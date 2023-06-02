The passport rules you need to know before travelling this summer

UK holidaymakers risk not being able to travel to Europe this year unless they check their passports are valid for their travel dates.

Now Britain is no longer in the European Union, there are new passport rules for Brits travelling to Europe’s Schengen Area. Travellers with invalid passports will be denied boarding and lose their holidays.

We’ve done a summary of the rules in the EU, as well as Ireland, Turkey and the US, so you don’t get caught out.

It’s vital to check if your passport needs renewing in good time because the Passport Office is still advising travellers to allow at least 10 weeks for applications to be processed. You’ll also need to renew if you’ve run out of blank pages - which is an increasing risk now most trips to Europe involve a passport stamp.

Always check the FCDO’s latest travel advice for your destination on gov.uk before booking a holiday.

What are the EU’s entry requirements?

What are the US’s entry requirements?

What are Ireland’s entry requirements?

What are Turkey’s entry requirements?

Get travel advice and recommendations you can trust from the experts with our Travel newsletter - it’s free

What are the EU’s passport rules?

Since Brexit, the entry requirements for Brits travelling to the European Union have tightened.

There are two new passport rules:

Your passport must have been issued less than 10 years before the day you enter

Your passport must be valid for at least three months after the day you plan to leave

The 10-year rule has been catching out some UK travellers whose passports were issued before October 2018. Prior to that, the Passport Office added extra months if you renewed your old passport early, so your passport could be valid for more than 10 years.

Do these entry requirements apply to all European countries?

The post-Brexit passport rules apply to the 26 countries in Europe’s Schengen Area: Austria, Belgium, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland.

Your passport also needs to meet these requirements if you visit Bulgaria, Cyprus or Romania, which are in the EU but aren’t part of the Schengen Area.

Everything you need to know about the EU’s new entry requirements

Do I need a visa to travel to Europe?

No. British passport holders can stay in Europe’s Schengen zone for up to 90 days within a 180-day period - roughly three months in six. You can visit as many Schengen countries as you like as long as you don’t stay for more than 90 days in any 180 days.

In January 2023, Croatia joined Schengen, meaning any time spent there now counts towards your 90 days in the zone. Bulgaria, Cyprus and Romania have their own 90-day limits, which don’t count towards your Schengen zone total.

But isn’t the EU introducing a ‘eurovisa’?

Sort of. UK holidaymakers will soon need a visa waiver to visit most EU countries. The Electronic Travel Information and Authorisation Scheme (Etias) is likely to be introduced in 2024.

When the scheme starts, you’ll need to apply online for authorisation before travelling. The visa waiver is expected to cost €7 (£6) and be valid for three years or until your passport expires. You’ll need it to visit any Schengen zone country.

The EU is also replacing passport stamping with ‘the entry/exit system’ (EES): every traveller will need to be fingerprinted and provide a facial biometric. It’s expected to launch next year, before Etias.

Are there any other entry requirements?

Border guards in Schengen countries can also ask you to show a return or onward ticket, proof of accommodation and that you have enough money for your stay. While few travellers are asked, spot checks do take place.

The additional documents you might need can vary from country to country, so always check the entry requirements for your destination on the FCDO’s travel advice pages .

What are the rules for British passport-holders for US entry?

Your passport is valid up to and including the expiry date.

Check the FCDO’s US travel advice for the latest information on entry requirements.

Does the USA still have Covid entry requirements?

No, you no longer need to show proof of your Covid jabs when travelling to the US.

The US dropped its Covid entry restrictions on 12 May 2023. Previously, international visitors had to show proof of full vaccination and unvaccinated travellers weren’t allowed to visit at all.

Do I need a visa to travel to the US?

Most British passport holders are eligible for an Electronic System for Travel Authorisation (Esta) visa waiver to enter the USA.

For tourist visits of 90 days or less, you only need an Esta. It currently costs $21 (around £17) and is valid for two years or until your passport’s expiration date. The application form is on the US Customs and Border Protection’s website . The US advises travellers to allow three days for it to be approved, but you should always apply before you book your trip in case entry is refused.

If you’ve been on holiday to Cuba since 1 January 2021, you can't get an Esta - you’ll need to apply for a US visa instead. If you visited Cuba and departed before 1 January 2021, you should be eligible for an Esta.

You can check if you need a visa on the US State Department’s website .

Do I need an Esta if I’m only transiting the US?

Yes, you still need an Esta if you’re only flying to the US en route to another country and won’t be leaving the airport.

Do the EU’s post-Brexit passport rules apply to Ireland?

No. The passport rules for Brits travelling to Ireland haven’t changed since Brexit.

This means your passport is valid up to and including the expiry date. So you don’t need to renew your passport even if it expires on the final day of your holiday.

Nor does the EU’s 90/180-day rule apply in Ireland - you can still stay in Ireland as long as you like.

Do I need a passport to travel to Ireland?

No, but pack a passport if flying or arriving by ferry to avoid problems.

Although British passporth olders don’t legally need a passport to travel to Ireland, Irish immigration officers will check your ID and may also ask for proof of nationality if you arrive by plane, so the UK government advises taking your passport. Some airlines also require passengers to have a valid passport and will deny you boarding if you don’t.

What are the entry requirements for Turkey?

Your passport should be valid for at least 150 days from the date you arrive - roughly five months. So if the first day of your holiday is 1 July 2023, your passport must be valid until 2 December 2023.

You should also have a full blank page for exit and entry stamps.

Do I need a visa for Turkey?

British tourists and business travellers can stay for up to 90 days in any 180-day period without a visa. Turkey isn’t in the EU, so this doesn’t count towards your 90-day limit for Europe’s Schengen zone.