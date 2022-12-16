What you need for a hassle-free trip to Croatia in 2023

Thanks to its ancient walled cities and sun-soaked Adriatic islands, Croatia is an increasingly popular destination - and you’ll be able to spend euros there next year.

In January, the Balkan nation will swap Croatian kuna for the euro. It will also join the Schengen area - Europe’s open travel zone - so travellers won’t have to stop for border checks if they drive or take the train between Croatia and neighbouring Slovenia or Hungary.

However, UK travellers will need to make other preparations post-Brexit. Here’s our checklist for everything you’ll need when travelling to Croatia in 2023.

1. Take euros

Croatia will adopt the euro from 1 January 2023, which will make life simpler for British tourists. Up until now holidaymakers had to wait until they reached their destination before changing sterling into Croatian kuna if they wanted the best exchange rate. When Croatia joins the eurozone, you’ll be able to find good rates for euros at bureaux de change in the UK.

Most hotels, shops, restaurants and ATMs in Croatia accept international debit and credit cards. Sometimes this is better value than exchanging cash, but it’s important to check how much your card issuer charges for use abroad.

Prices will be displayed in euros and kuna throughout 2023. If you visit Croatia in the first half of January, you can pay in cash in either euros or kuna, and change will be given in euros.

See all our travel money guides, including the best cards to use abroad

2. Check your passport is valid

Since Brexit, your passport needs to meet two criteria to be considered valid by any EU country (except Ireland):

It must have been issued less than 10 years before the date you arrive

It must be valid for at least three months after the date you depart

If your passport was issued before October 2018, it may have had extra months added to the expiry date, so double-check if it needs renewing before booking a holiday to Croatia or other EU countries.

From May 2023, UK passport-holders must have their fingerprints and a photo taken when entering the Schengen Area, which will include Croatia from January 2023. The EU’s new entry-exit system will replace passport-stamping and requires all non-EU citizens to provide biometric information. Children under 12 will be exempt. The Schengen Area includes most EU countries as well as Switzerland, Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein.

3. Apply for a visa waiver - from November 2023

Since Brexit, British tourists can stay in the Schengen area for up to 90 days within a 180-day period without a visa. So when Croatia joins the Schengen zone in January 2023, you will be able to stay in Croatia for up to three months, or visit Croatia and other Schengen countries for up to three months in total. Up until now visits to Croatia have not counted towards your 90-day visa-free limit and vice versa.

From November 2023, UK holidaymakers and business travellers will need to complete an online application form and pay a €7 fee for a visa waiver before travelling to the Schengen Area, including Croatia. The new European Travel and Authorisation System (Etias) is similar to the American Esta scheme. You’ll only need one visa waiver for all Schengen countries and it will be valid for three years, or until your passport expires.

4. Take your Ehic or Ghic

When visiting any EU country, carry an European Health Insurance Card (Ehic) or Global Health Insurance Card (Ghic). This free medical card provides access to state-provided medical care at a reduced cost or sometimes for free.

Since Brexit, most UK citizens are only eligible for a Ghic, which gives you access to ‘necessary healthcare’ in EU countries, such as emergency medical treatment. You can apply for a Ghic from the NHS website up to six months before your current card expires.

If you already have an Ehic, it’s valid until its expiry date.

It’s essential that you take out travel insurance as well because the Ghic or Ehic won’t cover you for any medical treatment at a private hospital or clinic, travel disruption, lost or stolen luggage, or repatriation to the UK.

Use our guides and ratings to find a reliable travel insurance policy

5. Pack your UK driving licence

If you’re planning to hire a car in Croatia, you don’t need an International Driving Permit; you can use your UK licence for up to 12 months.

If you’re driving your own vehicle, it must display the letters ‘UK’ in the number plate or a UK sticker (‘UK’ replaced ‘GB’ in 2021). You no longer need an insurance green card, but must take your vehicle logbook (V5 registration certificate) and a motor insurance certificate.

Read our guide to driving in Europe after Brexit

6. Keep your passport handy

Keep your passport on you throughout your holiday as it’s the only form of identification officially recognised by the Croatian authorities. The UK Foreign Office (FCDO) recommends keeping a copy of the page with your biographical details in a safe place in case it gets lost or stolen.