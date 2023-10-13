Holidaymakers who cancel low-deposit trips risk being stung for thousands of pounds

Some holiday companies and cottage accommodation providers entice customers to book with the promise of a low deposit, only to charge them extra if they have to pull out of the trip later.

This additional charge tops up the low-deposit amount to a full deposit.

What most companies mean by ‘low deposit’ is not that the deposit is lower than usual, just that you pay your deposit in instalments.

We’ve spotted complaints from holidaymakers who feel companies aren’t making this clear enough, making them think that they’ll only lose the low deposit upon cancellation.

After looking at how various holiday companies present low-deposit offers, we found not all clearly signpost that consumers are liable for the remainder of the deposit amount at the point of sale. Instead, this information is sometimes buried in the terms and conditions.

Get free travel advice and recommendations you can trust from the experts with our monthly Travel newsletter

Loveholidays and On the Beach

A week-long package holiday to the Oberoi Beach Resort in the UAE for August 2024 on the Loveholidays website is £29 per person (pp) to secure the low-deposit scheme. Customers might assume that if they cancel a trip for two, they’d lose just £58.

In fact, by cancelling even a few days after booking, they’d have to pay another £1,439* – despite the fact they can no longer go on the trip.

The initial £29pp is not the full deposit but a snippet of a larger non-refundable deposit, totalling just over £748pp.

Even where the Online Travel Agent (OTA) outlines the breakdown of upcoming costs, it doesn’t indicate that any of the payments are the remainder of a deposit you're liable to pay – even if you cancel. Instead, it labels them as ‘instalments’.

While Loveholidays includes a link to its full T&Cs under the heading ‘I understand and agree to the following’, the OTA could be more explicit about the financial consequences of booking and cancelling a low-deposit holiday in the main text.

Loveholidays told us: ‘Our low-deposit scheme helps customers pay for their holidays in instalments before departure, as opposed to all at once upon booking, which has become an increasingly popular choice amid the cost of living crisis.

‘We provide customers with clear and accurate information.’

It continued: ‘This information [is] readily available on our website and throughout the booking process.

‘We are committed to reviewing this feedback from Which? in the context of further improving the bookings journey.’

On The Beach similarly requested a low deposit of £30pp to secure a package holiday booking at HSM Canarios Hotel in Majorca. It also calls future payments ‘instalments’, rather than clearly emphasising that the initial low deposit plus the first two instalments make up a full deposit. This is mentioned only in the terms and conditions.

On the Beach signposts that cancellation charges may apply, hyperlinking to relevant T&Cs underneath, but this requires a customer to click to discover more information. It could be more transparent.

Under consumer law, companies should present information clearly and in a timely manner, without omitting important information, so that consumers can make informed decisions when making purchases.

Read our reviews of On the Beach and Loveholidays

Tui customer confused by deposit payments

Tui customer Michelle Simons booked her low-deposit holiday in a Tui store in Northamptonshire. As she had not been abroad for 13 years, she wanted specialist advice.

After settling on a holiday to Bodrum, Turkey, she made a low-deposit payment of £150 for her family of four.

She said the Tui agent handed her a laminated card with T&Cs, which she skimmed through. She claims that the agent did not verbally explain that she’d be liable to pay a larger deposit if she cancelled later.

A follow-up email from Tui confirmed her booking and described later scheduled instalments as ‘payments’. Michelle thought these would pay off the final balance rather than top up the deposit, and Tui didn’t clarify this in the email.

Later, she grew concerned about her holiday selection, partly due to reports of high temperatures in the resort area, and decided to cancel. She thought she’d only lose the £150 she’d paid upfront.

She told Which?: ‘That’s when they told me I’d have to pay the full £800 deposit – another £650 on top.

‘I had no reason to think that the deposit I’d paid wasn’t the full deposit.

‘You don’t take a deposit and then another deposit, it doesn’t make sense.’

When Michelle tried to challenge this, she said a store manager warned her Tui could take her to court if she did not pay the remainder.

Unprepared to lose that sum of money, she felt like she had little choice but to go ahead with the holiday.

‘They should’ve clarified it at the time of booking,’ she told Which?

Because of her experience, Michelle said she would ‘never book with Tui again’.

Tui and Sykes online bookings

Tui offers this low-deposit option online, too. It asks for a £25 - £75pp low deposit for short and mid-haul beach holidays. You can even select a no-deposit option.

However, you’re liable for the full £200pp if you cancel – just as Michelle discovered.

Where Tui breaks down its low-deposit scheme on its website, it doesn’t explain that the next instalment is part of your non-refundable deposit.

It’s only at the point of payment in small print that it explains: ‘You will still be required to pay the full deposit… if either you cancel your holiday, cancel or fail to set up your Direct Debit, or we cancel due to non-payment’.

Similarly, cottage holiday provider Sykes occasionally runs a low-deposit offer.

Like Tui, it doesn’t make you click on any links to discover your liability. Instead, its top-up deposit terms and conditions appear below the cost breakdown in small print.

Tui and Sykes seem clearer than Loveholidays and On the Beach, but both companies could make any further liability more prominent to avoid confusion.

Tui told us: ‘We welcome this feedback from our customers and strive to make booking a Tui holiday as easy as possible. We will review how we communicate our low-deposit offering during the online booking process as our customers tell us they value our low or no-deposit offers, and the option to spread the cost of their holiday via direct debit.’

It did not respond to the case regarding Michelle.

Sykes did not respond to Which?’s request for comment.

The companies getting low-deposit offers right

In comparison, Which? Recommended Provider Jet2holidays refers to its deposit as a 'low deposit' but does not require top-up deposit payments.

In September, a holiday we pretended to book asked for a deposit of £60pp and came with no strings attached – so if you cancel, you pay nothing extra. Read our full review of Jet2holidays.

Cottages.com, however, requires a top-up payment on its low deposits – similar to Sykes and Tui. However, when you choose the low-deposit option, a message immediately appears on the screen outlining your liability.

It says: ‘If you cancel, you will have to pay £123.75. This is the difference between the low and standard deposit.’

Non-refundable deposits

Companies often write in their T&Cs that deposits aren’t refundable. But a business is generally only entitled to keep or receive an amount sufficient to cover actual losses directly resulting from your cancellation – such as if they’ve already paid out for non-refundable flights. See our article about non-refundable deposits.

If, however, you’ve paid a large sum towards a cottage holiday and cancel a year in advance, with plenty of time for the company to relet it, you could challenge this as an unfair contract term. Read our advice on unfair contract terms and how to challenge a holiday company if you’ve been treated unfairly.

*Amount is specific to the holiday we checked. The top-up deposit payment due will vary by holiday.