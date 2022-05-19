Lloyds Bank and Halifax to shut an additional 28 bank branches in 2022

Lloyds Banking Group will close an additional 28 branches between August and November this year, in addition to the 60 closures it had already announced.

The new closures include 20 Lloyds bank branches and eight Halifax sites. This means the banking giant will be closing 88 in total in 2022 after it announced closures for Halifax, Lloyds and Bank of Scotland in March.

Here Which? takes a closer look at what branches are closing and explains how the new access to cash legislation announced in the Queen’s Speech will impact bank branch closures in the future.

Which Lloyds Group branches are closing?

Here are the locations of the 28 new closures confirmed by the bank in May. You can use the search bar to see if your local branch is affected.

The table below shows the branch closures that had already been announced in March. Again, you can use the search bar to see if your local branch is listed. In the table, BoS refers to Bank of Scotland.

Why are more branches closing?

Lloyds said branch closures were a result of a significant reduction in branch visits over several years, and added that average visits to each of the 28 branches listed for closure had dropped by 60% since 2016. It said each of these locations had a free-to-use ATM and a Post Office within one mile.

Lloyds said all staff members who will be impacted by the closures will move to a new role if they want to remain working for the group.

Vim Maru, Lloyds Banking Group retail director, said: ‘Branch visits have been falling significantly for several years now, and this trend is continuing.

‘Our network is important, but we need to make decisions to ensure we have the right branches in the right places, as we respond to customers doing the vast majority of their banking online.’

Over 400 bank branches will close in 2022

So far this year 203 bank branches have closed, and a further 260 are scheduled to shut by the end of December.

To see how these are split between the UK banks, the list below sets out how many branches each bank has already closed in 2022, how many more it plans to close by the end of the year.

Barclays: 63 closed; 26 scheduled to close

63 closed; 26 scheduled to close Danske Bank: Four branches scheduled to close

Four branches scheduled to close HSBC: One closed; 69 scheduled to close

One closed; 69 scheduled to close NatWest (including Royal Bank of Scotland): 28 closed; 27 scheduled to close

28 closed; 27 scheduled to close Nationwide: Seven scheduled to close

Seven scheduled to close Metro Bank: Three scheduled to close

Three scheduled to close TSB: 35 closed; 35 scheduled to close

35 closed; 35 scheduled to close Virgin Money: 29 closed; one scheduled to close.

Santander said it would be maintaining its existing branch network by reducing its opening hours.

From 18 July, all but four Santander branch locations will shut at 3pm on weekdays, rather than 4.30pm. On Saturdays, 316 of its branches will shift from full-day to a half-day service, closing at 12.30pm.

What's being done to protect access to cash?

Earlier this month during the Queen’s Speech, the government pledged to bring forward a Financial Services and Markets Bill following a longstanding campaign on cash access from Which?.

The legislation aims to 'strengthen the United Kingdom's financial services industry, ensuring that it continues to act in the interest of all people and communities'.

Part of this includes making sure people across the UK can access their own cash with ease.

FCA to be given new powers

On Thursday 19 May, the government confirmed the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) will be given new powers over the UK’s biggest banks and building societies to help protect the future of cash.

These will allow the FCA to address cash access issues at both a national and local level. However, separate rules will apply in Northern Ireland, as the banking market works differently.

The FCA will also be given oversight of coordinating bodies, with powers to access information from designated firms and organisations involved in the provision of cash.

To support the FCA, the government said it will soon set out its expectations for a reasonable distance for people to travel when depositing and withdrawing cash. This will reflect the existing spread of cash withdrawal and deposit facilities in the UK, it added.

Why is cash legislation needed?

Which? has been tracking bank branch closures since 2015, and during this period 4,716 have shut their doors, with a further 260 already scheduled to close by the end of the year.

In addition, a total of 12,178 free-to-use ATMs have vanished since 2018, creating areas of the UK with particularly poor access to cash.

However, Link, the UK’s largest cash machine network, estimates 5.4m people still rely on cash.

Cash is a lifeline to many vulnerable groups in society including the elderly, digitally excluded, low income households and those struggling with mental illness or physical disability.

Recent Which? research suggests people's reliance on cash could be on the rise due to the cost of living crisis; with households turning to cash to keep track of their spending

Which? welcomes FCA powers

Rocio Concha, Which? director of policy and advocacy, said: ‘Cash remains a vital lifeline for millions of people – whether to pay for everyday essentials or to help keep track of spending amid the soaring cost of living, so it’s good to see the government taking action and giving the FCA powers to protect them.

‘The sheer scale of cuts to the UK’s ATM and bank branch networks in recent years has seriously eroded access to cash for consumers and communities around the country.

‘The Treasury’s proposal to base reasonable access to cash on geographical distances is a decent starting point, but this can often be a blunt tool, so the FCA must fully consider a wide range of factors when determining a local community’s access to cash needs.'