Mr, Mrs, Miss or Ms: does your title affect your car insurance quote?

Drivers selecting ‘Mr’ consistently face higher average quotes compared with those choosing female titles like ‘Mrs’, 'Miss' or ‘Ms’, according to new data obtained by Which?

In some cases, the difference was as much as £975 between a man who ticks 'Mr' and a woman who selects 'Ms' when comparing prices.

Under the Equality Act 2010, insurers are not allowed to use a driver’s gender to determine the cost of a car insurance quote. So what's going on?

We take a closer look at the data from leading comparison sites to understand how quotes may vary despite equality laws, and explain ways you can lower your premium regardless of the title you use.

How do average quotes vary by title?

We asked Confused.com and Quotezone how the title you use when getting a quote relates to the prices you might be offered.

Both confirmed that their data showed that drivers selecting ‘Mr’ tend to face the highest average premiums.

Average premiums by title

Title Average top 3 premiums Mr £1,695 Miss £1,331 Mrs £863 Ms £720

Source: Confused.com. Figures shown are based on average quoted car insurance premiums during Q1 2025. Data shows the average of the lowest quotes offered to drivers selecting the listed titles.

In Q1 2025, Confused.com found that the average quoted premium for a ‘Mr’ was £1,695. That compares with £1,331 for ‘Miss’, £863 for ‘Mrs’ and just £720 for ‘Ms’. This represents a gap of nearly £1,000 between the highest and lowest averages.

Average premiums by age and title

Quotezone's figures also show a similar pattern across different age groups.

Age Mr (average premium) Mrs (average premium) Miss (average premium) Ms (average premium) 30 £1,127 £953 £900 £814 40 £918 £787 £694 £731 50 £650 £560 £699 £520 60 £481 £398 £404 £381

Source: Quotezone. Figures shown are based on average quoted car insurance premiums during Q1 2025. Data shows the average of the lowest quotes offered to drivers selecting the listed titles.

Again, these figures show that ‘Mr’ applicants are consistently quoted more, even when age is taken into account.

At age 30, a ‘Mr’ is quoted over £1,100 on average. By age 60, that drops to under £500 - yet remains higher than the average for other titles at the same age.

Why do quotes still vary if gender-based pricing is banned?

Under the Equality Act 2010, insurers are not allowed to use a driver’s gender to determine the cost of a car insurance quote.

Both Confused.com and Quotezone confirmed that a customer’s title is not used directly when generating prices, but titles often reflect typical driver risk profiles.

So while your title is not directly used to calculate quotes, it often acts as a proxy for risk factors such as driving experience, claims history, and typical driving behaviour.

Rhydian Jones, motoring expert at Confused.com, explained: ''Data shows that men typically pay more for their insurance than women. And this is due to the fact that, statistically, men tend to have a higher risk profile than women. While data suggests that women are marginally more likely to have made a claim, or have a relatively similar number of convictions to men, data suggests that it’s often the case that the severity of these are far greater for men.

'For example, data shows that men are twice as likely to have more severe convictions, like driving without insurance, careless driving, or driving under the influence. And men are more likely to have multiple, or higher penalties on their licence compared to women. And the more severe the incident, or value of claim being made, the bigger the impact on insurance will be.'

Greg Wilson, CEO of Quotezone, said: 'While our stats show that customers with the title "Mr" are often quoted higher premiums, this is not due to their title or gender, but because on average, individuals in this group tend to present higher risk factors.

'This could be due to differences in occupation, mileage, claims or conviction history, or other relevant factors that insurers use to assess risk.'

5 ways to lower the cost of your car insurance premiums

Regardless of the title you use, there are simple steps to help lower your premium:

Shop early: start comparing quotes around three weeks before your current policy ends. Waiting until the last minute can push prices up, so planning ahead gives you a better chance of finding a good deal.

Use multiple comparison sites: different comparison websites work with different insurers and sometimes show different prices. Trying at least two or three, such as Confused.com , Quotezone , and Go.Compare , can help you spot the best offer. Check fully comprehensive cover: many people assume third-party cover is always cheaper, but comprehensive policies can actually offer better value. Always run quotes for both types so you can compare and decide what suits your needs. Consider a telematics policy: also known as black box insurance , these policies monitor your driving habits using a device or smartphone app. Safe, low-mileage drivers often get discounts, making this a good option for many. Pay annually if you can: paying your premium in full usually costs less than spreading the payments monthly. Monthly plans often include interest charges, so if you can afford it, paying upfront saves money. If not, a 0% interest credit card can be a cheaper way to spread the cost.

