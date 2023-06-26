Why an 11-night holiday could be cheaper than 10 nights

Extending your 10-night holiday by an extra day could save you hundreds of pounds, Which? research has found.

It’s a rare boon: of the 400 or so holidays we spot-checked, there were only 26 instances where the longer stay was cheaper. However, the savings can be substantial.

For instance, a Tui holiday to Fuerteventura was more than £1,100 cheaper if you tagged on an extra night at the same all-inclusive hotel (with the same departure date). That means a couple could save almost £600 per person by extending their beach time by a day – with all their food and drink thrown in.

In another example, two people sharing a twin room (with a balcony) in Corfu could have saved £584 on the bed and breakfast rate with Tui – slashing the cost of the holiday by almost a third.

11 nights vs 10 nights

We compared package holidays to Greece, Turkey and Spain across four tour operators. Below are some of the biggest savings we found when we opted for 11 nights away instead of 10.

Tour operator Holiday Price for 10 nights Price for 11 nights Saving Tui Fuerteventura 4* all-inclusive £4,148 £2,960 £1,188

easyJet Fuerteventura 4* half board £3,114 £2,594 £520

Loveholidays Rhodes 4* all-inclusive £2,636 £2,252 £384

Jet2 Rhodes 3* self-catering £1,788 £1,662 £126

Loveholidays Turkey 4* bed & breakfast £1,698 £1,644 £54



Table notes: Prices collected in April 2023 for departure in August. All holidays have the same departure date but may have different flight times. Prices are for two people sharing.

Even when the longer holiday didn’t save money, we found that staying an extra night could cost as little as £1 per person. This was the case for an 11-night bed and breakfast stay in Crete with easyJet Holidays: the total cost rose from £2,542 to just £2,544.

A seven, 10-day or two-week holiday is more typical, but it’s worth bucking the trend to see if this works for you. A range of factors can determine the final price, but supply and demand, and different flight dates, can all play a part. Just make sure you compare like for like – and the 11-night holiday isn’t cheaper because of a room downgrade or lower-board basis.