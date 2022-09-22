Mercedes-Benz EQB (2022-): first drive review

The EQB is the latest all-electric SUV model in the Mercedes-Benz EQ range. It’s a small, seven-seat SUV that’s essentially a battery-powered version of the petrol/diesel Mercedes GLB.

Note that this review is based on our initial drive of the Mercedes-Benz EQB. Our full review and verdict will be available to Which? members once all our extensive lab and road tests are complete.

Looking to buy a car that's been through all our tests? View our pick of the best cars for 2022

There are two versions available: the 228hp EQB 300 and the 292hp EQB 350. Both are four-wheel drive and, as is common with electric vehicles, fitted with a single-speed automatic transmission.

Both versions use a 66.5kWh battery pack that provides a claimed driving range of between 246 to 253 miles, depending on trim level. A maximum rapid charging (DC) capacity of 100kW, should see the battery charged from 10% to 80% in just over 30 minutes. Filling up a nearly dead battery on a home wall box charger (7kW) will take more than nine hours.

Two trim grades are available: AMG Line and AMG Line Premium. Highlights of the standard equipment fitted to all models includes cruise control, reversing camera, LED headlights with automatic high-beam assist, heated front seats, automatic climate control, twin 10.25-inch digital displays, Android Auto/Apple CarPlay and ambient cabin lighting with a choice of colours.

AMG Line Premium models get larger 19-inch alloy wheels, a panoramic sunroof, Keyless-Go, wireless charging mat and upgraded 10-speaker audio system.

What’s the Mercedes-Benz EQB like to drive?

We’ve driven the more powerful EQB 350, which has a motor on each axle, providing four-wheel drive. With huge reserves of torque (pulling power) available from a standstill, the EQB has a turn of speed that belies its inconspicuous SUV looks. It’s particularly impressive accelerating from low speeds, for instance when merging with faster traffic or overtaking.

Like other Mercedes EQ models, the EQB is generally smooth and silent on the move. There is a very slight hum from the front motor, but this falls into the background, as does tyre and wind roar, which is generally very well suppressed, even at motorway speeds.

The single-speed transmission is smooth (due to a lack of gears to shift between) and easy to use. Energy recuperation (essentially the level of ‘engine braking’) can be adjusted using steering wheel paddles, which works so well that you rarely need to use the brake pedal.

The brakes themselves are responsive and the pedal has a good feel. Outright braking performance doesn’t feel particularly strong, though, given the car’s 2,110kg weight.

The EQB’s high-sided body means there’s a fair bit of body lean when turning into corners, but it safely remains on the driver’s chosen line, even on uneven or broken road surfaces. With optional adaptive damping, body roll is less pronounced when in Sport mode, but ride quality suffers over rough road surfaces.

Inside the cabin, two 10.25-inch display screens dominate the dashboard. Impressive as their design is, the controls (a mix of touchscreens, control pad on the centre console and touch-sensitive scroll pads on the cluttered steering wheel) aren’t very intuitive to use and are potentially distracting.

By Mercedes-Benz’s standards, the quality of the cabin materials isn’t great, with some hard plastics and squeaky trim in places. Overall, though, it generally meets class quality standards.

How reliable is the Mercedes-Benz EQB?

We haven’t received enough information about the EQB to assess its reliability. However, we have heard from enough Mercedes-Benz owners to rate the dependability of the brand as a whole.

To read more, head to our guide on the most reliable car brands.

How comfortable and spacious is the car?

The EQB’s elevated height off the road places the seats at a convenient height for easy entry and exit. The tall and wide door frames not only increase the overall size of the door aperture, but also means the A-pillar (either side of the windscreen) isn’t positioned to be a head-banging risk for taller passengers.

The door sills are higher than in some rival models, although they shouldn’t prove an obstacle for most passengers. We found the rear doors to be rather narrow around the footwell area, too.

Decent cabin width and a lofty ceiling give a great feeling of space, both front and back, which is only really dented by a high-set dashboard and rather bulky centre console. Certainly, there’s enough space to comfortably accommodate passengers up to around 6ft 6in (not including the rather more cramped third-row seats, which are suited more to children). The feeling of space can be further enhanced by specifying the optional panoramic sunroof.

Despite having to shoehorn in a large battery pack, the EQB’s boot layout is practical. The load space is relatively deep and square, and the third-row seats fold flat into the boot floor. The middle-row seats fold in a handy 40:20:40 split configuration and there’s a small compartment under the boot floor (which is flush with the sill), which is big enough to store the battery charging cables.

How economical is it?

We haven't put the car through our lab tests yet, so we can’t give a definitive answer on its energy efficiency. However, based on Mercedes’ claimed figures (calculated using the official WLTP test standard used by all car manufacturers), there’s no penalty in choosing the more powerful EQB 350 model, in terms of energy consumption or available driving range.

Both the EQB 300 and 350 should cover between 246 to 253 miles, as they both have identical 66.5kWh battery packs. Charging from 10% to 80% on a 100kW rapid charger will take around 30 minutes, according to Mercedes, although using a home wall box will take considerably longer at over nine hours. Use a three-pin domestic socket and it will take more than 30 hours to fully replenish the battery.

How safe is the Mercedes-Benz EQB?

Euro NCAP awarded the EQB a full five-star safety rating when it was crash tested in 2019. It also managed excellent 95% and 91% scores for adult and child occupant protection, respectively, making it a very safe choice for families.

A generous amount of safety equipment is standard, including active brake assist, active lane keeping assist and active speed limit assist, which can read road signs and alter the speed of the cruise control automatically.

An optional driving assistance package adds automatic stop-and-go and distance control to the car’s cruise control, as well as a blind-spot monitor and active steering assist, which will prevent the car drifting out of lane and assist with emergency manoeuvres.

Is there anything else I should look out for?

The EQB doesn’t currently have an official towing capacity rating, which is odd, given the smaller EQA model can pull braked trailers of up to 1,800kg in more powerful 300 and 350 guises. It’s something to bear in mind if you were planning on using an EQB to tow a caravan or trailer.

Which? first drive verdict

Price: from £52,322

Pros: Comfy ride; spacious cabin; powerful electric motor

Cons: Feels heavy; only average braking performance

The EQB is a well-rounded family SUV that requires minimal compromise (provided you can live with its claimed range) over the combustion-engine GLB on which it’s based. It’s comfortable, well equipped and safe. Like most seven-seaters of this size, though, the rearmost seats are designed to comfortably accommodate shorter occupants only.

Don't forget, this verdict is based on our initial driving experiences. As always, we reserve final judgement on a car until it's been through our extensive lab and road tests.

To be among the first to know when our full Mercedes-Benz EQB review is live, get our Cars newsletter – it's free monthly.