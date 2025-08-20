London Theatre Week 2025: How to get West End tickets from just £15

London Theatre Week is back offering discounted tickets for over 80 shows including Wicked, Hamilton and The Lion King.

With newer shows including Fawlty Towers and 101 Dalmatians starting at just £15 a ticket, and some of the most popular spectacles like Matilda The Musical and Oliver! starting at £25, it's a great chance to scoop a bargain.

Though you need to book your tickets by the end of the promotion (31 August), you don't need to have seen the show by then. Read on to see which shows have the cheapest tickets and how to get them.

What is London Theatre Week?

London Theatre Week is a flash ticket sale for West End shows that typically runs twice a year (usually August-September and then again in February-March). Despite its name, the promotion is currently running for more than one week until 31 August 2025.

Though the deals will end in August, most of the discounted tickets are for performances later on. For example, Les Misérables has London Theatre Week tickets extending into October 2025, The Lion King into December 2025, and Mamma Mia! into February 2026.

The cheapest tickets start at £15, with lots on sale for £25 and £35 too.

These price reductions aim to make theatre more accessible to a broader audience, but also help fill seats at quieter times.

Apart from trying your luck with last-minute deals and lotteries, London Theatre Week is likely the cheapest place to snap up a West End ticket.

How to get cheap theatre tickets in the London Theatre Week sale

London Theatre Week tickets can be bought through a few different ticket websites, including London Theatre , TodayTix , SeatPlan , and WestEndTheatre . The discounts will be available until the end of 31 August 2025.

On these websites, you'll be able to see all the shows and their starting prices on offer. When clicking the show you're interested in, you'll be taken to the booking page. The performances with London Theatre Week deals will be highlighted, and you can browse through future months.

Just be aware that a small booking fee will probably be charged on top of the ticket price.

It's likely that tickets to the most popular West End shows will go first, so don't wait too long before booking.

A selection of £15 theatre tickets

101 Dalmatians

Fawlty Towers

The Woman in Black

A Man for All Seasons

Jack and the Beanstalk

Alice in Wonderland

A selection of £16 to £25 theatre tickets

The Great Gatsby

Back the the Future: The Musical

Matilda The Musical

Just for One Day - The Live Aid Musical

Agatha Christie's The Mousetrap

Mamma Mia!

Starlight Express

Stranger Things: The First Shadow

Tina - The Tina Turner Musical

Grease: The Immersive Movie Musical

The Play That Goes Wrong

The Choir of Man

The Book of Mormon

A selection of £26 to £35 theatre tickets

Hamilton

Les Misérables

Hercules

My Neighbour Totoro

The Lion King

Are there any downsides?

A couple. Most of the cheapest tickets are only for weekday performances and they usually aren't in the best seats (sometimes with obstructed views). Still, a good way to see if you'll be happy with the view is to check Seatplan . People that have previously sat in the seat you're considering will have uploaded photos so you can see for yourself.

If you're happy to spend a little more, premium seat prices are reduced in the sale too. For example, we found tickets in the stalls for a Saturday evening performance of Matilda the Musical for £65 during London Theatre Week, when they usually sell for £103.

The sale is popular and some of the cheapest tickets to the most famous shows are likely to sell out quickly - especially when weekend dates are on offer. So don't leave it too long before you book.

