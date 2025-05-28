How much water do you need a day – and 5 products to help you drink more

Staying hydrated helps you feel your best, stay focused and maintain healthy, radiant skin.

But are you drinking enough fluids each day? While everyone’s needs differ, it’s worth finding simple ways to stay hydrated.

Investing in a refillable water bottle is a great start (we've tested several to find the Which? Best Buys). Technology can lend a hand, too. Many fitness trackers and smartwatches now let you log your water intake and remind you when it’s time to take a sip.

Below, we've shared advice from the NHS and Shefalee Loth, Which? nutritionist, to help you understand how much water you need throughout the day.

How much water do I need?

Not getting enough fluids can lead to dehydration, which is why the Eatwell Guide (a government resource) suggests drinking six to eight cups or glasses of fluid a day. Drinking water is an easy way to reach that goal, but other drinks and food count towards your fluid intake as well.

The NHS says you might need to drink more fluids if you're pregnant or breastfeeding, in a hot environment, physically active for long periods or recovering from illness.

Factors such as medication and diet also change your hydration needs.

A good indication of whether you're drinking enough water is the colour of your urine. According to the NHS, light yellow typically means you're well- hydrated, while dark yellow or amber may indicate dehydration. If your urine is completely clear, it could be a sign that you're overhydrated.

Other signs and ways to assess your hydration levels include fatigue, headaches, dry mouth and dizziness. Urinating less frequently can also be a sign of dehydration. Seek medical attention if these symptoms are severe or persistent.

Our expert says:

'Staying hydrated is important for lots of bodily functions. It keeps our digestive system functioning, keeps skin healthy and helps our blood carry essential nutrients around our bodies. Being dehydrated can lead to headaches, lethargy, dizziness and poor concentration.

'Although we need around 1.5 to 2 litres of fluid a day, the water in the food we eat also counts. Try to stick to unsweetened drinks and be cautious with flavoured waters, as they can contain added sugar. Instead, add a slice of lemon, orange or cucumber to your water if you want a hint of flavour.'

Shefalee Loth, Which? nutritionist

Products that may help you drink more water

If you’re still struggling to get the water you need every day, we’ve reviewed products that make hydration easier or more appealing.

1. Air Up Bottles

The unique selling point of the Air Up bottle is its flavour pods, which trick your brain into thinking you're tasting something when it's actually just scented air.

Air Up offers a range of flavours, including fruits such as Wild Berry and Lemon, as well as mocktail-inspired options like Virgin Mojito and Virgin Colada.

In our test lab, our experts assessed the durability of both the Air Up Gen2 and Air Up Classic bottles. We also checked both for leaks and evaluated how easy they are to clean, open, and close.

We've tested a range of water bottles from Stanley, Yeti, Air Up and more for durability, leakage, insulation and ease of use. See our guide to the best water bottles.

2. SodaStreams or Carbonated Water Makers

A carbonated water maker could be a savvy investment for anyone trying to cut back on sugary fizzy drinks.

If you use a SodaStream simply to carbonate plain water, it only adds carbon dioxide (CO₂). This turns your drink into sparkling water with no sugar, calories, or additives – just bubbles. SodaStream also offers flavoured syrups, some of which contain sugar, while others are sugar-free.

If you plan to add these syrups to your drink, check the label carefully to see what they contain and how many calories they contribute. That way, you can choose an option that suits your dietary preferences.

Relying on a SodaStream to hit your hydration targets can also save you from buying sparkling water in plastic bottles. So, depending on how much bottled water you buy, it may be a more sustainable option.

Best SodaStreams and sparkling water makers – our experts have pitted SodaStreams against other sparkling water makers to see if the big brand came out on top.

3. Fridge freezers with built-in water dispensers

If you're shopping for a new fridge freezer, our expert reviews can help you find a Best Buy model with a refillable water dispenser. If you already have one, make a habit of using it regularly throughout the day.

If your fridge doesn't have this feature, it’s worth keeping a jug of chilled water to hand.

The obvious benefit of a dispenser is instant access to cold, filtered water that doesn't come from a single-use plastic bottle. It’s a great option for families, households with children, or anyone trying to cut down on soft drink cravings.

As part of our rigorous lab testing, we've uncovered Best Buy, Great Value and Eco Buy models with a water dispenser and our reviews allow you to filter to find this feature. Our Eco Buy fridge freezer pick comes in at less than £500 and uses energy very efficiently for its size.

To see which appliances we recommend, consult our expert fridge reviews and fridge freezer reviews. Not a Which? member? Join now to get access to all our independent, lab tested results.

4. Quooker, Grohe and other boiling water taps

Hot drinks count towards your daily fluid intake, so adding a boiling water tap to your kitchen not only offers a faster alternative to the kettle but also supports your hydration goals.

Some models also dispense filtered, chilled, ambient, sparkling and standard mains hot and cold water.

Boiling water taps often include built-in filters that remove harsh-tasting chemicals and help soften and aerate the water. They can also be a practical solution for anyone who finds kettles heavy or awkward to use.

However, these taps don't come cheap – some can cost more than £3,000, depending on the brand. If you're on a budget, you can consider a small-capacity tank (two to three litres) for £500 or less.

Discover the pros and cons of instant hot water taps with our guide: Quooker, InSinkErator, Franke and other boiling water taps compared.

5. Water Tracker Apps or Wearables

Many fitness trackers and smartwatches now come with hydration tracking features designed to help you stay on top of your daily water intake. Often, these water-tracking features are managed through an accompanying smartphone app.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6, for example, pairs with the Health app (iOS , Android ) to track your hydration levels. From the same screen that monitors your steps, weight, and exercise, you can set a custom daily goal for the number of glasses of water you want to drink.

Meanwhile, the Garmin Connect app (iOS , Android ) is compatible with various trackers, including the Garmin Fenix 8, and offers similar hydration tracking features. From the Hydration tab, you can set a target, monitor your hydration history and use the Quick Add feature to record your water intake.

Even if you don't own a wearable that tracks water intake, you can download a free app to help you stay on track. Alternatively, you can set daily alarms on your smartphone as a reminder to drink more water.

Unlock our selection of Best Buy wearables with our list of the best fitness trackers and best smartwatches.

Even more hydration hacks