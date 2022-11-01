Made.com to appoint administrators: what does it mean for customers?

Made.com is set to appoint administrators after talks to rescue the retailer collapsed.

The furniture retailer announced it was in discussions to find a buyer at the start of October following an unsuccessful fundraising round.

But in lieu of a rescue buyer, it has since announced it will be appointing administrators.

If you're a Made.com customer, here's what today's news means for refunds, gift cards and online orders.

Will I receive my online order?

Unfortunately, there's no guarantee that undelivered orders will be fulfilled when a retailer falls into administration.

Made.com's website says that it's able to deliver 'some outstanding orders' and that it will provide customers with information as quickly as possible.

It cannot currently process order cancellations.

If you're concerned about your order not arriving, you might want to make a claim with your bank to ensure that you get your money back.

We'll update this page when we hear more.

Read more: how to get your money back when a retailer goes into administration

Will my gift card or voucher be honoured?

Made.com has stopped accepting new customer orders.

If the administrators do decide to open up shop again, it's worth spending your gift vouchers as quickly as possible.

This is because the administrators can decide to stop accepting gift vouchers at any point.

And if you're left with gift cards you can't use, you'll want to write to the administrators to ask for your money back.

Find out more: letter to clam refund for gift cards from a bust company

Can I return items?

Made.com isn't currently processing returns, refunds or order cancellations, but its website states that it hopes to restart processing refunds soon.

As with gift cards, the administrators can decide to stop accepting returns.

If you've been left with an unwanted or faulty product, you can try to make a Section 75 claim if you paid by credit card or a chargeback claim if you paid by debit card.

And if you have a faulty product from Made.com, you might have a manufacturer or third-party warranty that's still valid.

What are my consumer rights if a retailer goes bust?

Here's what you can do to get money back for any unwanted or faulty items:

Find out more about your rights when a retailer goes bust.