Lab tested: Summer holiday headphones for under £100

Whether you're heading abroad for a beach holiday, interrailing across Europe or planning some high-adrenaline activities, you need a decent set of headphones on which to enjoy your holiday soundtrack. And as our headphone reviews reveal, you can pick up a decent set for under £100.

Headphones can get expensive. Very expensive. And while our lab tests reveal that the very best audio experience will cost you, they've also revealed some relatively more affordable sets. Below, we've rounded up five holiday headphones that should be on your shortlist. All scored reasonably well in our tests, but they also have their own pros and cons, so be sure to click through to the full reviews.

What to look for when buying holiday headphones

Before we take a closer look at the headphones, here are a few holiday-related features you'll want to look out for.

Active noise cancelling

All headphones block out a certain amount of background noise, but active noise cancelling works to neutralise the sounds around you, such a plane’s engine noise or general beach commotion.

Waterproofing

Planning to use your headphones by the pool? Be sure to check whether they have an IP waterproof rating. Some headphones even allow for full submersion in water, so you can wear them while swimming (read more about IP waterproof ratings).

Noise leakage

If you don't want to risk sharing your music with fellow passengers, pay particular attention to how a set of headphones performs in terms of noise leakage. Our reviews measure how much sound leaks out from your headphones.

Build quality

When travelling with headphones, you want to be sure that they can handle being transported and are able to withstand the occasional bump. We inspect the build quality of not only the headphones, but also their charging case.

Soundcore by Anker Space A40 (typical price, £80)

Despite a relatively low price, the Space A40 comes packed with some impressive features. Noise cancelling is excellent - perfect for shielding you from the drone of an aircraft’s engines. They’ll be good for long-haul flights too, with our labs measuring battery life (with noise cancelling switched on) at eight hours – and if they run low, just a quick 15-minute charge in the case provides an extra five hours. You’ll need to take care at the poolside, though – with no waterproof rating, they need to be kept well away from water. These budget headphones personify what you can now expect for relatively little money.

Impressive features for the price, but how does the Space A40 sound? Find out in our full Soundcore by Anker Space A40 review.

LG TONE Free Fit UTF8 (typical price, £79)

These headphones come with an IP67 waterproof rating, which means they can survive full submersion in water (though not sea water) for up to 30 minutes, at a depth of 1.5 metres - ideal for swimming laps in the hotel pool. It also means they’re washable under the tap, allowing you to quickly get rid of any dirt. As well as three changeable silicone ear tip sizes, they also have ear hooks that fit within the ridge of your ears, giving them a more secure fit to help counter intense movement, such as running on the beach. And with a tested battery life of 11 hours at full charge, they’ll keep going for most of the day.

They’re waterproof and washable, but is their sound a letdown? Read our full LG TONE Free Fit UTF8 review.

Skullcandy Sesh (typical price, £57)

The Skullcandy Sesh aren’t new, but they’re relatively affordable and come with a decent range of features. Their build quality impressed us, with a solid hinge mechanism on the case (often a weak point) likely to survive being knocked around. Although they lack noise cancelling, our tests also revealed that they have impressively low noise leakage, so you won’t need to worry about disturbing your fellow holidaymakers. They can also endure moderate rainfall - useful if you happen to be holidaying in the UK. The three-hour battery life isn't great, though, particularly for long-haul flights.

Impressive features, but how do they sound? Read our full Skullcandy Sesh review for the full picture.

Sony WF-C500 (typical price, £49)

Released in 2021, these Sony headphones lack noise cancelling but do come with three different-sized changeable silicone ear tips, which should help you achieve a snug fit. As well as making it less likely the earbuds will fall out, a good fit also provides a greater acoustic seal, helping to block out some of the hubbub around you. These headphones also have an immense 14-hour battery life - enough to keep you listening on a flight from London to Los Angeles.

Battery life is terrific, but how is their performance overall? Check out our full Sony WF-C500 review for all the details.

Huawei Freebuds SE (typical price, £39)

The Freebuds SE are among the cheapest in-ear headphones we’ve tested. With a lightweight design and decent (if not class-leading) battery life of six hours, they’re the perfect travel companion. Unsurprisingly at this price, they lack noise cancelling. We also detected a fair amount of noise leakage, so you may want to watch the volume and avoid the quiet zone of a train. But if you’re prepared to put up with a few compromises, they’re definitely worth considering.

They’re cheap, but are they also cheerful? We reveal all in our full Huawei Freebuds SE review.

