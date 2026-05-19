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Hike like a Which? expert with these 17 walking essentials
To get the most out of the great outdoors, you should set off fully equipped.
Exploring beautiful nature trails across the UK or discovering the new King Charles III England Coast Path is a great way to spend the summer months. But you’ll need the right walking kit, whether you’re heading out on an all-day adventure or a shorter weekend wander.
Which? experts reveal what they pack on their walks to stay comfortable, hydrated and prepared for the unpredictable British weather.
Walking clothes
Walking trousers
We like: Comfortable with a good fit
We don’t like: Not particularly warm
A good pair of walking trousers will keep you comfortable and dry during your walks – come rain or shine, summer or winter.
On particularly sunny days, some will even unzip at the knee and transform into shorts.
Rohan has a good selection of walking trousers which, according to our members, are adjustable and breathable, fit nicely and stand the test of time. You may also want to consider Páramo, another Which? Recommended Brand.
To read more about members’ favourite brands, see our guide to the best walking trousers.
Waterproof jackets
We like: Breathable and waterproof
We don’t like: Takes up extra bag space
British summers can be unpredictable, so you need a waterproof jacket on hand for any outdoor activity.
There are plenty of brands offering waterproof jackets to keep the rain out. To find the best, we surveyed thousands of people to rate the jackets they own. Barbour, Páramo and Rohan are among those that came out on top, and all had superb water resistance.
If you’re on a tight budget, Regatta also got solid reviews but couldn't match the pricier options for breathability, so it may be better for shorter walks than long hikes.
Read about the survey’s findings and see more of the best waterproof jackets in our guide.
Darn Tough socks
We like: Lifetime guarantee
Watch out for: Pricey
Keen walkers will know how crucial a good pair of socks is. They need to be durable, comfortable and fast-drying so you can wear them year-round in any weather.
These Darn Tough socks are claimed to do just that, with cushioning for comfort, breathable wool and a lifetime guarantee.
If they develop holes or wear out, the brand will replace them.
Baseball cap
Available from Blue Panda (£24)
We like: All sorts of designs to choose from
Watch out for: Allow a few days for production
When the sun is shining, a cap will shade your face, preventing UV damage and keeping the light out of your eyes.
You won’t be short of options to choose from; tonnes of brands offer different styles.
If you’d like to shop sustainably, why not pick up a hat from Blue Panda? It makes baseball caps embroidered to order from its Bournemouth studio, and donates to a wildlife conservation charity with every sale. Plus, it uses organic cotton and ships its products in plastic-free packaging.
Walking tech
Amazfit Balance 2 smartwatch
We like: Tracks walks, runs and more
We don’t like: Expensive
Tracking your route on a smartwatch is a great way to log your walks and look back on where and how far you went.
The Amazfit Balance 2 has GPS, so you don’t need to rely on your phone's mobile data to see where you are on a map. It’s water resistant and has several tracking technologies built in, including a step counter, an accelerometer and a barometer for measuring altitude and gain.
Find out more about it in the Amazfit Balance 2 review, or compare it with other options in our guide to the best smartwatches.
Bone conduction headphones
We like: Designed for safer outdoor walking
We don’t like: Not everyone will like the open-ear style
If you’re out walking on your own, you might want some entertainment for the journey. You could listen to music, podcasts or an audiobook through a pair of headphones, but usually that means cutting yourself off from the outside world.
Bone conduction headphones give you the best of both: their open-ear design lets you listen to your playlists and hear what's happening around you.
The Shokz OpenRun Pro 2 are claimed to be splashproof, and they have ear hooks to keep them in place. They're easy to charge using the USB-C port.
Read about them in the Shokz OpenRun Pro 2 review or see more of the best bone conduction headphones.
Power bank
We like: Compact, bag-friendly
We don’t like: Make sure it's charged before you leave
Keep your devices charged on days out with a portable charger small enough to fit in your backpack.
The INIU BI-B6 can be used with any USB-C device, whether that’s an iPhone, Android or a pair of headphones. The digital display shows you how much battery it has left, so you’re never caught out.
Discover more about how it fared in our tests, and compare it with other options in our guide to the best portable chargers.
