Hike like a Which? expert with these 17 walking essentials

To get the most out of the great outdoors, you should set off fully equipped.

Exploring beautiful nature trails across the UK or discovering the new King Charles III England Coast Path is a great way to spend the summer months. But you’ll need the right walking kit, whether you’re heading out on an all-day adventure or a shorter weekend wander.

Which? experts reveal what they pack on their walks to stay comfortable, hydrated and prepared for the unpredictable British weather.

Walking clothes

Walking trousers

Rohan was the best-rated brand in our survey of more than 1,400 people who have bought a pair of walking trousers in the past five years. Its trousers are a great investment and were commended by owners for being comfortable, durable and well made. They're breathable enough to let moisture out on hot days, easy to clean, and should dry quickly. Amy Axworthy Which? senior researcher

We like: Comfortable with a good fit

We don’t like: Not particularly warm

A good pair of walking trousers will keep you comfortable and dry during your walks – come rain or shine, summer or winter.

On particularly sunny days, some will even unzip at the knee and transform into shorts.

Rohan has a good selection of walking trousers which, according to our members, are adjustable and breathable, fit nicely and stand the test of time. You may also want to consider Páramo , another Which? Recommended Brand.

To read more about members’ favourite brands, see our guide to the best walking trousers.

Waterproof jackets

We surveyed 2,770 Which? members to find the best waterproof jacket brands you can buy with confidence. Most brands' jackets keep you dry in a light shower, but Rohan was one of the elite few to get a five-star rating for its water resistance. Plus, its jackets don't compromise on comfort, durability or breathability. Amy Axworthy Which? senior researcher

We like: Breathable and waterproof

We don’t like: Takes up extra bag space

British summers can be unpredictable, so you need a waterproof jacket on hand for any outdoor activity.

There are plenty of brands offering waterproof jackets to keep the rain out. To find the best, we surveyed thousands of people to rate the jackets they own. Barbour, Páramo and Rohan are among those that came out on top, and all had superb water resistance.

If you’re on a tight budget, Regatta also got solid reviews but couldn't match the pricier options for breathability, so it may be better for shorter walks than long hikes.

Read about the survey’s findings and see more of the best waterproof jackets in our guide.

Darn Tough socks

If you're looking for a good pair of hiking socks, look no further. I can't recommend these highly enough. They truly are 'darn tough' – I've had my pairs for more than 13 years, and they still haven't got a hole in them. They've taken a beating, too: I wear my pairs most days, and they've accompanied me on every big hike I've done. On the off chance that they do get a hole, Darn Tough offers a lifetime guarantee on every single pair. Lars Stannard Which? writer

We like: Lifetime guarantee

Watch out for: Pricey

Keen walkers will know how crucial a good pair of socks is. They need to be durable, comfortable and fast-drying so you can wear them year-round in any weather.

These Darn Tough socks are claimed to do just that, with cushioning for comfort, breathable wool and a lifetime guarantee.

If they develop holes or wear out, the brand will replace them.

Baseball cap

Available from Blue Panda (£24)

I hate having the sun on my head, so I never leave home without a baseball cap in summer. There are endless options out there, but I love my sloth cap from Blue Panda, a company that supports various wildlife organisations. Faith Strickland Which? senior editor

We like: All sorts of designs to choose from

Watch out for: Allow a few days for production

When the sun is shining, a cap will shade your face, preventing UV damage and keeping the light out of your eyes.

You won’t be short of options to choose from; tonnes of brands offer different styles.

If you’d like to shop sustainably, why not pick up a hat from Blue Panda? It makes baseball caps embroidered to order from its Bournemouth studio, and donates to a wildlife conservation charity with every sale. Plus, it uses organic cotton and ships its products in plastic-free packaging.

Walking tech

Amazfit Balance 2 smartwatch

I never hit the trail without my smartwatch. It's my essential hiking and walking companion, tracking my route and logging metrics like distance, pace, time, heart rate, calories burned, steps taken, elevation gain and speed. Yasmine Crossland Which? senior writer

We like: Tracks walks, runs and more

We don’t like: Expensive

Tracking your route on a smartwatch is a great way to log your walks and look back on where and how far you went.

