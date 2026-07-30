6 quick and healthy summertime meal ideas for hot weather

Sick of salad, but too hot to cook? You're not alone. The prolonged hot weather is challenging many of us looking for healthy, balanced meals with minimal cooking time.

It doesn't help that the heat can impact your appetite too, providing even less motivation to rustle up something tasty.

But eating wisely during the heat can help you to manage the impacts better and stay healthy. A few simple food swaps can help to keep you well fuelled and hydrated.

To provide insight and inspiration, we've asked dietitian Nichola Ludlam-Raine and nutritionist Emma Bardwell to explain why the heat can play havoc with our appetites.

Plus, they share their pick of quick and healthy summer meal ideas for staying cool, hydrated and satisfied when it feels too hot to cook.

Health? or Hype? Make the right choice with recommendations you can trust, backed by expert testing. Explore health recommendations

Our nutrition experts

Nichola Ludlam-Raine is a specialised registered dietitian with more than 17 years of clinical experience working for the NHS and in private clinics. She is the author of How Not to Eat Ultra-Processed.

Emma Bardwell is a registered nutritionist and specialist in midlife nutrition, gut health and sustainable weight management. She is the author of The 30g Plan, The Fibre Effect and The 30g Plan Cookbook.

How the heat affects your appetite

‘Heat can leave us feeling tired, nauseous or generally uncomfortable, which may reduce our motivation to shop, cook and eat,’ Nichola explains.

While a temporary reduction in appetite is normal in hot weather, she cautions that regularly skipping meals can make it more difficult to get enough protein, fibre, vitamins and minerals for your needs. As a result, you may feel even more sluggish.

‘This is particularly important for older adults, who may already have a smaller appetite or be at risk of losing weight and muscle mass,’ she highlights.

It's also important to pay attention to hydration. You'll be losing more fluid due to sweat working to regulate your body temperature. If these fluids aren’t replenished, you can become dehydrated, which can lead to issues such as headaches, tiredness, confusion, lack of concentration, constipation and urinary tract infections.

Who needs to take extra care during hot weather

While the effects of a heatwave can be felt by anyone, the NHS recommends that those aged 65 and over take extra care. ‘Older adults are particularly vulnerable because the sensation of thirst may become less pronounced with age, the kidneys may be less effective at conserving water, and mobility or memory difficulties can make it harder to access drinks,’ Nichola explains.

According to the BDA’s guide to hydration in older adults , other usual indicators of dehydration such as urine colour (urine should normally be a pale straw colour when you’re hydrated) and dry mouth become less reliable measures as you age. It’s therefore better to drink regularly, rather than just when you’re thirsty.

It's also worth being extra vigilant if you are unwell or take certain medications.

What to eat when it’s too hot to cook - and what to avoid

Adapting your diet, meal size and meal frequency can be helpful ways to boost hydration and manage the heat and its impacts.

‘This doesn't require a completely different diet: it may simply mean choosing smaller meals, including more water-rich foods and eating little and often,’ Nichola recommends.

Large, rich or heavily fried meals may make you feel more sluggish and uncomfortable when hunger is low.

Nutritious high-water content foods to complement your fluid intake include:

watermelon

strawberries

berries

oranges

peaches

cucumber

tomatoes

lettuce

courgettes

Is it best to avoid spicy food? Not necessarily, says Nichola. She explains it can stimulate sweating (one of the body’s cooling mechanisms), but it may aggravate heartburn or digestive symptoms in some people. So, if you enjoy a bit of chilli during the rest of the year, don't be afraid to embrace the heat.

‘If you find you want to eat less in a heatwave, focus instead on eating smarter’ Emma Bardwell, nutritionist

Both Emma and Nichola highlight the importance of keeping meals well balanced; to help supply your body with the essential nutrients it needs to support energy levels.

‘Even if your appetite dips, your body still needs protein to maintain muscle, fibre to support gut health and steady energy, and enough calories to function well.’ Emma says.

She recommends keeping things simple. ‘Aim to include three things at each meal: a source of protein, plenty of colourful plants and some wholegrain carbohydrates or healthy fats.’

Cold meals like overnight oats, yoghurt bowls, wraps and sandwiches can be quick and filling

Opt for lean protein sources that can be eaten cold or are easy to prepare such as Greek yoghurt, cottage cheese, eggs, smoked salmon, mackerel fillets, tofu, edamame and cooked chicken

Great sources of fibre that can be eaten cold include oats, beans, lentils, chickpeas, wholegrains, nuts and seeds

For healthy summer dinners and lunches, combine lean protein and water-rich vegetables with wholegrain bread or pitta bread, or wholegrain couscous.

‘These combinations provide more sustained energy and help protect muscle mass, which becomes increasingly important as we age,’ says Nichola.

In the mood for something sweet? ‘Frozen fruit and yoghurt can be particularly useful for making cooling smoothies or homemade ice lollies,’ recommends Nichola.

