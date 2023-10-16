Revealed: best and worst mortgage lenders 2023

Three building societies have been named the best mortgage lenders of 2023, based on a combination of customer feedback and expert Which? analysis of the deals they offer.

Nationwide, Skipton and Yorkshire are the trio of building societies to claim Which? Recommended Provider (WRP) status.

We spoke to more than 3,400 mortgage holders and analysed thousands of mortgage products to find out which lenders are top of the pile.

Read on to discover how other major mortgage lenders fared, plus find out the most common issues homeowners face with their providers.

Mortgage broking service provided by L&C Mortgages If you click on the link and complete a mortgage with L&C Mortgages, L&C is paid a commission by the lender and will share part of this fee with Which? Ltd helping fund our not-for-profit mission. We do not allow this relationship to affect our editorial independence.

The best mortgage lenders in the UK

Nationwide and Skipton claimed the joint-highest customer scores (78%) in our survey, closely followed by Yorkshire Building Society (75%).

All three scored a full five stars for customer service and transparency of charges, and were also the highest scoring firms when it came to flexibility of payments, each with four out of five stars.

Accord Mortgages (the broker-only arm of Yorkshire Building Society), Santander and TSB also received above-average customer scores, but missed out on becoming WRPs due to offering too few market-leading deals.

The opposite was the case for HSBC and Virgin Money, which topped the tables in our comprehensive analysis of the cheapest deals over a four-week period in July 2023, but fell short of becoming WRPs due to their lower customer scores of 65% and 60% respectively.

The worst mortgages lenders in the UK

At the other end of the table, the Co-operative Bank, Metro Bank and specialist lender Kensington came last.

They each achieved the worst customer score of 54% out of the 22 lenders we asked about.

Customers were unimpressed with how well the three lenders keep you informed and their online access offerings, with each earning just two stars out of five in both categories.

Family Building Society and Aldermore also fared poorly overall.

Mortgage lender reviews: the full results

The table below shows how the 22 lenders ranked in terms of customer score in our summer 2023 survey.

﻿Mortgage provider (sample size) Customer score Customer service Value for money Ability to overpay or underpay mortgage Clarity of mortgage statements Online access Transparency of charges/penalties RECOMMENDED PROVIDER Nationwide Building Society (259) 78% ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ☆ ☆ ★ ★ ★ ★ ☆ ★ ★ ★ ★ ☆ ★ ★ ★ ★ ☆ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ RECOMMENDED PROVIDER Skipton Building Society (64) 78% ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ☆ ★ ★ ★ ★ ☆ ★ ★ ★ ★ ☆ ★ ★ ★ ★ ☆ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ RECOMMENDED PROVIDER Yorkshire Building Society (172) 75% ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ☆ ★ ★ ★ ★ ☆ ★ ★ ★ ★ ☆ ★ ★ ★ ★ ☆ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ Accord Mortgages (166) 72% ★ ★ ★ ★ ☆ ★ ★ ★ ★ ☆ ★ ★ ★ ☆ ☆ ★ ★ ★ ☆ ☆ ★ ★ ★ ★ ☆ ★ ★ ★ ★ ☆ Santander (171) 71% ★ ★ ★ ★ ☆ ★ ★ ★ ☆ ☆ ★ ★ ★ ☆ ☆ ★ ★ ★ ☆ ☆ ★ ★ ★ ★ ☆ ★ ★ ★ ☆ ☆ TSB (91) 71% ★ ★ ★ ★ ☆ ★ ★ ★ ☆ ☆ ★ ★ ★ ☆ ☆ ★ ★ ★ ☆ ☆ ★ ★ ★ ☆ ☆ ★ ★ ★ ★ ☆ Coventry Building Society (53) 70% ★ ★ ★ ☆ ☆ ★ ★ ★ ☆ ☆ ★ ★ ★ ☆ ☆ ★ ★ ★ ☆ ☆ ★ ★ ☆ ☆ ☆ ★ ★ ★ ☆ ☆ Show full table

Table notes: sample sizes in brackets. Customer score is based on a combination of overall satisfaction and likelihood to recommend the provider. Average customer score is 70%. Star ratings are out of five. Data based on a survey of 3,450 members of the public in July 2023. If two or more brands have the same score, they're ranked alphabetically. Providers must receive a minimum sample size of 40 for inclusion in the table. Where '-' is shown we have an insufficient sample size (less than 40) to calculate a star rating.

‘Lenders’ customer service is more important than ever’

At a time when average mortgage rates across a number of product types have reached their highest levels since the financial crisis, good quality customer service has become even more important.

Ele Clark, senior money editor at Which?, said: 'With mortgage rates at some of their highest levels for 15 years and alarming numbers of homeowners struggling to meet their monthly payments, customer service is more important than ever.

'Our research has found that some of the UK’s biggest building societies lead the way when it comes to quality service, with greater transparency over charges and - crucially - flexibility when making payments.

'The Financial Conduct Authority has now set higher standards in its Consumer Duty, raising the bar for customer service - and firms that fail to meet that bar should expect to face tough consequences from the regulator.'

How we chose the best mortgage lenders

In order to receive the coveted prize of being a Which? Recommended Provider, mortgage lenders had to achieve a customer score of more than 70% when we surveyed existing customers.

Lenders were given star ratings out of five for key elements of customer service, covering everything from value to money to online services.

We received enough responses to rank 22 banks and building societies.

As well as impressing customers, providers also had to consistently offer table-topping mortgage deals across a range of product types.

You can find out more about how individual lenders fared in our mortgage lender review pages, which provide details of the types of mortgages each lender offers, including average rates and lending criteria.

Which? advice on getting a mortgage

If you're looking to get a mortgage and don't know where to begin, we're here to help.

Our mortgage guides provide advice on everything from saving for a deposit to finding the best deal and applying for a mortgage.

If you're already a homeowner, you can find advice on overpaying or switching deals in our guides on remortgaging to get a cheaper deal or to release equity.

Which? Limited is registered in England and Wales to 2 Marylebone Road, London NW1 4DF, company number 00677665 and is an Introducer Appointed Representative of the following: 1. Inspop.com Ltd for the introduction of non-investment motor, home, travel and pet insurance products (FRN 610689). Inspop.com Ltd is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to provide advice and arrange non-investment motor, home, travel and pet insurance products (FRN310635) and is registered in England and Wales to Greyfriars House, Greyfriars Road, Cardiff, South Wales, CF10 3AL, company number 03857130. Confused.com is a trading name of Inspop.com Ltd. 2. LifeSearch Partners Limited (FRN 656479), for the introduction of Pure Protection Contracts, who are authorised and regulated by the FCA to provide advice and arrange Pure Protection Contracts. LifeSearch Partners Ltd is registered in England and Wales to 3000a Parkway, Whiteley, Hampshire, PO15 7FX, company number 03412386. 3.Optimise Media Limited (FRN 313408), for the introduction of HSBC Group, who are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority to provide credit brokering activity. Optimise Media is registered in England and Wales to Exchange Street Buildings, 35-37 Exchange Street, Norwich, England, NR2 1DP and company number 04455319. We do not make, nor do we seek to make, any recommendations or personalised advice on financial products or services that are regulated by the FCA, as we’re not regulated or authorised by the FCA to advise you in this way. In some cases, however, we have included links to regulated brands or providers with whom we have a commercial relationship and, if you choose to, you can buy a product from our commercial partners. If you go ahead and buy a product using our link, we will receive a commission to help fund our not-for-profit mission and our campaigns work as a champion for the UK consumer. Please note that a link alone does not constitute an endorsement by Which?.