The Amazfit Balance 2 has GPS, so you don’t need to rely on your phone's mobile data to see where you are on a map. It’s water resistant and has several tracking technologies built in, including a step counter, an accelerometer and a barometer for measuring altitude and gain.

Find out more about it in the Amazfit Balance 2 review, or compare it with other options in our guide to the best smartwatches.

Bone conduction headphones

Bone conduction headphones leave your ear canal free to pick up ambient noise in your surroundings. So while they'd be rubbish for drowning out the latest episode of Bluey from your TV, they're great for music or podcasts on the move while allowing you to hear an approaching car, for example. Matthew Knight Which? product testing team manager

We like: Designed for safer outdoor walking

We don’t like: Not everyone will like the open-ear style

If you’re out walking on your own, you might want some entertainment for the journey. You could listen to music, podcasts or an audiobook through a pair of headphones, but usually that means cutting yourself off from the outside world.

Bone conduction headphones give you the best of both: their open-ear design lets you listen to your playlists and hear what's happening around you.

The Shokz OpenRun Pro 2 are claimed to be splashproof, and they have ear hooks to keep them in place. They're easy to charge using the USB-C port.

Read about them in the Shokz OpenRun Pro 2 review or see more of the best bone conduction headphones.

Power bank

This power bank is for anyone who’s always out and about or glued to their gadget. It’s lightweight, easy to carry and can charge devices fast – plus the wireless charging makes it really convenient. If you’ve got a friend who’s always scrambling for an outlet, they’ll love having this reliable little lifesaver in their pocket Jonny Martin Which? senior researcher

We like: Compact, bag-friendly

We don’t like: Make sure it's charged before you leave

Keep your devices charged on days out with a portable charger small enough to fit in your backpack.

The INIU BI-B6 can be used with any USB-C device, whether that’s an iPhone, Android or a pair of headphones. The digital display shows you how much battery it has left, so you’re never caught out.

Discover more about how it fared in our tests, and compare it with other options in our guide to the best portable chargers.

AllTrails app

AllTrails is available on the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store

AllTrails is one of my go-to apps for dog walks, especially when I want to find a nearby route with picturesque views that’s also long enough to properly tire out my husky. The app is built around a community rating system, so you can quickly filter walks by user score, location, difficulty, length and accessibility. I also like being able to flick through photos from other walkers beforehand. Tom Morgan Which? senior writer

We like: Find new walking routes across the UK and beyond

Watch out for: Paid subscription needed for some features

Find new walking routes wherever you are in the country (or the world) with an app like AllTrails.

See what’s nearby or plan for your walking holidays by creating saved lists of routes. You can build custom routes, see National Park guides and even preview the trails and terrain in 3D.

Some features require a paid membership, which starts from £3 a month (or £36 a year).

Walking accessories

Walking backpack

Highlander’s walking backpacks received huge praise in our survey for being highly adjustable to fit any body shape. They have comfortable, ergonomic designs, and this backpack has a ventilated back panel to stop you from feeling too clammy. Amy Axworthy Which? senior researcher

We like: Range of prices

We don’t like: Not all include an integrated rain cover

Whether you're going for a quick morning walk or an all-day hike, you'll need a backpack to carry necessities such as your phone, water bottle and sun cream.

We surveyed Which? members about their backpacks, focusing on models between 20 and 40 litres, which is the perfect size for daytime outings. Brands such as Highlander and Osprey stood out with their variety of options, adjustable features and lightweight construction.

Water bottle

If you're heading out on a hike, a suitable water bottle is absolutely necessary. Offering ample capacity at 600ml, the Stanley AeroLight IceFlow ensures you can carry plenty of water, while its stainless steel construction makes it sturdy. Plus, its double-walled insulation should keep your water refreshingly chilled throughout your journey. Danny Dougan Which? researcher

We like: Designed to keep water cold

We don't like: Expensive

Packing a water bottle should be one of your top priorities before you head out, especially on hot days.

An insulated bottle ensures every sip stays cool and refreshing, even if you're in the sun. The Stanley model is claimed to keep water cold for up to 10 hours and has a handle to make it easy to carry.

Read more about how it fared in our tests in the Stanley AeroLight IceFlow review, and compare it with more of the best insulated water bottles.

