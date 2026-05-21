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LED masks, collagen supplements and anti-ageing creams: which ones really work?

We’re putting these products to the test to find out how they perform in the real world
James RoweSenior Video and Audio Content Creator

Having worked at the BBC and in commercial radio before joining Which?, James produces our always-on podcasts, and oversaw the launch of our member-exclusive podcasts in 2025.

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The number of skincare products on the market that claim to make our skin look healthier and slow down the ageing process seems to be growing. But which ones are worth your money?

In this episode of our healthy living podcast, Which? researcher James Aitchison takes us inside the research he's been conducting into the effectiveness of LED face masks and collagen supplements, while consultant dermatologist Dr Emma Wedgeworth shares her thoughts on the changing face of the skincare market.

Plus, for the first time, we've been reviewing anti-ageing creams to find out which brands are leading the way. Our thorough, independent testing allows us to recommend the products that really work, and highlight the ones that failed our tests.

The full podcast, which includes our test results, is available only to logged-in Which? users. If you're not a member, join Which? to instantly listen to the full podcast and gain access to all our product reviews – all with 50% off your first year's membership.

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