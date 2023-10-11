Peugeot e-308: first drive review

The striking Peugeot 308 was introduced in its current generation in 2021. An all-electric version, badged e-308, joined the Peugeot range in 2023.

Note that this review is based on our initial drive of the Peugeot e-308. Our full review and verdict (complete with the car's overall score, plus scores for safety, reliability and more) will be available to Which? members once all our extensive lab and road tests are complete.

Peugeot e-308 overview

The Peugeot e-308 is an all-electric version of the existing Peugeot 308 hatchback, sitting above the Peugeot e-208 and Peugeot e-2008 in the brand's electric range. It marks the latest stage in the brand’s plans to offer electrified (including hybrid and mild-hybrid) versions of each model in its line-up by 2025.

It competes with other mid-sized electric hatchbacks such as the Volkswagen ID.3 and Nissan Leaf, along with other family EVs such as the Kia Niro EV and DS 3 Crossback E-Tense.

Currently, the e-308 is only available in hatchback form, although an estate (SW) version will be launched later in 2023. The e-308 comes with a 156hp electric motor and a 54kWh battery, which has a claimed range of 255-257 miles.

All models can DC charge at up to 100kW (a 20-80% charge should take around half an hour). AC charging is limited to speeds of 11kW.

Two trim levels make up the core of the e-308 range. Entry-level Allure models come with LED headlights, four USB sockets, 18-inch alloy wheels and heated front seats. The GT version adds keyless entry, a 3D digital instrument cluster, front seats that partly feature Alcantara fabric, and exterior styling enhancements.

A limited-run First Edition model that’s based on the GT trim is also available at launch and has a bespoke interior.

What’s the Peugeot e-308 great at?

Refinement is an area where the e-308 sparkles compared to the standard 308. The power is delivered evenly while the interior is also a very quiet place to be. The extra weight of the batteries helps with suspension comfort, too.

What's it like to drive?

The 156hp electric motor that’s currently fitted to all e-308 models has good acceleration overall. You can choose from three different driving modes (Eco, Normal and Sport) and although the accelerator response is dulled in Eco mode, it’s still perfectly usable for everyday driving.

It’s also very responsive and the power is delivered smoothly and evenly. The electric motor itself is very quiet and wind noise is limited, although you will hear a fair amount of road noise in the cabin.

The e-308’s brakes are easy to use and respond well to driver inputs. A regenerative braking function can also be activated on the gear shift panel, and this system works smoothly and unobtrusively. You can’t adjust the level of regenerative braking, though.

Peugeot’s electric power-steering system works excellently in the e-308. It’s easy to position the car on the road thanks to the relatively small steering inputs needed to turn the car. The weighting is also very good and you’ll get a decent amount of feedback from the car as a result.

Even though the e-308 doesn’t have an adaptive suspension system, the extra weight of the batteries and electric motor means that it’s a very comfortable car to drive.

For a non-luxury hatchback, the cabin features some upmarket materials– the upper part of the dashboard has foam-padded sections. The soft-touch materials aren't that thick, though, and the lower areas of the cabin use hard plastics that don’t feel as nice to touch.

Unfortunately, the e-308 also uses the same small steering wheel and narrow instrument panel that we’ve seen on other Peugeot models. This can force some drivers to sit in an uncomfortable position – we think this setup works better in Peugeot’s SUV range, where you can look down from the cabin to the road, even if you’re tall.

GT and First Edition models have a 3D instrument panel, which layers information on top of other information. This can make it harder to read what’s being displayed on the panel, as the layering doesn’t work particularly well.

We also continue to have reservations about Peugeot’s 10-inch touchscreen system, which requires a considerable amount of familiarisation before you can use it comfortably.

Overall visibility is mixed. While the large windscreen and flat bonnet make it easy for most people to see out of the front, the small steering wheel means that taller drivers may have to sit quite low in the cabin to be comfortable. This can reduce your view to the front slightly.

Wide rear roof pillars also reduce your ability to see out of the back. Thankfully, rear parking sensors and a reversing camera are standard across the range, while front parking sensors are standard on top-spec models.

How reliable is the Peugeot e-308?

As the e-308 is a brand-new model, we aren’t able to tell you about its reliability, although we can take a look at Peugeot’s electric models overall.

How comfortable and spacious is it?

The large doors mean it’s easy to get in and out of the e-308, although the wide door sills may be an issue for those with reduced mobility.

Inside, there’s plenty of headroom and legroom in the front cabin, even for 6ft-tall passengers. Much less space is available in the rear cabin though: taller adults will find it a squeeze to fit their legs behind a tall driver or front passenger. There’s plenty of headroom, though.

The centre rear seat is only suitable for shorter journeys, though. The raised transmission tunnel also reduces legroom for passengers in the centre seat and is a hangover from petrol and diesel powered 308 models.

While the front seats are comfortable (something that can be further enhanced on GT models with optional electrically adjusted massage seats), the rear seats lack contouring and aren’t as nice to sit in as the front seats.

According to Peugeot, there’s a respectable 361 litres of boot space available when the rear seats are in use, which rises to 1,271 litres when they are folded away.

However, you don’t get an additional storage compartment under the bonnet on the e-308 and the rear seats don’t fold flat to the floor. An adjustable boot floor is also absent from the e-308 range, which means there’s a significant step from the boot floor to the rear of the car.

As ever, we’ll provide accurate cabin and boot space figures once we’ve lab tested the e-308.

How economical is it to run?

WLTP tests suggest that the e-308 can travel up to 257 miles on a single charge, depending on trim. That’s acceptable, but is less impressive than rivals such as the Cupra Born and Renault Megane E-Tech Electric.

All e-308 models come with a heat pump, which helps to warm the car’s battery before setting off on a journey. Warmer batteries are more efficient, which helps to conserve range in the colder months.

Where Peugeot can impress is with the e-308’s efficiency claim of 12.9kWh/100km, which is far better than any other EV we’ve ever tested. Of course, this claim might not match what we see in our lab tests – we’ll provide accurate energy consumption figures once we’ve tested the e-308.

How safe is it?

While the standard 308 scored a decent four stars in Euro NCAP crash tests, this rating doesn’t currently apply to the e-308 version.

You do get plenty of safety kit as standard across the range, though. All models come with autonomous emergency braking (AEB) that works in the day and the night, driver attention warning, lane keeping assist and driver attention warning. Top-spec models also come with adaptive cruise control, blind spot detection and rear cross traffic alert detection.

Is there anything I should look out for?

While the best safety kit is only available on top-spec e-308 models, these models also have a 3D digital instrument display, which needs some getting used to.

Peugeot e-308: Which? first drive verdict

Price: from £40,050

Pros: Powerful acceleration, crisp brakes, quiet electric motor

Cons: Tight rear cabin, limited driving range compared to rivals, compromised rear visibility

Based on our first drive, the e-308 is certainly worth looking at. It’s very accomplished to drive and offers good levels of comfort. Even though we’ll reserve full judgment on the e-308 once we’ve lab tested it, the e-308 is a welcome addition to the Peugeot range, although it’s not as practical as it could be (the e-308 SW should be more practical).