A dog

A dog ensures you get to chat to other walkers, and will keep you cheerful when the going gets tough. Just don't forget the poo bags. Lisa Barber Which? Tech editor

We like: Encourages regular outdoor activity

Watch out for: Can be messy

A dog is the ultimate hiking companion. It can motivate you to get outdoors, even in bad weather or when you don't feel like it.

Remember, pets are lifelong friends, not just summer walking buddies.

Leica 10 x 42 Trinovid HD Binoculars

Choose binoculars with a crisp image. It makes following moving animals effortless and helps you see details you’d otherwise miss. Joel Bates Which? principal researcher

We like: 10x magnification

We don't like: No strap on the case

The UK offers fantastic sights, from seals on the south coast to white-tailed eagles in Scotland. If you're exploring, you'll want a good pair of binoculars to see these marvels clearly.

The Leica 10 x 42 Trinovid HD Binoculars have 10x zoom, a 1.6-metre focusing distance, a neck strap, a carry case and a lens-cleaning cloth. They're also tripod mountable.

For a more budget-friendly option, consider the RSPB Skylark Binoculars 8 x 42 (RSPB , £100).

Read more in the Leica 10 x 42 Trinovid HD Binoculars review or see other options in the best binoculars guide.

Ocean Bottle Brew Flask

Made from recycled plastic, the Ocean Bottle travel flask is compact, which makes it excellent for taking out and about (although you may need to compromise on the size of your drink). The innovative twist-seal lid ensures easy, burn-free sipping, and most importantly, it won't leak in your backpack. Joel Bates Which? principal researcher

We like: Perfect for tea breaks on walks

Watch out for: Available in only one size

If your walks are as much about catching up with friends as they are about the miles, they're not complete without a hot drink and a few scenic tea breaks.

The Ocean Bottle Brew Flask is built for these moments, using double-wall insulation to keep your beverage at the perfect temperature.

It comes in only one size, though.

Compare it with more of the best travel mugs and reusable coffee cups.

Sit mat

Avoid a damp or dirty backside by taking a mat on your walks. You'll be able to sit comfortably on the ground wherever you go, whatever the weather. Yasmine Crossland Which? senior writer

We like: A foldable place to sit

Watch out for: More to carry

Perfect for picnics and pit stops, this mat will give you a softened surface to sit on anywhere, whether that’s grassy hills or sandy beaches.

Made from foam, it should protect you from sticks and stones, and from dirtying your trousers.

When you’re done, simply fold it up and tuck it in your backpack.

RSPB Pocket Guide to British Birds

This handy little guide helps you put a name to every bird you spot, from common garden visitors to sea birds. It’s small enough to pop in your pocket, so you can answer the question 'What bird is that?' right there on the trail. Yasmine Crossland Which? senior writer

We like: Discover new species

Watch out for: Takes up space in your bag

Turn your walk into a nature trek with this compact guide, including 310 regularly sighted UK bird species.

Each entry includes vivid illustrations and details on behaviour and song, making it easier to identify your feathered finds.

Sun cream

Effective use of sun protection is a multi-pronged approach. We recommend a broad-spectrum sun cream with at least SPF30 to protect against UVA and UVB rays, used in conjunction with other methods. These include covering up with a hat and sunglasses and staying out of the sun during the hottest part of the day. Hannah Fox Which? principal researcher

We like: Essential sun protection

We don't like: Another thing to carry

Sunscreen is a rucksack essential, even on overcast days, when UV rays can still penetrate the clouds.

Long walks involve extended exposure, so carrying a bottle allows you to reapply regularly and protect your skin from long-term damage.

See the Nivea Sun Protect & Moisture review, or compare it with more of the best sun creams.

Walking poles

To get the most out of your walking poles, choose a length that allows your elbow to bend 90 degrees when the tip is on the ground. With an adjustable pair, you can lengthen them slightly to reduce the strain on your knees when walking downhill. Amy Axworthy Which? senior researcher

We like: Shock absorption to reduce stress on joints

We don't like: Expensive

A pair of walking poles can take the pressure off your knees and joints, keeping you marching for longer. They also help you keep your balance on uneven terrain.

We surveyed walking-pole users to find out about customers' experiences with different brands.

Leki came out on top with the highest customer score. Users loved how strong and supportive its poles were – the brand got the highest score for shock absorption, which hikers said helped them maintain their balance and relieved pressure on sore knees and hips.

Read more in our round-up of the best walking poles.