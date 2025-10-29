By clicking a retailer link you consent to third-party cookies that track your onward journey. This enables W? to receive an affiliate commission if you make a purchase, which supports our mission to be the UK's consumer champion.

Pensions dashboards: 5 key questions answered

A new online service will soon make it easier to track your pensions
Keeping track of multiple pensions could soon get a lot easier. The UK government’s long-delayed Pensions Dashboard is moving closer to launch, offering a simpler way to see all your retirement savings in one place.

In its latest update, the Money and Pensions Service (MaPS) confirmed it has launched the first public testing phase, allowing consumers outside the pensions industry to try out the service for the first time.  

Here, Which? explains what the dashboard will do, the latest on testing and timelines, and answers five key questions about how it will work.

What is the Pensions Dashboard?

The Pensions Dashboard will show where your pensions are held, how much they’re worth, and who to contact about them. It will also display your state pension details.

The service is being developed by the Money and Pensions Service and will be hosted on the government-backed MoneyHelper website

Once the main version is live, private companies will be able to launch their own dashboards, which could include extra features such as tools to combine pots or plan your retirement income.

What’s the latest update?

The Pensions Dashboards Programme has now started 'low-volume' testing with around 300 people, mainly staff from connected pension providers who don’t work directly in pensions.

This stage is designed to make sure the system works smoothly and to flag any problems before it’s rolled out more widely. It will also help the team understand what kind of support people might need when using the dashboard for the first time.

Around 50 of the volunteers are taking part in guided testing sessions, while the rest are helping to prepare for the next stage, which will expand to thousands of users later this year.

Here's what you need to know about using it. 

1. When will the Government's dashboard launch?

The Pensions Dashboard project began in 2016 but has been hit by repeated delays. 

While there’s still no confirmed launch date, the earliest the public could expect to use it is late 2026 or early 2027.

The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) has set deadlines for when different pension schemes must connect to the system, depending on their size.

The largest master trusts and group personal pensions have already begun the process, while other large schemes – typically those with more than 1,000 members – have until 30 November 2025. 

Medium-sized schemes have until 30 September 2026, with all remaining providers due to join by 31 October 2026.

2. How will I be able to use the dashboard?

When the dashboard launches, you’ll be able to log in online and enter some basic details such as your name, date of birth and National Insurance number. 

The system will then search almost all UK pension providers to find any pensions linked to you.

The version currently being tested – the MoneyHelper Dashboard – will show your state pension alongside ‘simple’ defined benefit (DB) and defined contribution (DC) pensions. 

Other types of pensions will be added to the MoneyHelper service in future updates.

3. Will I be able to see my current pension?

Yes – the dashboard will include any pensions you’re currently paying into, plus any old workplace or personal pensions that can be linked to you.

However, it won’t show pensions you’ve already started drawing an income from, or state pension details if you’ve already reached state pension age. It also won’t include your National Insurance record, such as missing years or NI credits.

4. Is it safe to use?

Yes. Any organisation running a pension dashboard must be approved as a Qualifying Pensions Dashboard Service (QPDS) and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

While the Pensions Dashboards Programme builds the core digital architecture, MaPS and the FCA will jointly establish and enforce the rules. MaPS will set the operational standards and notify the FCA of any failures. The FCA can then use its powers on non-compliant providers.

5. How will it help with retirement planning?

The pension dashboards project aims to improve transparency and make it easier for people to track and manage their retirement savings. 

According to research carried out by pension provider Standard Life, 75% of adults don’t know how much is in their pension pot. This figure rises to 79% for 55-64 year olds, and 81% for women. It is hoped that it will encourage the younger generation to interact more with their pension.

Research from MaPS found that 13% of young people could not answer a question correctly in a four-part true or false pension quiz. The research revealed that only 10% answered all four questions correctly, suggesting that young people could not demonstrate basic pension knowledge.

The government also believes the dashboards will help savers locate lost pension pots, so will help increase retirement savings. The Pension Policy Institute (PPI) believes there is currently as many as 3.3m lost pension pots in the UK, with around £31.1bn sitting unclaimed in them. 

