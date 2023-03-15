Rail fares on the rise: your rights when buying train tickets

Buying train tickets can be a stressful process, with a dizzying array of ticket types and restrictions to get your head around.

And with rail prices in England and Wales rising by up to 5.9% this year, it’s more important than ever to make sure you find the best deal.

Here, we take a look at some of the most common issues with train ticketing, explain what might be changing in the future, and offer advice on how to make a complaint if you’re unhappy with a ticket agency or train operator.

Train ticketing nightmares: your stories

You’ll usually buy a train ticket from a specialist ticketing companies (such as Trainline) or directly from the company that operates the train service (such as Avanti West Coast or Great Northern). Whichever approach you take, you’ll need to navigate various ticketing types (such as advance, off-peak and super off-peak) and classes (such as standard, standard premium and first class).

The type of ticket you purchase determines which trains you're allowed to travel on, and where you're allowed to sit. But with so many permutations, it's no wonder that travellers regularly face difficulties when buying and using rail tickets. Here are some of the most common types of ticketing problems reported to Which?.

Peak and off-peak confusion

Mike Powell’s experience highlights a lack of cohesion between ticketing companies and train operators.

Mike bought an off-peak day return ticket for his journey from the Trainline. However, when he boarded a qualifying train, an announcement was made that off-peak tickets weren’t valid and anyone who had one would need to pay a surcharge.

Trainline told Which? that train companies and station operators set their own peak and off-peak times. It said that when Mike booked his journey, the service was available off-peak.

Railcard issues and outdated technology

Stavros Demetriades was left similarly confused when he attempted to buy a discounted ticket using his Freedom Pass and Senior Railcard. His discounts weren’t available online or from station ticketing machines, so he needed to attend a ticket office.

However, the office at his local station was closed, and Stavros was told he’d need to travel to the next station to buy his ticket. He was informed that plans are afoot to update online services and ticket machines to accommodate his discounts, but that it would take around three years for the changes to be made.

First-class ticketing woes

Several readers reported issues with first class ticketing. One told us they purchased a first class ticket, but upon boarding the train discovered that the only difference between standard and first class was a small white headrest cover marked ‘first class’.

Another traveller bought a first class ticket for a journey involving two trains, only to find that there was no first class service available on either. This isn’t an isolated case. Last year, we reported on one rail user paying £70 extra for a first class ticket, only to find that the first class service was available for just 10 minutes of their journey.

Your rights when buying train tickets

Train ticketing problems are all too common, but the good news is that you do have the right to complain if you experience poor service.

Under the Consumer Rights Act 2015, you have the right for a service you buy to be provided with reasonable care and skill. You can complain if the operator or ticket seller fails to meet these standards.

When it comes to ticketing, you’re also protected against misleading actions or omissions under Consumer Protection from Unfair Trading Regulations 2008 (CPRs). The case above where there was no tangible difference between standard and first class may be an example of a breach of these regulations, as the first class benefits described by the train operator were not delivered to the customer. Providers may also be in breach of National Rail Conditions of Travel if they sell a first class ticket but the train doesn’t offer the service.

If you believe you’ve experienced poor service or have been misled, it’s important that you collect as much evidence as possible, for example taking photographs of the problem at the time. Once you’ve got your evidence together, follow these steps:

Contact the train operator and go through its complaints procedure, which will be available on its website. You should be able to submit a complaint online, via email, over the phone or by post.

The operator will provide a response. Some have a two-tier complaints system, under which you can dispute the initial response and escalate it to be reviewed by a manager.

If you’re unhappy with the operator’s final response (or it has failed to respond within 40 working days), you can escalate your complaint to the Rail Ombudsman. The Ombudsman can take up to 90 days to review your complaint.

If you’re still unhappy with the outcome, you can take action through the small claims court . Consider taking expert advice before commencing any legal proceedings.

If your train has been delayed or cancelled, see our full guide on claiming compensation.

What’s changing with train ticketing?

The good news for travellers is that the government and train operators are working on a series of initiatives to simplify train ticketing. These include the following:

A new public sector body called Great British Railways will be introduced to oversee the rail system.

London Northern Eastern Railway (LNER) is conducting a trial to scrap return tickets on its routes. Instead, it’ll sell flexible single tickets for 50% of the cost of a return. It says this will address an issue whereby single tickets sometimes cost nearly as much as a return.

LNER is also set to trial demand-based pricing, replacing the traditional peak and off-peak ticketing system. This system would work similarly to the one used by airlines, where prices go up and down depending on demand.

A pay-as-you-go system similar to London’s Oyster card may be introduced for rail commuters across the south east of England.

How to get the best deal on train tickets

Book in advance: a set number of reduced-price ‘advance’ tickets are allocated to specific trains. They’re usually available up to 12 weeks before you travel. The National Rail publishes future release dates online, and some operators offer an email alert service. Travel off-peak: off-peak and super off-peak tickets are available for quieter periods. They’re not as cheap as advance fares, but give greater flexibility. Train companies can set their own peak and off-peak times, so ensure that you’ll be able to travel during those times before booking. Split your ticket: if you’re making a long journey, you might be able to get a cheaper deal by ‘splitting’ your ticket. You’ll take the same trains, but the booking will be made across multiple tickets rather than one, allowing you to pick up the cheapest fares for different parts of your journey. Get a railcard: you can save a third on off-peak journeys for a year by purchasing a railcard . A range of railcards are available - including for people under the age of 30, over the age of 60, and those with disabilities. Consider a season ticket: regular commuters can make savings by buying a weekly, monthly or annual ‘season ticket’ for their route. Some employers offer interest-free season ticket loans as a workplace benefit.

Find out more about getting the best deal in our full guide on cheap train tickets.