Parents tempted by illegal ‘fronting’ to cut car insurance costs

Survey finds 10% already have, despite 'fronting' carrying serious risks
Matthew JenkinSenior writer

Young drivers have been hit hardest by soaring car insurance premiums, and many parents appear willing to break the law to keep the cost of their child's cover down.

A new GoCompare survey of 1,000 parents found that 70% said they have, or would consider, naming themselves as the main driver on their child’s car insurance to cut costs.

Here, Which? explains what can happen if you lie to your insurer, and rounds up five legitimate ways to cut costs.

What is car fronting?

Car fronting is when someone tries to cut the cost of another person’s car insurance by falsely declaring themselves as the main driver.

For example, if a parent buys a car for their child who has just passed their test, the child should be listed as the main driver if they’ll be using the vehicle most often – such as for commuting to school, college or work.

If the parent instead lists themselves as the main driver, while the child is the one actually using the car, that’s classed as a fronted policy. It’s a form of fraud and can have serious consequences.

It is, however, perfectly legitimate to add a more experienced driver – such as a parent – to a policy as a named driver to help reduce the cost, as long as the main driver is declared honestly.

What are the risks of lying?

Lying to your insurer can have serious consequences. A policy could be invalidated, leaving you without cover. Both you and your child risk fines, prosecution and even a criminal record. Any dishonesty when applying for cover or making a claim is treated as fraud.

You could also end up on the Insurance Fraud Register – a database used by insurers when deciding whether to provide cover or pay a claim. 

If your name appears, you may struggle to get car insurance in future and could even face problems when applying for a mortgage.

Why aren't drivers telling the truth?

Despite the risks, many parents still admit to bending the rules. GoCompare’s survey of 1,000 parents of drivers aged 17–25 found that 11% have already fronted a policy for their child, and 59% would consider it in future. Just 31% said they would never do it.

The reason is cost. Car insurance premiums have soared, hitting record levels at the start of 2024. Figures from the Association of British Insurers show that the average policy rose from £415 in early 2022 to £635 between January and March 2023.

Although the current average premium has fallen slightly to £562, it’s still much higher than two years ago, and younger drivers in particular have been feeling the squeeze.

Separate figures from GoCompare, which reflect quotes rather than prices actually paid, show that the average premium for under-25s between April and June 2025 was £779 – almost double the average £414 quoted for other drivers.

Young drivers tend to pay more because insurers see them as higher risk, with prices falling gradually as drivers gain experience on the road. 

5 legitimate ways to cut costs

The risks of lying simply aren't worth it, even if being economical with the truth might save money in the short term. Here, we outline five ways to keep prices down without being dishonest.

1. Shop around

It's a cliche, but seeing what other deals are out there before renewing or buying a new policy is one of the most effective ways to secure lower premiums. 

Price comparison sites such as Compare the Market, Confused.com, GoCompare and MoneySuperMarket enable you to view multiple car insurance quotes at a glance. 

Just remember, not all insurers are on price comparison websites: Which? Recommended Provider NFU Mutual is an example of this.

2. Renew early

Renewing early could also save you hundreds of pounds. 

With car insurance, you'll often get a cheaper price if you buy your cover a few weeks (rather than a few days) in advance of the policy's start date.

Doing your shopping around early also allows you to more widely research the market or negotiate your insurer's price to make sure you get the best deal.

3. Choose annual cover

Although paying for insurance in instalments can make the costs easier to manage, interest charged on the monthly payments increases the amount you pay overall. 

If you need to spread your payments, one alternative is to buy cover upfront with an interest-free credit card, and pay off a 12th of the card's balance each month.

4. Check mileage and drive carefully

Less mileage equals lower risk to insurers and therefore cheaper cover. So try to limit the miles you clock up over the year if you can.

If you take out black box insurance, also known as telematics, you may also be rewarded for your efforts to drive carefully. It uses technology to track your car, and data is collected on braking, steering, speed and mileage. Your provider will use that information to decide whether to reward you for your driving skills. 

Benefits can include money off your premium and bonuses such as retail vouchers.  

5. Change your job title

Your occupation can also impact the price. That's because insurers consider some jobs more risky than others.

One trick to get around this price hike – without lying – is to try to tweak your job title. For example, instead of 'barber', try saying 'hairdresser' or 'hair stylist'.

GoCompare survey carried out by OnePoll between 8 and 19 August 2025 among 1,000 UK parents of young drivers aged 17–25. 

