Mous Limitless 6.0 vs Otterbox Defender: which is the best phone case?

I used to think that finding the best phone cases was for the overcautious. Then one afternoon, my phone slipped from my hand while I was in the loo and smacked onto the floor. That was the moment I understood that a phone case isn’t just about protection – it’s also about avoiding the embarrassment of explaining how your phone met its maker.

To find the best phone cases, we pitted two bestselling models against each other: the Mous Limitless 6.0 and the Otterbox Defender.

Our test included dropping them from various heights, smacking them on all sides, and giving the screens a few whacks. We even spilt ink over them to see how easy they were to clean, and checked whether they were simple to fit and remove. Finally, we tested whether they interfere with your everyday ability to use your phone.

After the perfect phone for your new case? Check out our phone reviews

Mous Limitless 6.0 vs Otterbox Defender: how do they compare?

Features Mous Limitless 6.0 Otterbox Defender Price Available for £54.99 from Mous Available for £42.99 from Otterbox Size (HxWxD) 16.9 × 8.3 × 1.6cm 15.9 x 8.4 x 1.4cm

Materials A hybrid case: a hard plastic (polycarbonate) and rubbery frame (TPU and AiroShock) for drop protection, lined with microfibre inside, and finished with an aramid fibre back.

Defender Series contains a minimum of 45% recycled content, 100% of which is recycled plastics. Other colourways Yes Yes

How did the two cases cope with our test?

Phone case screen after being dropped on concrete.

Our tests are physically tough, but we also check the basics: is the case easy to fit and clean, and comfortable for daily use?

The real test, of course, is whether it can take a hit. Before each round of testing, we fitted a fresh screen protector so any cracks could be blamed on that case alone.

Then came the drops: about 30 in total, on every edge, corner and face of the phone, from sitting height, hip height and chest height.

One of the two cases walked away unscathed. The other... not so much.

Mous Limitless 6.0 vs Otterbox Defender: our verdict

Mous Limitless 6.0 (left) and Otterbox Defender (right).

Phone cases are simple products, with just one job – so which one does it better?

Our test found that one of the two withstood everything we threw at it and is good enough to be a Best Buy. The other fell short.

Magic John and Canshn: the other phone cases we tested

Magic John (left) and Canshn (right).

While we were at it, we couldn’t resist trying two more fan favourites: the TikTok darling Magic John and an Amazon bestseller Canshn.

