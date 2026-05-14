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Ultra-processed food: are all UPFs bad for you?

Ultra-processed foods have a bad reputation, but the reality is more nuanced than you might think
James RoweSenior Video and Audio Content Creator

Having worked at the BBC and in commercial radio before joining Which?, James produces our always-on podcasts, and oversaw the launch of our member-exclusive podcasts in 2025.

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Ultraprocessed foods (UPFs) make up an estimated 60% of our diets in the UK. But with foods like bread, baked beans and breakfast cereals being classed as UPFs, should we really be removing them entirely from our diet?

In the latest episode of our healthy living podcast, our public health nutritionist Shefalee Loth and the founder of CityDietitians Sophie Medlin explain why UPFs are being demonised more and more, and reveal how you can maintain a healthy diet while still eating them.

Plus, our experts explain why your body might not be absorbing as many vitamins and nutrients as you think, thanks to food combinations and everyday habits that can inhibit nutrient uptake.

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