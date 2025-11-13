5 little energy guzzlers that could end up costing you big

They might be compact, but our rigorous lab tests have found these small appliances can use surprisingly large amounts of energy, especially when compared to more efficient rivals.

From a stylish kettle to a speedy heater, our experts have uncovered gadgets that use more energy – and money – than you might expect.

Not all of them are bad news, though. Some performed well in our tests, with a few even earning Best Buy status for their outstanding all-round performance.

However, even these top-rated models have certain settings or running costs that could add up over time. It’s worth knowing this before you buy, so you can make an informed decision about what suits your needs and budget. Keep scrolling for the details.

1. A kettle that forces you to boil excess water (44%, Don't Buy)

This expensive, designer kettle is available in a wide array of striking colours. But while it may look stylish on the worktop, its performance leaves much to be desired – in fact, it's a Which? Don’t Buy.

Our tests found this kettle to be painfully slow, taking three minutes and 42 seconds to boil a litre of water.

2. A slow cooker that is energy-hungry on higher settings (95%, Best Buy)

This model is a Which? Best Buy thanks to its solid build and great design. The cooking bowl is scratch-resistant and oven-safe, and its stylish look means you’ll be happy to keep it on display rather than hide it in a cupboard.

On its lowest slow cook setting, it costs just 2p an hour to run – the cheapest of all the slow cookers we've tested. But turn it up to the max, or switch to bake mode, and it becomes an energy guzzler, using around 33p an hour.

3. An electric shower with great performance but higher running costs (78%, Best Buy)

This shower is one of our Best Buys, thanks to its range of features – including four spray patterns – and its impressive power. In fact, it delivered a much higher volume of hot water than many of the other models we tested.

The trade-off is that, when used in high-power mode, we saw it consumed more energy than rivals, with annual running costs of £161.01 – around £20 more than another of our Best Buys.

4. A wine cooler with poor efficiency (50%, Best Buy)

This wine cooler scores points for its impressive humidity control and ability to chill bottles quickly – two important features for keeping wine in top condition.

However, its strengths are undermined by poor energy efficiency and a disappointing inability to maintain a cool internal temperature when the surrounding room heats up.

5. A speedy fan heater that is costly to run (65%, Best Buy)

This fan heater proved effective at quickly warming up a room – it took just 15 minutes to raise the temperature of our test room by more than 5°C.

But that performance comes at a price – at 78p per hour, this 3kW heater was the most expensive to run in our tests.

