife sharpeners.

Dash cams

Our latest round of dash cam testing has identified several new Which? Best Buy and Great Value options. Our top scorer delivers sublime day and night recording and provides an expansive view of the road ahead.

For every dash cam that we review, we review hours of footage recorded during the day and at night to separate the best from the worst. Plus, we measure how easy it is to set up, the accuracy of the GPS location data, audio clarity, how well the companion app works, and whether the additional features are useful.

See our guide to the best dash cams.

Electric toothbrushes

We've recently tested another selection of electric toothbrushes, including models from Philips and Suri.

Our experts rated brushes not just on how well they clean your teeth but also examined battery life, to ensure you don't waste your money on one that won't leave you smiling.

See our guide to the best electric toothbrushes.

