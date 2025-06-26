Zopa launches current account with cashback and travel perks – is it worth going for?

Make your money go further
Online challenger bank Zopa has launched its first current account, called 'Biscuit', as it expands beyond savings and credit products.
The account offers a range of extras, including 2% cashback on bills, interest on your balance, fee-free overseas spending and access to a linked regular saver paying 7.1% AER. Zopa says these perks could be worth up to £256, depending on how the account is used.
Here, Which? takes a closer look at how the account works – and whether it beats the best deals already on the market.
Like standard current accounts, you can use Zopa’s Biscuit account for everyday spending, getting paid, and paying bills. Additionally, you can deposit and withdraw money, as well as set up features such as Direct Debits and standing orders.
But unlike many standard current accounts, it also includes:
You can also link accounts from other banks to Zopa’s app, so you can manage your money and make payments from one place.
You can open a Zopa account online or through the banking app. A virtual card is issued instantly, with a physical card sent to your registered address.
However, Zopa’s current account isn’t yet compatible with the Current Account Switch Service (CASS), so you won’t be able to move your existing account across in full. You can still open a Zopa account alongside your main one, but you’ll need to transfer payments manually.
Zopa is a digital-only bank with no physical branches. It offers 24/7 live chat support, and its customer service phone line is available 8am to 8pm on weekdays, and 9am to 5:30pm at weekends.
Zopa is regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority, and deposits are protected up to £85,000 by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS).
From cashback to interest rates, we’ve looked at how Zopa compares with other leading current accounts:
Zopa’s 2% cashback is the most generous rate currently available – but there’s a catch. It only applies to payments made by Direct Debit, such as energy bills, broadband, and council tax up to £1,500 per year.
This means the maximum cashback you can earn is £30 per year, or around £2.50 per month. Chase said the 2% cashback rate is guaranteed for 12 months, so it could go down after the first year.
By comparison:
Although Zopa's rate is higher, you'll need to ensure your bills are set up correctly to benefit – and track how close you are to the monthly cap.
Cashback is paid monthly, on the anniversary of opening your account.
Most debit cards let you spend abroad, but you can be charged for it. Card providers can charge you a foreign transaction fee when spending outside the UK.
These are charges banks can apply to purchases in a foreign currency or those that pass through a foreign bank. Each bank sets its own rate, so it can vary considerably depending on who you are with. On top of this, some debit cards can charge a flat fee each and every time you spend overseas, regardless of the amount.
Zopa won’t charge for overseas spending with its debit card. You can also withdraw up to £200 in cash over a 30-day period without a fee. Go over this limit, and a 2% fee applies – whether it’s one large withdrawal or several smaller ones that exceed the cap.
Several banks now offer fee-free spending abroad, including Chase, First Direct, and Which? Recommended Providers Starling and Monzo.
Zopa offers 2% AER interest on your current account balance, fixed for the first 12 months and paid monthly. This is a rare feature – most current accounts don’t pay any interest at all.
Among the few that do, only a handful offer more:
By comparison, many big-name banks offer significantly less:
Zopa’s 2% rate sits comfortably above most and without any monthly fee. While it isn’t the highest on the market, it’s still a strong offer if you keep a reasonable balance in your account.
Zopa offers a 7.1% AER regular saver, available to current account holders. You can save up to £300 a month for 12 months, with interest calculated daily and paid monthly.
If you save the full amount each month, you could earn around £137 in interest over a year, provided Zopa doesn’t reduce the interest rate. Unlike many rivals, Zopa allows you to withdraw from your pot at any time and replace the money within the same month – but you can’t deposit more than £300 per month, even if you take funds out.
It’s worth noting that interest on regular saver accounts works a little differently. Because there’s a limit to how much you can pay in each month, you only earn interest on smaller balances that build up over time – not the full amount from the start. As a result, your total returns over the year may be lower you expect.
Zopa currently offers one of the most competitive regular saver accounts currently available. Only a few providers offer more:
Saffron Building Society (a)
|Member's Month Loyalty Saver
|8%
|n/a
|£0
|£50
|Branch, Internet
Principality Building Society
|6 Month Regular Saver Issue 3
|7.5%
|76%
|£1
|£200
|Branch, Internet
Zopa (a)
|Regular Saver
|7.1%
|77%
|£0
|£300
|Mobile App
First Direct (a)
|Regular Saver Account
|7%
|n/a
|£25
|£300
|Internet, Mobile App
The Co-operative Bank (a)
|Regular Saver Issue 1
|7%
|n/a
|£0
|£250
|Branch, Internet
Bath Building Society (a)
|16-25 Regular Saver
|6.65%
|n/a
|£10
|£50
|Branch, Internet, Mobile App
Nationwide BS (a)
|Flex Regular Saver Issue 6 0-3 withdrawals pa
|6.5%
|n/a
|£0
|£200
|Internet, Mobile App
Table notes: data sourced from Moneyfacts on 26 June 2025. Provider customer score is based on savers' overall satisfaction with the brand and how likely they are to recommend it to others. n/a means sample size was too small for us to generate a provider score (a) Existing current account customers only, requires membership with provider or requires you to live in a specific postcode
Zopa became a licensed bank in 2020 and now has around 1.4 million customers. Until recently, it focused on savings and credit products and the launch of its new Biscuit current account marks its first move into everyday banking.
As the current account has only just launched, Zopa wasn’t included in our latest customer satisfaction survey for current accounts, so we can’t yet compare how it performs on service or reliability in this area. However, Zopa is a Which? Recommended Provider for both savings accounts and credit cards.
In our most recent survey of savings providers, Zopa received a customer score of 77%, with users praising the ease of the application process and its highly rated mobile app.
Zopa also offers just one credit card, which achieved a customer score of 77% in our survey of credit card providers. Customers were particularly impressed by how easy it was to manage their accounts online or via the app.