Poorest hit hardest by inflation as budget groceries soar in price

Hard-up shoppers relying on the cheapest supermarket ranges during the cost of living crisis are bearing the brunt of inflation, according to the latest Which? supermarket food and drink tracker.

The tracker found overall inflation at supermarkets in January was at 15.9% compared to the same calendar month last year, but the price of value items that make up the supermarkets’ most basic ranges rose by 21.6%.

Read on to find out how inflation is impacting the ranges you buy and the 29 own-label budget items that have gone up the most in price.

How inflation differs across supermarket ranges

In January, our tracker analysed inflation on more than 25,000 food and drink products at eight major supermarkets to see how everyday product prices are being affected.

The tracker found price increases for value foods was 21.6%, far outstripping branded groceries which rose by 13.2% year on year.

Meanwhile premium ranges went up by 13.4% over the same time and standard own-brand foods were up by 18.9%.

Find out more: for the full analysis including how inflation differs by supermarket and product category head to our guide, what's happening to supermarket food prices?

Which budget groceries are rising in price the most?

Which?’s findings show that while basic ranges will still generally offer lower prices, people relying on the cheapest food at the supermarket are being hit disproportionately by inflation compared to those who buy premium or branded foods.

When Which? looked at some of the worst individual examples of price increases on supermarket budget own-brand items, it found the cost of everyday staple items had surged over 12 months.

Among the most alarming items soaring in price include muesli, which went from £1.20 to £2.25 at Sainsbury's (up 87.5%), tins of sliced carrots went from 20p to 33p (up 63%) at Tesco, and pork sausages went from 80p to £1.27** (up 58.2%) at Asda.

The tracker includes tens of thousands of products across eight major supermarkets — Aldi, Asda, Lidl, Morrisons, Ocado, Sainsbury’s, Tesco and Waitrose – showing rates of inflation overall as well as by supermarket, product category and range. It compares average prices across the same three-month and one-month periods year-on-year, including discounts but not multibuys or loyalty card offers.

Budget groceries with the highest inflation

Product Supermarket Average for three months to end Jan 2022 Average for three months to end Jan 2023 Percentage increase Hubbard's Foodstore Water 2L Sainsbury's 17p 35p 105.9% Creamfields French Brie 200G Tesco 80p £1.57 96.6% Sainsbury's Simply Muesli 1kg Sainsbury's £1.20 £2.25 87.5% Creamfields Soft Cheese 200G Tesco 49p 85p 73.5% Creamfields Greek Style Natural Yogurt 500G Tesco 45p 78p 73.4% Creamfields Fat Free Greek Style Natural Yogurt 500G Tesco 45p 75p 67.7% Creamfields Greek Feta 200G Tesco 88p £1.46 64.8% Show full table

*Originally branded as Smart Price, not Just Essentials ** Asda says its pricing data shows an average price of £1.26 for the three-month average Nov 22 - Jan 23, making the percentage increase 57.5% *** Product delisted in early January 2023

What the supermarkets say

We asked the supermarkets with products featured in our list for a comment on the price rises of these groceries.

Asda said: 'We’re working hard to keep prices in check for customers despite global inflationary pressures and we remain the lowest-priced major supermarket – a position recognised by Which? in their regular monthly basket comparison which has named Asda as the cheapest supermarket for a big shop every month for the last three years.'

Sainsbury's said: 'With costs going up, we are working hard to keep prices low. Last year we announced that we would invest over £550m by March 2023 into lowering prices as part of our goal to put food back at the heart of Sainsbury’s. We're committed to doing everything we can to support customers with the rising cost of living. Through initiatives such as our Aldi Price Match campaign, Price Lock and My Nectar Prices, customers can find low prices on the products they buy most often both in stores and online – including: biscuits, cheese, water, cereals and yoghurts. Our focus on value means that all our customers will find great deals when they shop with us and do not need to go anywhere else to get the best prices on their weekly shop.'

Tesco said: 'With household budgets under increasing pressure we are absolutely committed to helping our customers, by keeping a laser focus on the cost of the weekly shop. So whether it’s price matching Aldi on hundreds of everyday basics, locking the price of more than a thousand household staples until Easter 2023, or offering exclusive deals and rewards through thousands of Clubcard Prices – we’re more committed than ever to providing our customers with great value.'

Lidl declined to comment.

Find out more: what supermarkets are doing to help with the cost of living

Why supermarkets need to act now

Which? is campaigning for all supermarkets to ensure budget-line items that enable a healthy diet are widely available, particularly in areas where people are most in need. They must also make pricing and offers more transparent and provide targeted promotions to support people who are struggling most with access to affordable food.

As part of its Affordable Food For All campaign, Which? has published a 10-point plan of steps supermarkets can take across these three key areas to help ensure affordable food is available to everyone who needs it.

Do you want to see your supermarket take action to support you through the cost of living crisis? - Sign our Affordable Food For All petition