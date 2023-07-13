Revealed: the best-selling cars of 2023 (so far)

The new car market grew for the 11th consecutive month in June 2023, driven by increased registrations of mild-hybrid petrol cars.

177,266 cars were registered in June, compared to 140,958 during the same period last year, according to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT)

Registrations remain around 23% below the levels seen before the pandemic, but supply chain issues are beginning to ease and the long waiting times previously seen for new cars are also falling, according to the SMMT.

Read on to find out which cars made the top 10 and the areas of the market experiencing the best growth.

The top sellers of 2023

1. Ford Puma (2020-)

The Puma is the smallest car in the Ford range, after the Fiesta and Ecosport went out of production. It has a smart cabin and drives well, but how does it fare in our lab tests and how likely is it to let you down?

Read our Ford Puma (2020-) review to see how it compares to the competition.

2. Vauxhall Corsa (2020-)

A firm favourite for 30 years now, the Corsa impressed us with its safe handling and good fuel economy. It’s also available in full electric, Corsa-e guise.

Find out how both models perform in our reviews of the Vauxhall Corsa (2020-) and Vauxhall Corsa-e (2020-).

3. Nissan Qashqai (2021-)

This Qashqai is the third generation of what’s considered to be the original family crossover. And with plenty of safety kit as standard on all models, it's easy to see why it's so popular. But how did it cope in our lab tests and is it a reliable car?

We give the definitive verdict in our full Nissan Qashqai (2021-) review.

4. Tesla Model Y (2022-)

With a focus on practicality, Tesla’s newest model has taken the UK by storm this year. It's a great car to drive, but can it shake off the brand's questionable record for reliability?

Read our full Tesla Model Y (2022-) review to find out.

5. Hyundai Tucson (2021-)

The fourth-generation of Hyundai’s Tucson SUV is a striking car that has plenty of equipment as standard. It’s available as a petrol, full hybrid and plug-in hybrid.

See what we thought of the car in our full Hyundai Tucson hybrid (2021-) review.

If none of those catch your eye, here's the top 10 list in full...

Source: SMMT

*Full hybrid review

**Plug-in hybrid review

Petrol cars make up the majority of sales

The latest sales figures from SMMT show that petrol mild hybrids are becoming an increasingly popular alternative to conventional petrol powered cars (although they’re not necessarily as green as you might think). Sales of petrol mild hybrids grew by 53.4% compared to the same period last year. Petrol-powered cars account for 55.8% of all registrations, compared to just 8.3% for diesels.

Full hybrids continue to be popular (see our hybrid car reviews for more), with registrations up 40.1% year-on-year. The amount of plug-in hybrids (PHEVs) registered rose by 65.5% in June 2023, while 39.4% more electric cars (EVs) were registered too.

The SMMT says the growth in EV and PHEV registrations was driven by fleet sales, where stronger incentives to buy alternatively fuelled cars are offered than to private owners.

As a result, the organisation is calling for a VAT cut on public chargers to increase EV sales further.

Mike Hawes, SMMT chief executive, said: ‘Most electric vehicle owners enjoy the convenience and cost saving of charging at home but those that do not have a driveway or designated parking space must pay four times as much in tax for the same amount of energy.

‘This is unfair and risks delaying greater uptake, so cutting VAT on public EV charging will help make owning an EV fairer and attractive to even more people.'

