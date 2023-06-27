Ozempic: the facts behind the frenzy

Headlines are filled with talk of the weight loss drug known by the names Semaglutide, Ozempic or Wegovy.

This injection-based treatment, which can help to regulate appetite, is being offered to certain groups on the NHS as part of efforts to tackle obesity.

Demand has been high, but tempting as a 'miracle cure' is, the reality is more nuanced - and not everyone will be eligible.

We look at the facts behind the headlines and explain how it works, when it will be available, who it's suitable for and the side effects to be aware of.

What is Ozempic?

Semaglutide is the generic name for the drug itself - Ozempic and Wegovy are both brand names.

Ozempic was initially approved in the US in 2017 to treat type 2 diabetes and prevent heart attacks and strokes in patients who also have established cardiovascular disease.

It mimics the actions of a hormone that helps regulate blood sugar levels by increasing the amount of insulin released.

But this hormone also delays gastric emptying (how quickly food digests and empties from your stomach) and regulates hunger and appetite, which is why it's now been approved for use as a weight-loss aid.

Ozempic - is used to treat type 2 diabetes

- is used to treat type 2 diabetes Wegovy - is used as a weight loss drug in people who are overweight or obese

While both contain the same active ingredient, the recommended dose is different.

Ozempic weight loss: how it works

People taking Ozempic for diabetes treatment found they lost weight due to its ability to suppress appetite and make you feel full for longer.

Wegovy, the weight loss version of Semaglutide, was approved for use in the UK in March 2023, although it's not yet available.

It has been used for weight loss in the US since 2021 and research shows people lose up to 15% of their bodyweight.

Studies show weight loss is most effective when the drug is used as part of a specialist weight management programme in which participants are supported by staff.

No magic bullet

Importantly, the effects of Wegovy only work for as long as you're taking it.

In one study, when people were followed up one year after stopping injections, they had regained two-thirds of the weight they'd lost.

This is why it's important to combine weight loss drugs with manageable long-term dietary and lifestyle changes, so you can sustain weight loss over time.

The same applies to making changes to your diet generally, as we found when we investigated how effective popular diet plans were, and the best ways to lose weight long term.

Are Ozempic and Wegovy available on the NHS?

Yes, Ozempic is available on the NHS as a diabetes medicine, but only via prescription.

It's only offered to patients with poorly-controlled diabetes and in cases where other traditional diabetes medications haven't worked.

Wegovy, the weight loss version of Semaglutide, is not yet available on the NHS but it will be soon.

The National Institute for Clinical Excellence (NICE) has recommended Wegovy is prescribed to people who:

Are obese (Body Mass Index of 30kg/m2 or more) - and have at least one weight-related condition such as high blood pressure or type 2 diabetes.

(Body Mass Index of 30kg/m2 or more) - and have at least one weight-related condition such as high blood pressure or type 2 diabetes. Have type 2 diabetes or are prediabetic - as an option to lose weight in combination with a specialist weight management service, usually within a hospital setting and involving a team of multi-disciplinary experts. This is because being overweight is a risk factor for developing type 2 diabetes.

NICE currently recommends the drug should be prescribed for a maximum of two years.

Only around 35,000 people will be able to access the drug at first, due to the restricted number of specialist weight loss clinics available.

In June 2023 the UK government announced a £40 million investment in a two-year pilot to make these drugs more accessible to patients outside of hospital settings, with the aim of reducing obesity and pressure on the NHS.

This trial will include exploring how GPs might be able to safely prescribe weight-loss medications and how people could be supported by pharmacists or via apps.

Can I buy Ozempic?

Interest in these drugs has caused some issues. It's illegal to buy without a prescription, but that hasn't stopped scammers selling it on social media or disreputable online sources.

Some people have got hold of private prescriptions for Ozempic and have used it for weight loss purposes.

This surge of interest and buying has led to shortages of the medicine for diabetic patients.

Buying Ozempic in this way is not recommended and it's expensive - up to £300 per month.

Weight loss treatments are popular targets for online scammers - earlier this year Which? found diet pills being sold by scammers online.

Where to get hold of Ozempic and Wegovy:

The big pharmacy chains have already set up mini-sites for weight-loss drugs including Wegovy, where you can sign up to find out as soon as it's available. These include:

Ozempic side effects

Although the results are promising, it's important not to get too swept up in the hype.

Ozempic and Wegovy are not silver bullets and, like many drugs, can have negative side effects, which should be carefully weighed up between you and your GP.

Common side effects include:

anxiety

confusion

constipation

diarrhoea

depression

dizziness

fatigue

fever

headaches

indigestion

nausea

rashes

vomiting

Less common side effects that have been reported by users include: changes in taste, heartburn and stomach discomfort. Rare but serious side effects include jaundice and pancreatitis.

If you have retinopathy - a diabetic eye disease - and use insulin, using Wegovy can make your vision worse.

On social media people have also complained about 'Ozempic face'. This refers to a gaunt, ageing look with saggy skin that some users have developed as a result of losing facial fat following drastic weight loss.

Other medications can interact with Ozempic and Wegovy, so it's important to mention anything else you're taking to your doctor. Semaglutide delays gastric emptying, which can affect the absorption of other medicines taken orally.

There's also the risk that a reduced appetite could make it harder to get all the nutrients you need from your food, so some people might need to take vitamin supplements.

Ozempic and Wegovy are not suitable if you're: over 75, pregnant or breastfeeding, or have kidney, liver or heart failure, an eating disorder or pancreatitis.

Ozempic tablets vs injections

Both Ozempic and Wegovy come in pre-measured injectors that are injected under the skin once a week. You can do this yourself at home.

There is also a tablet form of Semaglutide, known as Rybelsus, which is taken once a day to treat type 2 diabetes.

Ozempic vs Saxenda and other weight loss medicines

Semaglutide is not the only weight loss medicine approved by NICE.

Liraglutide, known by the brand name Saxenda, is also a precription-only weight loss injection and works in a similar way.

However, it needs to be injected every day, compared to Semaglutide which is injected once a week.

There are also weight loss tablets available either via prescription or over-the-counter (OTC).

These include:

Orlistat (prescription)

Xenical (prescription)

Alli (OTC).

All work in the same way: by blocking the absorption of fat in the food you eat.

However, like Semaglutide, Orlistat also has side effects. Common ones include headaches, wind and an oily anal discharge.

Weight loss treatments - are they worth it?

Media coverage can make weight loss medications sound like a quick fix, but it's important to discuss with your GP and find the approach that is right for you, having weighed up the pros and cons.

Like all medications, there are potential risks and, unless used alongside changes to diet and lifestyle, any weight loss effects will only last as long as you're taking the drug.

For more advice, see the NHS guide to managing your weight .