‘Smoothies are nutritious, but they can be easy to drink quickly, so I would generally keep them to around 150ml (a small glass) if they are fruit-based and have them with a meal.’

6 low-effort healthy meal ideas for hot days

Hassle-free summer meals packed with hydrating and nourishing foods don't have to be complicated.

With expert insight from Emma and Nichola, here are some healthy breakfast, lunch and dinner ideas for hot weather that are delicious and low effort (because nobody needs to be sweating over a hob in 30°C heat).

1. Greek yoghurt breakfast power bowl

Greek yoghurt acts as the perfect cooling breakfast base for a range of nutritious and tasty toppings that you can switch up to keep it interesting and add variety.

Add a scattering of mixed nuts and seeds, such as chia seeds, pumpkin seeds or walnuts.

Pick your favourite fruits to combine it with. Banana, cherries, peaches, berries all work well. Look out for seasonal fruits on special offer.

For added chill, try freezing a nectarine or peach overnight and grating it on top.

‘This breakfast bowl provides protein, healthy fats, fibre and antioxidants, making it surprisingly filling,’ says Emma.

Greek yoghurt can be swapped out for natural yoghurt, kefir or a fortified non-dairy alternative.

Looking for the best Greek-style yoghurt? We pitted supermarket own-labels and branded products against each other in a blind taste test to find the tastiest and best value options to buy

2. Chickpea and couscous salad

Yes, we know you're probably sick of salad. But mixing it up with varied ready-to-eat grains is a handy way to streamline your summer meal prep and add wholesome bulk to lighter dishes.

Simply combine a pouch of ready-to-eat couscous, quinoa or other mixed grains with tinned chickpeas, cucumber, tomatoes, peppers and feta, then dress with olive oil and lemon.

If you're not a chickpea fan, swap in any tinned beans you prefer for similar benefits.

‘This dish takes only a few minutes to prep and offers protein, fibre, carbs and plenty of colourful vegetables' says Nichola.

3. Wholegrain wrap or sandwich with veg and protein

Upgrade your lunchtime sandwich for the summer months with a mixture of hydrating vegetables, lean protein and wholegrains.

Switching up your choice of protein can help keep things varied. Salmon, chicken, mackerel and tofu are all good options. You can cook up batches and cool, or buy pre-cooked to save cooking at home. Tinned fish is a good cupboard staple to have to hand for speedy meals.

Using wholegrain bread, pitta breads and wraps will help you feel fuller for longer, too. Wraps can be a good lighter option for when bread feels a bit too bulky.

Best tinned fish for omega 3s – see which products topped our analysis of supermarket tinned fish including mackerel, sardines and salmon, plus the healthiest brown bread

4. Cooling smoothie or smoothie bowl

‘This can be a helpful option when a full meal feels unappealing, as it supplies fluid, protein, energy and micronutrients in an easy-to-manage form,’ Nichola says.

Blend milk or fortified soya milk with Greek or soya yoghurt, frozen berries and half a banana. You can also add a spoonful of oats or nut butter to make it more substantial.

Nichola suggests pairing with wholegrain toast and an egg to make it a more balanced meal.

5. Bean and tuna salad

A fast and filling cold supper option that still covers the essentials.

Combine a tin of mixed beans with salad veg such as cherry tomatoes, cucumber, fresh herbs and a splash of extra virgin olive oil and apple cider vinegar, or a dressing of your choice.

Consider adding quick-to-cook veg such as tenderstem broccoli, peas, green beans or asparagus for a less 'salady' feel and a nutritious boost. You can steam them in the microwave if you want to avoid using the hob.

Top with your lean protein of choice, which could be tinned tuna or salmon, a cheese such as halloumi or feta, or chicken.

‘It’s rich in protein and fibre, requires little to no cooking and keeps you full for hours,’ says Emma.

6. Jacket potato with a herby cottage cheese filling

If you’re in the mood for something a little comforting and warm, but not too hot, a jacket potato with a cold top filling could hit the spot.

Simply prick the skin several times with a fork and pop it into the microwave for seven to 10 minutes (or finish off in the oven/airfryer if you prefer).

Fill with high-protein cottage cheese mixed with chopped spring onions, cucumber and fresh herbs for a filling and fresh meal that’s perfect for this time of year.

Tuna mayonnaise with tinned sweetcorn – or coronation chicken – are summer-friendly picks, too.

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The best drinks for hot weather

Water, lower-fat milk and sugar-free drinks such as tea and coffee all count towards your daily intake. Caffeine is fine to drink in moderation.

‘Rather than waiting until you feel very thirsty, drink regularly across the day and keep a bottle or jug of water visible as a reminder,’ recommends Nichola.

If you don't really like water by itself, try sparkling water, no-added-sugar squash, or water with a slice of lemon or lime.