AllTrails app
AllTrails is available on the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store
We like: Find new walking routes across the UK and beyond
Watch out for: Paid subscription needed for some features
Find new walking routes wherever you are in the country (or the world) with an app like AllTrails.
See what’s nearby or plan for your walking holidays by creating saved lists of routes. You can build custom routes, see National Park guides and even preview the trails and terrain in 3D.
Some features require a paid membership, which starts from £3 a month (or £36 a year).
Walking accessories
Walking backpack
We like: Range of prices
We don’t like: Not all include an integrated rain cover
Whether you're going for a quick morning walk or an all-day hike, you'll need a backpack to carry necessities such as your phone, water bottle and sun cream.
We surveyed Which? members about their backpacks, focusing on models between 20 and 40 litres, which is the perfect size for daytime outings. Brands such as Highlander and Osprey stood out with their variety of options, adjustable features and lightweight construction.
Water bottle
We like: Designed to keep water cold
We don't like: Expensive
Packing a water bottle should be one of your top priorities before you head out, especially on hot days.
An insulated bottle ensures every sip stays cool and refreshing, even if you're in the sun. The Stanley model is claimed to keep water cold for up to 10 hours and has a handle to make it easy to carry.
Read more about how it fared in our tests in the Stanley AeroLight IceFlow review, and compare it with more of the best insulated water bottles.
A dog
We like: Encourages regular outdoor activity
Watch out for: Can be messy
A dog is the ultimate hiking companion. It can motivate you to get outdoors, even in bad weather or when you don't feel like it.
Remember, pets are lifelong friends, not just summer walking buddies.
Leica 10 x 42 Trinovid HD Binoculars
We like: 10x magnification
We don't like: No strap on the case
The UK offers fantastic sights, from seals on the south coast to white-tailed eagles in Scotland. If you're exploring, you'll want a good pair of binoculars to see these marvels clearly.
The Leica 10 x 42 Trinovid HD Binoculars have 10x zoom, a 1.6-metre focusing distance, a neck strap, a carry case and a lens-cleaning cloth. They're also tripod mountable.
For a more budget-friendly option, consider the RSPB Skylark Binoculars 8 x 42 (RSPB, £100).
Read more in the Leica 10 x 42 Trinovid HD Binoculars review or see other options in the best binoculars guide.
Ocean Bottle Brew Flask
We like: Perfect for tea breaks on walks
Watch out for: Available in only one size
If your walks are as much about catching up with friends as they are about the miles, they're not complete without a hot drink and a few scenic tea breaks.
The Ocean Bottle Brew Flask is built for these moments, using double-wall insulation to keep your beverage at the perfect temperature.
It comes in only one size, though.
Compare it with more of the best travel mugs and reusable coffee cups.
Sit mat
We like: A foldable place to sit
Watch out for: More to carry
Perfect for picnics and pit stops, this mat will give you a softened surface to sit on anywhere, whether that’s grassy hills or sandy beaches.
Made from foam, it should protect you from sticks and stones, and from dirtying your trousers.
When you’re done, simply fold it up and tuck it in your backpack.
RSPB Pocket Guide to British Birds
We like: Discover new species
Watch out for: Takes up space in your bag
Turn your walk into a nature trek with this compact guide, including 310 regularly sighted UK bird species.
Each entry includes vivid illustrations and details on behaviour and song, making it easier to identify your feathered finds.
Sun cream
We like: Essential sun protection
We don't like: Another thing to carry
Sunscreen is a rucksack essential, even on overcast days, when UV rays can still penetrate the clouds.
Long walks involve extended exposure, so carrying a bottle allows you to reapply regularly and protect your skin from long-term damage.
See the Nivea Sun Protect & Moisture review, or compare it with more of the best sun creams.
Walking poles
We like: Shock absorption to reduce stress on joints
We don't like: Expensive
A pair of walking poles can take the pressure off your knees and joints, keeping you marching for longer. They also help you keep your balance on uneven terrain.
We surveyed walking-pole users to find out about customers' experiences with different brands.
Leki came out on top with the highest customer score. Users loved how strong and supportive its poles were – the brand got the highest score for shock absorption, which hikers said helped them maintain their balance and relieved pressure on sore knees and hips.
Read more in our round-up of the best walking poles.