Made.com on brink of collapse: what does it mean for customers?

Made.com is moving closer to administration after talks to rescue the retailer collapsed.

The furniture retailer announced it was in discussions to find a buyer at the start of October following an unsuccessful fundraising round.

But with no potential buyers meeting the deadline, it has since ended rescue talks and has taken the decision to 'temporarily suspend' new customer orders.

If you're a Made.com customer, here's what it means for refunds, gift cards and online orders.

Will I receive my online order?

Unfortunately, there's no guarantee that outstanding orders will be fulfilled when a retailer falls into administration.

Made.com hasn't yet collapsed, but is no longer taking new orders.

We contacted Made.com to find out if outstanding orders will be delivered, but the retailer wasn't unable to confirm.

If you're concerned about your order not arriving, you might want to make a claim with your bank to ensure that you get your money back.

We'll update this page when we hear more.

Read more: how to get your money back when a retailer goes into administration

Will my gift card or voucher be honoured?

Made.com is no longer accepting any new orders, so you can't currently use any outstanding gift cards or vouchers.

The retailer has said that the decision to suspend orders is under review and that 'a further announcement will be made as appropriate'.

If Made.com does decide to start accepting orders again, we recommend spending your gift cards as quickly as possible.

This is because if it subsequently falls into administration, the administrators can decide to stop honouring gift cards and vouchers at any point.

If you're left with gift cards you can't use, you'll want to write to the administrators to ask for your money back.

Find out more: letter to clam refund for gift cards from a bust company

Can I return items?

As with gift cards, administrators can take the decision not to accept returns.

It's currently not clear whether Made.com is accepting returns for unwanted or faulty goods, but we'll update this page when we hear more.

In the meantime, you can try to make a Section 75 claim for any unwanted items if you paid by credit card or a chargeback claim if you paid by debit card.

And if you have a faulty product from Made.com, you might have a manufacturer or third-party warranty that's still valid.

What are my consumer rights if a retailer goes bust?

Here's what you can do to get money back for any unwanted or faulty items:

Find out more about your rights when a retailer goes bust.