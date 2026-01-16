Most travel insurance policies don’t cover skiing: what to check before you go

Compare travel insurance deals
Skiing and snowboarding injuries can be costly to treat, particularly if you need specialist care or mountain rescue. Yet winter sports cover is rarely included as standard in travel insurance policies.
Only 6% of single-trip travel insurance policies and 11% of annual policies include winter sports cover as standard. That’s according to Go.Compare analysis of Defaqto data from 923 single-trip and 923 annual policies.
Here, Which? explains what winter sports cover usually includes, and the common situations that can leave skiers uninsured
Winter sports insurance is designed to cover things that standard travel insurance often doesn’t. Exactly what you get depends on the policy, but winter sports cover usually includes:
Even with winter sports cover, claims can be rejected if you ski off-piste without a qualified guide, are injured after drinking alcohol or taking drugs, leave equipment unattended, ignore safety advice or travel against UK government guidance.
Our separate analysis of 160 travel insurance policies, covering both single-trip and annual policies, also found that only 6% include winter sports cover as standard, underlining how rarely it’s included automatically.
The UK Global Health Insurance Card (GHIC) gives UK residents access to state-provided healthcare when travelling in EU countries and some other European nations. It replaced the EHIC after Brexit and is free to apply for.
If you’re treated in a public hospital or clinic, a GHIC means you should be treated on the same basis as a local resident. That can reduce the cost of medical treatment, or make it free in some cases.
However, a GHIC is not a replacement for travel insurance, and it won’t cover many of the costs linked to winter sports.
For example, a GHIC won’t usually cover:
Find out more: The Ehic and Ghic explained
Start by checking comparison sites to see which travel insurance policies offer winter sports cover, and whether it’s included as standard or needs to be added as an extra.
Comparing policies side by side makes it easier to spot differences in price, cover limits and exclusions.
Once you’ve shortlisted a few options, dig into the policy details. Check:
It’s also worth paying close attention to piste closure cover. With snow conditions becoming less predictable, policies vary widely in what they’ll pay out if lifts or slopes are closed, and for how long they need to be shut before cover applies.
Yes, it’s often possible to get winter sports insurance if you have a pre-existing medical condition, but it can affect what you’re offered.
Insurers may charge more, as they can see a higher risk of needing medical treatment while you’re away. In some cases, they may agree to insure you but exclude claims linked to your condition, so it’s important to check exactly what is and isn’t covered.
If you’re struggling to find cover, or prices seem high, it can be worth looking beyond standard insurers. Both the government-backed MoneyHelper service and the British Insurance Brokers Association (Biba) offer directories of specialist insurers that may be able to help, particularly for more complex conditions.
You can find more about how to get the best cover when you have a pre-existing condition with our guide to medical conditions travel insurance.