Mild hybrids and ‘cleanest petrol car’ disappoint in Green NCAP tests

Choosing a mild hybrid is no guarantee of reduced environmental impact, Green NCAP’s latest results show. We reveal the more efficient alternatives, including once that aced the tests with an almost-perfect score.

Buying a mild hybrid petrol or diesel can make you feel you're doing your bit for the planet, but both mild hybrid models in Green NCAP's latest assessments scored no better than a petrol car in the same test.

Find out all the results from the independent body's latest tests below, including which cars topped the green tables.



Volkswagen T-Roc (petrol, £25,449)

Green NCAP score: 2.5/5

Green NCAP tested the latest 1.5-litre direct-injection turbocharged petrol engine version of the T-Roc compact SUV, with mixed results.

For tailpipe emissions, it lauds the car as the ‘cleanest petrol car’ it’s tested so far, with a score of 7.7 out of 10 in its Clean Air Index. This is for low production of emissions such as nitrogen oxides and carbon that lead to air pollution in cities.

However, this is at the expense of relatively high fuel consumption, which pulls its energy efficiency scores down to 4.4 out of 10. Correspondingly, greenhouse gas emissions are also poor (scoring just 2.8 out of 10).

Find out if this is a standout car in other areas, and whether our experts think it’s worth buying, in our Volkswagen T-Roc review.

Volvo XC40 (mild hybrid, £33,311)

Green NCAP score: 2.5/5

You'd probably hope for a higher Green NCAP score when buying the 48v mild hybrid XC40 compact SUV.

The mild hybrid system on the 2-litre petrol model tested wasn't particularly effective, resulting in a score of only 4 out of 10 for energy efficiency.

It scores a reasonable 6.2 out of 10 for air pollution, but it’s all pulled down by a disappointing 2.3 out of 10 for its greenhouse gas emissions.

Is this a weaker area that could be forgiven in an otherwise stellar car? Our professional tests give the definitive verdict in our Volvo XC40 review.

Ford Fiesta (mild hybrid, £18,312)

Green NCAP score: 2.5/5

Ford has announced that the Fiesta is in its final months of production, ending in June 2023.

It's sure to remain a popular car, but the 1.0-litre petrol 48v mild hybrid model Green NCAP tested wasn’t exemplary for emissions.

It’s scored 3.9 out of 10 for air pollution, and 3.7 out of 10 for greenhouse gas emissions.

That said, Green NCAP ‘commends’ the car’s fuel efficiency for a petrol model: it scored 5.2 out of 10 for energy efficiency.

We reveal how the Ford Fiesta compares with rivals in our extensive Ford Fiesta review.

Renault Austral (full hybrid, around £38,000)

Green NCAP score: 3/5

Unlike the XC40 and Fiesta, the all-new Austral SUV is a full hybrid, meaning it has a more powerful electric system than a mild hybrid.

Green NCAP’s tests prove that the difference is clear. The organisation said the full hybrid system ‘noticeably reduces energy consumption in both urban and rural areas, despite the car’s relatively large size'.

For air pollution, it gets a good score of 6.5 out of 10, and 5.3 out of 10 for its energy efficiency. It’s let down slightly by its greenhouse gas emissions, where it scored 3.9 out of 10.

The Austral is brand new coming soon to the UK in 2023. We haven’t reviewed it yet, but it’s a direct replacement to the Kadjar, so see what we thought of that in our Renault Kadjar review.

Nissan Ariya (electric, £41,845)

Green NCAP score: 5/5

The Ariya is the first in the new generation of electric cars from Nissan, following on from its popular Nissan Leaf.

Despite being a hefty two-tonne car with a claimed range of more than 300 miles per charge, its electric engine still gives it an unassailing lead in Green NCAP’s latest round of tests, with a near-perfect 96% overall score.

Green NCAP also analyses the full life cycle of the cars it tests, including emissions from generating the electricity to run the electric car, battery production and other considerations.

All things considered, Green NCAP’s latest data shows the Ariya is easily the car with the least environmental impact.

Find out what our experts thought of it in our First Look Nissan Ariya review.

