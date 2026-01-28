Get ahead of the spring clean with 7 products our readers loved in 2025

It hasn't just been cold. It's also been wet, muddy, soggy, mucky, damp, cloudy – we could go on, just like your ever-growing spring cleaning to-do list. Get ahead of it with the cleaning products that our readers loved most.

We've looked over the data from 2025 to see which cleaning products our readers thought were worth their weight in gold. We've tested everything on this list, and while we'd never recommend a dud, you should read our reviews before whipping out your wallet.

See our picks below, from cheapest to most expensive.

Need some top tips to speed up your scrubbing? Read our expert advice on spring cleaning tips.

Ecover Mint & Cucumber Bathroom Cleaner Spray

500ml bottle

Made with biodegradable ingredients

Bottle made with recycled plastic

Is your shower getting a bit grimy? When was the last time you cleaned your bathroom sink? We won't judge you – instead, we'll encourage you to consider using this eco-friendly bathroom cleaner. It's made with biodegradable ingredients and is extremely popular with our readers.

Plus, if you need it in a pinch, you can typically find it in stock at most UK supermarkets. Just know that it's not suitable for marble or natural stone surfaces.

What about kitchen sprays or all-purpose cleaners? You'll have to read our guide on the best cleaning sprays to find out which ones will tackle tough jobs.

Ariel Original Washing Powder

Washes per pack: 10, 40, 50, 80, or 160

Bio detergent

Powder detergent

While it might not be ideal weather for drying laundry, that's still not an excuse for mud-stained trousers or continuing to wear that jumper you've spilled wine on. Getting those into the wash with a good detergent can keep your clothes fresh, and should remove those stubborn stains leftover from Christmas.

Ariel's washing powder isn't as cheap as some of the other detergents we tested, but it was by far the most popular with our readers. It's widely available in shops and supermarkets, too.

How well can it tackle stains? Find out in our guide on the best and worst laundry detergent.

Costco Kirkland Signature Kitchen Roll

It's cheapest to buy them direct from Costco , but you'll need a membership. If you don't have one, you can pick up packs below:

Sheet size: 35.5 x 28cm (H x W)

Sheets per roll: 80

The backbone of any big clean is quality kitchen roll. These were some of the biggest sheets we tested, meaning you'll likely only need one or two to wipe up any sprays and stains.

If you have a Costco membership, you can buy them in bulk (packs of 24) which will work out at around £2.05 per roll.

What makes it so popular? Find out in our guide on the best kitchen roll.

Beldray All-in-One Cordless Hard Floor Cleaner

Clean tank capacity: 0.45 litres

Dirty tank capacity: 0.3 litres

Weight: 3.65kg

Forget the mop and bucket, a hard floor cleaner – while pricier – can help you save lots of time cleaning your laminate, tile, stone, or vinyl. Good hard floor cleaners will quickly tackle spills and stains that take multiple passes with a regular mop and can be used on more flooring types than a steam cleaner.

This Beldray cleaner was both the cheapest and most-popular model we put through our testing. It's lightweight but it has a thicker frame compared to other models, so getting under low furniture isn't always the easiest. Once you're done cleaning, just remove the roller and tanks to give them a rinse.

Okay, but does it do a good job at cleaning? Find out in our guide on the best hard floor cleaners.

Karcher SC3 Upright EasyFix

Available from Karcher (£139.99)

Tank capacity: 0.5 litres

Cord length: 5 metres

Weight: 3.2kg

While vacuuming can keep your carpets free of dust and dirt, manufactures such as Bissell recommend a deep clean twice per year. A steam cleaner can help you tackle that task and this popular one from Karcher comes with a carpet glider attachment.

It can also help tackle tougher spots on hard flooring such as tiles. Just know that steam cleaners can damage surfaces such as hardwood, vinyl, or laminate floors.

Read our full review in our guide on the best steam cleaners.

Eufy Clean X8 Pro with Self-Empty Station

2.5 litre dust storage (in self-empty station)

Can double as a robot mop

Controlled by an app

Can't find the time or energy to do your weekly vac? Automate it instead. Robot vacuums used to be disappointing; slow, didn't pick up dust and expensive. These days, there are a lot more cheaper options which do a commendable job.

This Eufy model is among the cheapest robot vacs we tested. It automatically maps out your home's layout, and you can set it to vacuum while you're away or taking care of other chores. There's also a mop function.

It's a handy (and popular) pick, especially if you live in a home or flat with just one level. It's also not uncommon to spot deals on this model, so keep your eyes peeled for a bargain.

Does it do a good job at cleaning? Find out in our verdict in our guide on the best robot vacuum cleaners.

Samsung Jet 95 Pro VS20C9547TB

Bagless and cordless vacuum

0.9 litre dust capacity

Weighs 2.8kg

It's by no means the cheapest cordless vacuum out there, but it still costs less than Samsung's other vacs.

It has five suction levels, a fully removable dustbin and comes with a suite of attachments and accessories. You'll get a combo dusting and upholstery tool, mini turbo brush, crevice tool, an angled connector, and a spinning sweeper brush.

By using the spinning sweeper brush, this can double as a hard floor cleaner that mops hard floors. It comes with 10 disposable wet pads.

Is it really worth the price? Read our Samsung Jet 95 Pro VS20C9547TB review to find out.

Looking for a cheaper vac? Read our roundup of the best vacuum cleaner deals.