As for alcohol, the BDA recommends opting for weaker alcoholic drinks (up to 4% ABV) if at all.

‘Alcohol can contribute to dehydration, disrupt sleep and impair your body's ability to regulate your temperature,’ Emma explains, so it’s worth limiting during a heatwave.

You can also switch to an alcohol-free version. See our pick of the best alcohol-free beers.

How much water do you need to drink in a day? From simple tips to clever kit for make drinking water more effortless, find out more in our guide

Do you need electrolytes in hot weather?

The short answer? Not really.

While there’s a lot of buzz around electrolyte products like coconut water and other electrolyte-infused waters, Nichola and Emma say that they’re unlikely to be of much benefit for most. Water remains the gold standard when it comes to hydration.

‘Most people eating a varied diet will not need special electrolyte products simply because it's hot,’ says Nichola. ‘Ordinary meals and snacks generally replace the sodium and other minerals lost through normal sweating.’

Emma agrees: ‘Electrolytes are most useful if you're exercising intensely, sweating heavily for prolonged periods or have lost significant fluid through illness. Always follow the advice of your medical practitioner, but they are unnecessary for the majority of us.’

Find out more about who actually needs an electrolyte supplement.



Food storage and safety tips for a heatwave

Along with the shift in what you eat, it's important to adapt how you store food and deal with leftovers when the weather is very hot.

According to the Food Standards Authority (FSA), this is because bacteria that cause food poisoning can multiply faster in higher temperatures and reach the 'danger zone’ more easily.

This is the temperature that provides the perfect environment for bacteria to grow. It’s between 8°C - 63°C.

Top food storage and safety tips for hot weather

Check the temperature of your fridge and freezer. It’s safest to do this using a fridge or freezer thermometer as some fridge freezers stop maintaining the correct temperature over time. Your fridge should be between 0°C and 5°C. The temperature in your freezer should be between -18°C and -20°C.

It’s safest to do this using a fridge or freezer thermometer as some fridge freezers stop maintaining the correct temperature over time. Your fridge should be between 0°C and 5°C. The temperature in your freezer should be between -18°C and -20°C. Avoid opening and closing your fridge and freezer too frequently. This will help maintain its set temperature. If you’re unpacking a big shop, many models now have super-cool and fast-freeze settings. These use more energy though, so are best used sparingly.

This will help maintain its set temperature. If you’re unpacking a big shop, many models now have super-cool and fast-freeze settings. These use more energy though, so are best used sparingly. Avoid overfilling your fridge . Leaving space to allow air to circulate can be helpful for maintaining fridge temperature.

Leaving space to allow air to circulate can be helpful for maintaining fridge temperature. Refrigerate food promptly. The FSA cautions against leaving food out for longer than two hours during hot weather to avoid bacteria flourishing. If eating outside, avoid having food sitting out in the sun for too long. If you’re having a barbecue, put food back in the fridge soon after people have finished serving themselves. This is particularly important for meat, fish, rice and dairy products.

The FSA cautions against leaving food out for longer than two hours during hot weather to avoid bacteria flourishing. If eating outside, avoid having food sitting out in the sun for too long. If you’re having a barbecue, put food back in the fridge soon after people have finished serving themselves. This is particularly important for meat, fish, rice and dairy products. Keep eggs and butter in the fridge. Butter can start to melt from around 32°C, so it's best stored in the fridge, near the top where it’s cold but warmer than the lower shelves. And according to British Lion – the nationwide food safety scheme under which 90% of the UK's eggs are produced – eggs are best kept at a steady temperature below 20ºC for optimum quality and safety.

Butter can start to melt from around 32°C, so it's best stored in the fridge, near the top where it’s cold but warmer than the lower shelves. And according to – the nationwide food safety scheme under which 90% of the UK's eggs are produced – eggs are best kept at a steady temperature below 20ºC for optimum quality and safety. Store fruit in the fridge. It can ripen more quickly in hot weather. Store fruit separately from your vegetables, though, because of the ethylene it produces. This is a natural gas that can over-ripen other fresh food when in a confined space.

It can ripen more quickly in hot weather. Store fruit separately from your vegetables, though, because of the ethylene it produces. This is a natural gas that can over-ripen other fresh food when in a confined space. Defrost food in the fridge. This applies through the year, but it’s particularly important during hot weather. Alternatively, use the defrost setting of your microwave, so long as the food is cooked straight afterwards before bacteria have had a chance to grow.

This applies through the year, but it’s particularly important during hot weather. Alternatively, use the defrost setting of your microwave, so long as the food is cooked straight afterwards before bacteria have had a chance to grow. Prioritise unpacking chilled and frozen items first after shopping. It can be helpful to keep frozen gel packs or ice in your shopping bags and to store your shop in your boot where it’s cooler.

Which fridge freezer brands are most reliable? Find out the results of our tests for some of the most popular ones.