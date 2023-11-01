November's premium bond winners – 6 things to do with your winnings

Two lucky premium bond holders have each won a £1m jackpot in NS&I's November 2023 prize draw.

The jackpot winners are from West Midlands and West Sussex, while 90 other winners secured the next-best prize of £100,000.

Here, Which? reveals the winning premium bond numbers and gives advice on what to do with the windfall – apart from spend it.

November premium bond winners

The first winning bond (060PS313350) was bought by a lucky winner living in West Midlands, and is part of a total holding of £5,050. The winning bond was bought in May 2000.

The second winner, from West Sussex, bought their bond (466PQ093728) in August 2021. They have a total holding of £50,000.

How many winners were drawn in November?

There were 5,795,962 premium bond prizes paid out in the November 2023 draw. Of these, 5,717,157 were worth £100 or less.

In total, this month's prizes were worth £471,646,425.

Value of prize Number of prizes £1,000,000 2 £100,000 90 £50,000 181 £25,000 362 £10,000 903 £5,000 1,807 £1,000 18,865 Show full table

Source: NS&I

What to do with the winnings

Winning any amount of cash is exciting, but if you're lucky enough to bag a bigger premium bond prize then you might be wondering what to do with the money - apart from spend it.

Whether you won £1,000 or a million, here are a few savvy things you can do to make sure a windfall benefits your finances in the short and long term:

1. Buy more premium bonds

They say lightning doesn't strike in the same place twice, but buying extra premium bonds could increase your chances of winning again.

You can only hold up to £50,000 in premium bonds, but if you have a smaller holding then boosting your pot will increase your chances of bagging more prizes.

For example, if you have £5,000 worth of premium bonds, with average luck you're likely to win roughly £175 over the course of a year. But let's say you win £25,000 and add that to your current holding, bringing the total to £30,000. Now you're likely to win roughly £1,000 over the course of a year.

Of course, these winnings are not guaranteed – you could win more, or nothing at all. And if you don't win any prizes, your money won't receive any interest, and high inflation rates mean it will quickly lose value in real terms.

2. Reinvest the money in a savings account

With soaring inflation continuing to eat away at the value of your cash, you might want to consider putting your money in a savings account.

Rates are currently enjoying 15-year highs, with the best restriction-free easy-access account offering 5.2% AER. Locking your money away for longer will get you even better returns – the top rate for a one-year fixed account is 6.05% AER.

That works out to be a better investment than putting the money back into premium bonds. The average holding for premium bonds customers is £5,386, according to NS&I data. If you were therefore to put £5,000 in a one-year fixed-term bond earning 6.05% AER, that money would have grown by £311 after 12 months.

If you invested the same amount in premium bonds, you'd need all your fingers and toes crossed to match or better that amount. According to premiumbondscalculator.com, based on average luck, customers with £5,000 of holdings could expect to win roughly £150 over one year.

The calculator says only 10.4% of people who have put £5,000 in premium bonds over one year win more than £300.

3. Reduce your tax bill with an Isa

Remember, higher savings rates could land you with a tax bill. And if you've won a big prize, then the chances of that happening are high.

The personal savings allowance means basic-rate taxpayers can earn up to £1,000 a year in savings interest tax-free, while higher-rate taxpayers get a £500 limit. Additional-rate taxpayers have no personal savings allowance.

A basic-rate taxpayer with a savings account paying 6% AER, only needs a holding of £16,667 to start paying tax on interest earned. If you're at risk, consider putting your money in a cash Isa instead.

You can choose from cash Isas, stocks and shares Isas, and innovative finances Isas – as long as you don't go over the £20,000 limit you can save into several different account types.

4. Pay off debts

After two years of Bank of England base rate hikes – currently 5.25% – interest on debt is running incredibly high, so a big windfall can help you pay off any outstanding balances on credit cards or personal loans.

If your winnings don't cover all of your debts, pay off whichever charges the highest interest first. If the interest is similar on all debt, chip away at whichever has the biggest balance.

5. Go mortgage-free

Depending on how much you win, you could use the money to pay off some or even all of your mortgage.

But you'll need to check the terms of your mortgage first, as some providers charge early repayment fees, and others have restrictions on how much of the mortgage you're able to overpay each year.

If you are able to overpay, our mortgage overpayment calculator can show you how much you'd save.

6. Top up your pension

Prepare for the future by pumping extra cash into your pension pot.

Although there is a limit to how much you can pay in each year. This annual allowance for pension contributions is currently set at £60,000 or up to 100% of your annual income if you earn less than £60,000.

This amount includes additions made by you, your employer (if you have a company pension), and third parties - which can include pension tax relief.