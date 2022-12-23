One reason why you shouldn’t buy the new AirPods Pro

We recently delivered our lab-tested verdict on Apple’s latest AirPods Pro (2022) in-ear headphones. While you’ll have to read our full review to find out whether the AirPods Pro did enough to bag a Best Buy award, we can reveal one interesting finding from our testing.

The AirPods Pro’s compatibility with Android devices is limited at best. While the core functions work perfectly well, some of the premium features simply don’t work at all with Android devices. Given the substantial price of the AirPods Pro is partly due to the inclusion of these features, it’s something that Android users should pay close attention to before purchasing.

Which AirPods Pro features are Apple-only?

The reason Apple labels this range 'Pro' is because of the many additional key features included to improve how they sound. While some (such as noise cancellation) work just fine with Android devices, the new Personalised Spatial Audio (PSA) and some other features are exclusively for Apple devices.

By mapping out your facial features, PSA is designed to make the sound generated by the AirPods Pro unique to you. However, to do this, the AirPods Pro need to use a TrueDepth camera, and that means you'll need an Apple iPhone made in 2017 onwards or an iPad Pro (2018 or later).

To make matters worse, although Apple lists all Apple devices that are compatible with the AirPods Pro on a dedicated specs page on its website , it doesn’t mention compatibility with Android devices.

We always report on any compatibility issues in our headphone reviews, but here's a quick rundown for some of the main AirPods Pro features:





Feature Description Apple Devices Android Devices Personal Spatial Audio (PSA) Enhances audio based on your facial profile



✔* ✖ Charging case speaker Lets you locate the charging case by sounding an alert on it



✔ ✖ Noise cancelling Reduces the impact of outside noise





✔ ✔ Voice assistant Virtual assistant to help achieve tasks such as calling and texting



✔ ✖ Automatic ear detection AirPods Pro can detect when earpieces are removed, pausing playback and when earpieces are returned to the ear, continuing playback ✔ ✖





*Requires an Apple iPhone or iPad with TrueDepth camera

Potential AirPods Pro issues with Google Pixel 6 & 7 phones

We’re also aware of specific compatibility issues being raised by owners of Google Pixel 6 and Google Pixel 7 phones, whereby the AirPods Pro can’t maintain a stable connection with the phones.

Google told us 'we're aware of the issue and are working to mitigate it on our side'. Our labs are currently investigating whether this is a widespread problem - we’ll report on our findings as soon as we have them.

What is Apple saying about the compatibility issues?

We approached Apple for comment regarding AirPods Pro compatibility with Android phones, along with the reported problems with Pixel 6 and 7 phones.

Apple told us that it would 'be in touch if we have any info to share', but as yet we haven’t received a full response.

Three Apple AirPods Pro 2 alternatives for Android users

The good news for Google Pixel owners - and owners of other Android phones - is that there are many great alternative headphones available. Here are some of the most popular, but be sure to click through to our full reviews to find out if they're the perfect match for you.

Sony WF-1000XM3

These Sony headphones may be a few years old now, but they’re still a good choice. They were one of the main competitors for the original AirPods Pro, coming fitted with many of the same features, most notably noise cancellation.

In terms of compatibility, these Sony headphones are compatible with both Apple and Android devices, with various voice assistants supported (Siri, Alexa and Google Assistant) and an app available on both Apple and Android’s stores.

Read our full Sony WF-1000XM3 review

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro

These are Samsung’s answer to the AirPods Pro range. Much like Apple have specifically designed their headphones for Apple devices, Samsung have similarly designed these headphones for Samsung devices and Android more widely.

Read our full Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro review

B&O Beoplay Ex

The B&O Beoplay Ex was released just a few months before the AirPods Pro (2022). They have similar premium features, including full noise cancellation that is of good quality.

They are easy to connect to both Apple and Android devices, even working well interchangeably. They will also work well with all voice assistants, a fact that was a notable positive when we reviewed them in early 2022.

Read our full B&O Beoplay Ex review

Huawei Freebuds 4i

While not a premium product, these capable Huawei headphones still come with many of the same features for a fraction of the price. The headphones are a comfortable, good sounding option with effective noise cancellation.

They take inspiration from AirPods as they look very similar, but they’re a limited choice for Apple devices. However, an Android user with realistic expectations may be pleasantly surprised by these reasonable and affordable alternatives.

Read our full Huawei Freebuds 4i review