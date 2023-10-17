Price of everyday essential foods soars by up to 145%

Everyday essential foods including porridge oats, meat and yogurt have increased in price by up to 145% over a year.

We analysed the prices of almost 27,000 food and drink products for our monthly food inflation tracker at eight major supermarkets – Aldi, Asda, Lidl, Morrisons, Ocado, Sainsbury’s, Tesco and Waitrose – to see how individual product prices are being affected.

This month, we focused on products that contribute to a balanced diet including porridge oats, meat, yogurt, fruit and vegetables, amid concerns that high price increases may be making it more difficult for shoppers to eat healthily.

Having access to budget-range versions of these products can help people manage their food shop - but Which? has found that budget ranges are rarely, if ever, stocked in thousands of smaller convenience branches of the big supermarkets.

We've been campaigning for the supermarket giants to help by ensuring budget ranges are stocked in their convenience stores.

Which products had the worst price increases?

The worst price increase year-on-year in our tracker for an everyday essential was Tesco Porridge Oats 1.5kg (only available in Northern Ireland), which more than doubled in price from £1.23 on average in the three months to the end of September 2022 to £3 on average in the same period in 2023 - an increase of 144%.

Meanwhile 1kg of Lancashire Farm Natural Yogurt went from £1 to £1.78 at Asda - a 78% increase.

In September, the overall rate of inflation fell slightly to 11.2% across the eight supermarkets. However, for the first time, Sainsbury's had the highest inflation rate (14%) of any supermarket compared to the same month last year.

A higher percentage rate of inflation does not always mean the largest actual price increases - however, Which?'s latest monthly supermarket price analysis found that Sainsbury’s has replaced Waitrose as the UK’s most expensive supermarket for a big shop for those without a loyalty card.

This increase may be due to Sainsbury’s shift to offering more discounts only to Nectar card holders, which appears to have pushed up average prices for customers who do not have the loyalty card. Our inflation tracker includes regular discounts, but not loyalty scheme offers, as they are not available to all shoppers.

What more should supermarkets do?

We are calling on the big supermarkets that also operate convenience stores – Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Asda and Morrisons – to stock essential budget-range items in smaller stores.

Our research has previously found these items are hardly ever stocked in smaller stores - even though two thirds (66%) of people with an income of £21,000 or less shop in a convenience store at least once a week.

This means people who have low mobility or no access to public or private transport could be forced to buy more expensive foods or go without.

In July, the Competition and Markets Authority also highlighted that consumers relying on convenience stores – which it agreed were more expensive – cannot adequately benefit from competition to the full extent of those with access to large supermarket stores.

Some supermarkets have taken steps to help customers, but there has not been enough action from some of the UK’s biggest retailers.

Sue Davies, Which?'s head of food policy, said: 'While the general rate of inflation may be easing, everyday essential foods are still subject to crippling price hikes on supermarket shelves.

'We know millions of people up and down the country continue to struggle to put food on the table, let alone maintain a balanced diet for themselves or their loved ones.

'Supermarkets have the power to ease the huge pressure faced by shoppers, especially families and those on low incomes. They can do more to help by stocking a range of budget-range items that will support a healthy diet in their convenience stores. Which? research has found that these stores rarely, if ever, stock the cheapest products.'