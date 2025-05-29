Kit out your kitchen for 80% less with our cheapest Best Buy appliances

This article is exclusively for Which? members.

Whether you're buying your first home, renovating your kitchen or you have such bad luck that everything simultaneously gives up the ghost, replacing all of your major appliances at the same time can be a pricey affair.

However, our testing shows that there's no need to spend a fortune – even if you've got your heart set on a full suite of Best Buys. In fact, you can buy yourself everything you need and have change left over from £2,300. That's a saving of over £8,000 compared to our priciest models, so you'll be getting everything you need for 80% less.

Read on to discover our cheapest Best Buy cooking, refrigeration, dishwashing and laundry appliances, as well as some tips on getting the most for your money.

How to save money on kitchen appliances

As is the case with almost anything you buy for your home, spending more on a kitchen appliance doesn't necessarily guarantee better performance. In fact, we've uncovered Don't Buys that cost more than some of our top scorers.

Premium price tags usually mean a wider range of 'features' in your product, such as auto-dosing in washing machines or self-cleaning in ovens, so an easy way to save cash is to work out which of these (if any) are things you will really value.

You can also often make savings by buying a slightly older model (such as one that was released last year, rather than this year), as brands will regularly drop the prices to make room for newer stock. Do check our reviews before you buy to make sure it's a good one, though.

Finally, sometimes the ultimate sacrifice you can make to save money is aesthetics. It isn't always the case, but usually lower-cost appliances won't look as fancy or hi-tech as their pricier siblings, but they still do the same job.

We've tested and rated hundreds of products, so discover what our experts have to say about choosing well in our guide on how to buy the best kitchen appliances