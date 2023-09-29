Revealed: why Huawei's 2-in-1 Watch Buds surprised us in audio lab tests

Huawei’s Watch Buds combines a smartwatch and in-ear headphones into a single package. Given its 2-in-1 design, we sent it to be tested both at our smartwatch lab and our headphone lab. You can read our full review of the smartwatch aspect in our Huawei Watch Buds review. Here, we reveal how the headphones shape up.

The headphones, which tuck neatly away inside the Watch Buds when not in use, are in-ear truly wireless earbuds - this means means they don't use any wires at all. At £449 (well above even the most premium truly wireless in-ear headphones), the Watch Buds are very much a smartwatch-first, headphones-second product.

But if you're spending over the odds to get a 2-in-1 device like this, you're going to want to know how both aspects perform. Read on to discover what our audio experts made of the headphones.

How are the earbuds integrated in the Watch Buds?

The earbuds are concealed behind the watch face and revealed by clicking the silver button located just above the strap.

The compartment both houses and charges the earbuds when not in use. Naturally, this design leads to the smartwatch being somewhat bulky - we measured a thickness of 15mm (compared to the 12.8mm of the Samsung Watch 6 and 14.1mm of the Garmin Forerunner 265S).

How do the earbuds sound and is the noise cancelling effective?

Considering the quirky nature of the Watch Buds, we were pleasantly surprised by the sound quality. Although our listening panel reported that the bass could be a touch light and vocals a bit flat, they found the overall sound balanced, warm and 'energetic'.

The noise cancelling feature, which aims to block out noise around you while listening, also performed exceptionally well in our tests.

How comfortable are the earbuds?

Our listening panel was impressed by the comfort of the earbuds, with everyone in the panel managing to achieve a good fit. This is aided further thanks to the inclusion of three silicone eartip sizes.

The earbuds are very small, however. If you already struggle with how small in-ear headphones are, you will find these especially fiddly. This is a design necessity, though, so they can fit within the smartwatch.

One particularly interesting aspect of the earbuds is that, unlike most others, they can be worn in either ear. Huawei says that thanks to 'adaptive identification technology', the buds detect which ear they're in and will adjust the left and right channels accordingly. In our tests, this worked perfectly and means you don't have to worry about looking for L and R symbols when putting them in your ears or the watch compartment.

What's battery life like?

Our lab tests show that you’ll get just over 3 hours of battery life from the earbuds with noise cancelling switched on (4 hours without).

This isn't great and easily beaten by many other in-ear headphones. Once again, the size of the earbuds is likely to blame (they're small size restricting the size of the battery).

What's build quality like and are they waterproof?

We found the earbuds to be both well-built and solid. We felt that the watch face could be a potential weak point, however - if left fully open, it could easily be snapped off if caught against another object. Also, when closing the watch face, make sure to listen out for the click as otherwise it's not properly closed.

Additionally, the inner compartment, which charges the earbuds, has no waterproof rating so should be kept dry (and the earbuds should be dried before being returned). Any water damage there may potentially stop the earbuds charging and or damage the smartwatch.

The earbuds themselves are rated IP54, meaning they only have limited protection from water and dust. You couldn’t use these in the pool, for example.

What if you lose the earbuds?

Given their small size, the earbuds are at risk of being dropped and possibly lost. If you do mislay one or both, the Find Device tool on the watch can help locate them by playing an audible sound on each earbud, but only if they're nearby.

If you lose them permanently you can purchase replacement earbuds from Huawei's spare parts site .

Are the Huawei Watch Buds worth the price?

Although we were very impressed by the performance of the earbuds, the fact they come as part of a combined package means they're not cheap. You can check out the latest deals for the Watch Buds below, but before deciding whether to buy be sure to read our full Huawei Watch Buds review, where we report on how it performs as a smartwatch.

Of course, the big selling point of the Watch Buds is that you don't need to carry a separate headphone case around. However, in cramming the headphones into the watch, Huawei has created limitations for both the smartwatch and headphones.

