10 cheap and free things to do with the kids this summer

Ahead of the summer holidays, many of us will be thinking of ways to keep the children entertained, well-fed and active.
But with money feeling tighter than ever, many families will be looking for cheap and cheerful options this year.
To help, Which? highlights deals to check out this year, including £1 meals, cheap cinema tickets, discounted days out and much more.
A range of supermarket chains offer discounted meals over the holidays, with some allowing kids to eat for free. Here are the ones that are on this summer:
These deals might be useful if you’re looking to save cash while treating your kids to an evening meal out.
Most major chains offer cheaper prices over the holidays, so it’s probably the best time to catch a flick.
Cinema chains offering cheaper tickets include:
Visiting an outdoor cinema is also a fun spin on watching a film, with outdoor screenings popping up across the country. For example, Everyman on the canal is a free open-air cinema running from 30 June until 17 August at Coal Drops Yard by Kings Cross station in London.
While some screenings might be free, others might require a ticket or booking online, so be sure to check beforehand.
There are plenty of different types of free museums dotted all over the UK, from science, art, technology, and history.
In London, the majority of major museums and galleries are free, such as Tate Modern, Tate Britain, the V&A, the Natural History Museum, the British Museum, the Science Museum, the National Gallery and the National Portrait Gallery.
Other cities also have free museums and galleries like the Museum of Science and Industry in Manchester, the Biscuit Factory Gallery in Newcastle, and the Industrial Museum in Bradford.
Most also have temporary exhibitions to supplement the permanent collections, so there will always be something new, even if you have visited before. Although these special exhibitions tend to be ticketed, so check beforehand.
Museums also put on workshops for children, which tend to be free to join. This will be listed on their website.
Local councils put on activities and provide healthy food for low-income households over the holidays through the government's Holiday Activities and Food (HAF) programme.
The programme is available to school-aged children from reception to year 11 who receive benefits-related free school meals. These clubs usually begin at the end of July, and parents will need a special code to book. This code is usually issued alongside a free school meals code.
What’s on offer varies by council – for example, Nottingham is taking 200 children to Adventures at Mill Waters, with zip wires, assault courses and water sports.
You can also use tax-free childcare accounts to pay for holiday clubs, childminders and sports activities. Providers are listed in your tax-free childcare account.
The Forestry Commission offers a wide array of family-friendly activities, and many are low-cost or completely free. These include Stick Man trails, Gruffalo sculptures, and wildlife spotting.
Many of its forests also have free walking and cycling trails, as well as play areas and designated picnic areas. It also offers free printable activity sheets that you could take to your local woods.
The majority of its trails will have parking fees. Although it is possible to park further away and enter the forest at a different point. Members of Forestry England get free parking, and this costs £94 a year.
In partnership with the UK football associations, McDonald's is running a series of free football sessions for children aged 5-11 at 1,600 locations across the UK. The sessions run on selected dates each week until Sunday, 27 July and offer children a one-hour training session each with FA-qualified coaches.
The sessions are free to attend, and you do not need to buy or eat anything from McDonald's to access them. You will need to pre-book online by filling out a form at McDonald's 'Fun Football' and selecting which centre you'd like to attend.
You can register up to five children at a time, and places are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Pan-disability and visual impairment sessions are also available.
The Wildlife Trusts and The Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB) often run free or donation-based sessions which teach children how to spot birds, insects and pond creatures.
Specific activities this year include pond dipping, meadow sweeping, and exploring nature reserves like Saltholme in Stockton-on-Tees and Old Moor in Bolton.
City farms can be a great free alternative to zoos or wildlife parks, especially for younger kids. Many of them also offer workshops or activity days.
For example, Vauxhall City Farm is offering a six week Young Farmers programme for ages 8-11 and 12-16, focusing on animals, plants, and farm life.
Popular city farms include Mudchute, Hackney, and Kentish Town in London, Ouseburn Farm in Newcastle and St Werburghs in Bristol.
It's important to note that many city farms are charities and rely on donations, so visitors are encouraged to donate or volunteer.
High street retailers often put on free/cheap workshops for children over the summer holidays. Some include:
You don't have to go out to have some fun over the summer holidays. Making the most of your home will help you cut down on costs.
A games afternoon with family or friends can be a simple and free way to keep everyone entertained, and you don’t need to buy anything new. Swap board games with neighbours or invite others round to bring their favourites.
Host a movie night, build a fort in the living room and camp in it overnight, bake some cakes, make a film on your phone, or do some simple arts and crafts. There are plenty of ways to make staying in fun and exciting. Chat to other parents and see if you could work together on an at-home day, and see how creative you can get.
'Whatever you plan on doing this summer, you should always do a little bit of research and try to find offers beforehand online, as it could save you money,' says money writer Ruby Flanagan.
'For example, Tesco Clubcard vouchers are worth double their value if exchanged at any of Tesco's 100 Reward Partners, which include Cadbury World, Chessington World of Adventures Resort, Legoland, Pleasure Beach Resort, and Leeds Castle.
'National Rail's Days Out Guide also offers two-for-one deals on attractions like The Shard, Big Bus Tours, and Battersea Park Children's Zoo when you travel by train.
'When planning your summer outings, it's also worth working out whether it is worth buying memberships or annual passes if you visit a few times a year.'