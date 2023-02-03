Six ways to save on Disneyland Paris holidays

Taking the family to Disneyland isn't cheap, but we’ve got a few magic tricks that could save you hundreds of pounds.

While our research looks specifically at the Paris park, you could also slash costs at other Disney attractions around the world.

From web search hacks to loading up at the supermarket, here are six ways to do Disney on a budget.

1. Book through the French website

Brits are charged a premium for Disneyland Paris tickets and stays, but you can pay like a local by booking through the French website (disneylandparis.fr). When we checked the price for a family of four in August last year, we saved £170 on a week's stay with two-day park tickets.

Best of all, you can access the savings without a Virtual Private Network (a tool that tricks your browser into thinking you’re in another country). Simply type the French version of the website into your address bar and translate the page to English using the built-in Google Chrome extension (it should pop up automatically when you enter a foreign website).

Tip: If you’re booking a Disney holiday in the USA, head to disneyholidays.eu or disneyholidays.com instead of disneyholidays.co.uk for a wider variety of park tickets and prices.

Find out more about saving on holidays without using a VPN

You can save up to £44 per adult and £40 per child (UK prices) by choosing dated tickets (for use on a designated day) rather than undated ones. It doesn’t matter if your plans change: you can get a full refund up to three days before. Undated tickets and annual passes aren’t as flexible as they sound, as you have to register in advance online.

Tickets cost less in the winter months. When we checked, a three-day ticket was up to £28 per person less in February half term than in the Easter and August holidays, so a family of four could save more than £100. Tickets for February half term 2024 are currently up to £41 cheaper. Adult Disney devotees can bag the cheapest tickets by avoiding the school holidays altogether.

Tip: It’s virtually impossible to see both Disneyland Paris and Walt Disney Studios in a day. So opt for a one-park ticket and save £22 per adult if you’re only going for one day.

3. Stay off-site

It’s no secret that Disney’s in-resort hotels are more expensive than those outside the park, but the size of the savings on offer may surprise you.

We found a family of four, with two under-12s, could save £105 on a weekend stay during February 2023 half term by staying at Explorers Hotel, a three-star hotel outside the park, instead of the three-star in-resort Hotel Cheyenne. Explorers even offers a free shuttle service (a 10-minute drive), so you won’t rack up any extra transport costs.

Tip: If you’re not staying in a Disney hotel, parking costs £27 (€30) per day, so avoid driving there if possible.

4. Hop on a train or a bus

A taxi from central Paris to Disneyland costs around £55. A much quicker and cheaper way to get there is on the suburban RER. Train tickets are currently capped, so the 38-minute journey from Gare de Lyon to Marne-la-Vallée/Chessy (line A) costs just £4.40 (€5) and £2.20 (€2.50) for children aged 4-9. The station is right next to the park and there’s no need to buy tickets in advance.

The 10-minute TGV train from Paris Charles de Gaulle to Marne-la-Valllée costs from £34 per adult and £17 per child for a semi-flexible ticket. If you’re heading straight to the parks, save money by taking Disney’s hour-long Magic Shuttle bus. One-way tickets from either Charles de Gaulle or Orly airports in Paris cost £20 (€23) per adult and £9 (€10) per child. Kids under 3 go free.

The cheapest way to get from Orly or Charles de Gaulle airports to Disneyland is on the RER via central Paris – change at Châtelet-les Halles.

Tip: You can catch a Eurostar from London to Disneyland Paris, but the direct service only runs during the school holidays and will stop running altogether from 5 June.

5. Is the Disney dining plan worth it?

At Disneyland Paris, dining plans are only available for guests at the resort hotels. While it sounds convenient to pre-pay and not leave the resort, it’ll cost you. The cheapest dining plan we found cost £43.88 per day (£26.86 for kids), which will get you just one meal and a soft drink at any of the 31 eligible restaurants.

If you don’t opt for a pre-paid plan, expect to fork out around £20 for a kids’ restaurant meal and £35 for an adult. A sandwich and soft drink will cost you around £10. Instead, do a supermarket run for lunch supplies and consider leaving the resort for dinner.

A quick Google Maps search reveals several supermarkets within a 10-minute drive (25-minute walk) of the Disneyland Paris grounds. The parks don’t allow for big picnics, but you can take sandwiches and simple snacks. You can also fill up your water bottle at the free water stations in restaurants and kiosks across the grounds.

Tip: An off-resort hotel is likely to offer cheaper meal options, too. For example, kids under 12 get free breakfast at the Explorers Hotel.

6. Buy souvenirs online

There aren’t any official Disney outlet stores in Paris as there are in the USA.

Before buying expensive souvenirs in the park, check if it would be cheaper to order it from the Disney online outlet store or a UK high street store. When we checked online, end-of-the-range Minnie Mouse pyjamas were just £4.32 from disneyoutlet.co.uk, a £50 saving on the latest style. And you won't have the hassle of carting home an extra suitcase stuffed full of souvenirs.

Tip: If your child wants to dress up, save a bundle by packing costumes rather than buying them in the park.