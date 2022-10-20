Miele Triflex HX2 vs Samsung Bespoke Jet - which cordless vacuum do our experts rate?

The Miele Triflex HX2 and Samsung Bespoke Jet are at the top-end of the cordless vacuum price spectrum, and although they both come with some unique and innovative features, at £949 the Samsung Bespoke Jet is almost double the price of the Miele HX2 Triflex at £499.

If you want to spend the money on a feature-packed premium model, you want to be sure you're choosing the perfect vacuum that will make it quick and easy to whizz around your home sucking up dirt.

We've just tested both of these cordless vacuums. Go to our Miele Triflex HX2 review and our Samsung Bespoke Jet review to for a full breakdown of our test results or keep reading for an overview of both models and these vacuum cleaner brands in general.

Miele Triflex HX2 vs Samsung Bespoke Jet: what’s the difference?

The table below compares the key tech specs of both cordless vacuums.

Specification Miele Triflex HX2 Samsung Bespoke Jet Price £499 £949 Type Bagless Bagless Weight (kg) 3.8 2.8 Dust capacity (litres) 0.6 0.6 Charging time 2hrs 59mins 2hrs 24mins

In terms of tools and accessories, the Samsung Bespoke Jet comes with a dizzying array. The main floorhead supplied is an electro brush, but a wet floor brush is also included.

Other accessories are an upholstery nozzle, crevice tool, furniture brush, mini turbo brush, two multi-use wet pads, two single-use wet pads, two dust bags, an angle tool and an additional battery. In the box you will also find an all-in-one clean station and an accessory cradle with battery charger, which is able to store all the tools that come with the vacuum.

While it doesn't have quite as many extras, the Miele Triflex HX2 still comes with a generous number of tools. The main floorhead is an electro brush, but it also comes with an upholstery nozzle, crevice tool, a carpet brush bar and a separate nozzle holder for storing all accessories and tools.

Miele cordless vacuum cleaners

M odels - Triflex HX1 , Triflex HX1 Pro , Triflex HX1 Cat and Dog , Triflex HX2 .

, , , . Type - All models mentioned are cordless and bagless vacuum cleaners.

All models mentioned are cordless and bagless vacuum cleaners. Dust cap acity - The models we've tested have a decent dust capacity of 0.6-litres.

The models we've tested have a decent dust capacity of 0.6-litres. Weight - Their weight ranges from 3.7kg to 3.8kg.

We've tested six Miele cordless vacuums ranging in price from £299 for the Triflex HX1 to £499 for the Triflex HX2.

Although on the cheaper side of the price spectrum, entry-level Miele cordless vacuums such as the Triflex HX1 still offer some innovative features such as the ‘3-in-1’ design, which allows you to pop out and remove handles and tubes to tackle different cleaning jobs, the rotating neck and the unique design of the Triflex vacuums which allows you to freely relocate the motor.

Top-end Miele cordless vacuums have additional features such as the HEPA filter (Miele Triflex HX1 Pro, Triflex HX1 Cat and Dog, Triflez HX2), LED headlights (Miele Triflex HX1 Pro, Triflex HX1 Cat and Dog, Triflez HX2) and a spare lithium-ion battery (Triflex HX1 Pro, Triflex HX2 Pro).

For more information on individual models head over the full list of our Miele cordless vacuum cleaner reviews.

Samsung cordless vacuum cleaners

We've tested and reviewed seven Samsung cordless vacuums costing from £199 for the Jet 70 Turbo up to £945 for the Bespoke Jet.

Samsung Powerstick cordless vacuums come with a unique feature - the wet mode - which is designed for use with Samsung’s ‘Spinning Sweeper’ accessory (although the tool needs to be bought separately for just under £90 on entry-level models such a Jet 70 Turbo) to enable you to use it as a mop.

They also come with a digital display, a flexi tube (Jet 75 Pet) and an extra soft roller floorhead (Jet 70 Complete).

To find out how individual models compare, take a look at the full list of our Samsung cordless vacuum cleaner reviews.

Which? verdict

Although the most expensive Miele cordless vacuum we've tested is not cheap by any means, it's still significantly cheaper than the priciest Samsung cordless vacuum. However, Samsung Bespoke Jet comes with a lot of useful extras such as the wet cleaning mode and an additional battery.

Both vacs have a number of great features, so really the model to choose will depend on a combination of your own requirements and your budget.

Our list of the best cordless vacuum cleaners includes models of all types and prices, so read our in-depth reviews before making your decision.