Samsung Bespoke Jet AI vs Dyson Gen5detect: premium cordless vacs compared

Dyson and Samsung are both innovators in the cordless vacuum cleaner game, but this means their releases usually come at a hefty price.

We've compared two of their newest releases to see what you get for your money – the Dyson Gen5detect, priced £849, and the Samsung Bespoke Jet AI, which, at £1,199, is one of the priciest cordless vacuums currently on the UK market.

Samsung Bespoke Jet AI vs Dyson Gen5detect: how do they compare?

This table compares the key tech specs of both the Samsung and Dyson cordless vacuums.

Specification Samsung Bespoke Jet AI Dyson Gen5detect Price £1,199 £849 Type Cordless/bagless/upright Cordless/bagless/upright Weight (kg) 2.8 3.5 Dust capacity (litres) 0.5 0.7 Charging time 5h (large capacity battery) or 3h 30min (lightweight battery) 4h 30min Running time (on minimum setting) 2h 40min 1hr 10mins

Table notes: Specifications as stated by the manufacturer.

In testing, we sometimes find that the technical specifications differ from the manufacturer's specifications. The Samsung Bespoke Jet AI is currently at the lab, but we have already tested the Dyson Gen5detect. Read the full Dyson Gen5detect review to see how it performed during Which? tests.

Features and accessories

Both cordless vacs come with a generous amount of standard premium cordless vacuum accessories such as a crevice tool, pet/hair tool and combination tool, but due to its steep price, we're glad to see Samsung Bespoke Jet AI also comes an accessory cradle and two types of batteries – a large capacity battery and a lightweight battery.

Both come with two different floorheads too. The Bespoke Jet AI come comes with a slim LED brush and an active dual brush. The Gen5detect comes with a fluffy optic brush and a digital motorbar brush.

While the Dyson includes a handy wall-dock where your vacuum can live between cleans, the Samsung comes with a 'cleaning station' – a storage accessory with a charging unit. The accessory has a self-emptying ability, which is billed as a more hygienic way of emptying the vac, without dust escaping. Samsung says that this feature is powered by a cyclone, which spins to remove hair without tangling and emits only clean air as it automatically shuts the dustbin.

Samsung Bespoke Jet AI: the first AI cordless vac on the market

Samsung claims the AI (artificial intelligence) cleaning mode helps intelligently clean various environments. But what does it actually do?

In order to use the AI mode, you must use the supplied Slim LED Brush+ or Active Dual Brush. The mode automatically detects floor type and vacuuming air pressure, then controls the suction power and brush speed, all while saving energy by reducing battery power and increasing maneuverability, according to Samsung.

This sounds a lot like an automatic cleaning mode we've seen on some other high-end cordless vacuums, including Dyson's Gen5detect, which adjusts modes when it detects a change in floor type.

However, we haven't tested the Bespoke Jet AI yet, so we can't comment on how useful this feature is. It's currently in our test lab, so keep an eye on our cordless vacuum reviews for the results.

Samsung cordless vacuum cleaners

We've tested and reviewed six Samsung cordless vacuums costing from £199 for the Jet 70 Turbo up to £945 for the Bespoke Jet. The new Bespoke Jet AI, which is the most expensive of the bunch at £1,199, is currently being tested in the lab, so make sure to check back for results soon.

Samsung cordless vacuums come with a unique feature – wet mode – which is designed for use with Samsung’s Spinning Sweeper accessory to enable you to use it as a mop (this tool needs to be bought separately for just under £90 on entry-level models such as the Jet 70 Turbo). They also come with a digital display, a flexi tube (Jet 75 Pet) and an extra soft roller floorhead (Jet 70 Complete).

For further information on individual models, check out our full list of Samsung cordless vacuum cleaner reviews.

Dyson cordless vacuum cleaners

We've tested 12 Dyson cordless vacuums ranging in price from around £300 for models such as the Micro 1.5kg and V7 Animal, to £849 for the Gen5detect.

Higher-priced models include the latest tech, such as the digital control display, which this tells you in minutes exactly how much battery life you have left, an automatic cleaning mode that switches between settings when you move from carpet to hard floor, a laser diode to illuminate hidden dust in your home, and dust sensors that record how much dust you suck up.

They also have a dust-ejection system designed to minimise dust-clouds, and a larger capacity, which means fewer trips to the bin.

For further information on individual models, check out our full list of Dyson cordless vacuum cleaner reviews.

The Which? verdict

You'll have to part with a significant chunk of money to purchase either of the models, but the Samsung Bespoke Jet AI is one of the priciest cordless vacuums currently on the UK market.

We can't tell you whether its cleaning performance justifies the price until we've got the full lab test results, but if you're after a premium vac with all the latest bells and whistles, you shouldn't be disappointed with either the Samsung or Dyson.

The Dyson has a larger dustbin capacity, so it might appeal to those with larger homes, but it's also heavier than the Samsung and it might not be the best choice if you're after something more lightweight.

In the end, the right model for you will depend on your needs and your budget, so make sure you read our in-depth vacuum reviews – which feature test results and ratings for Miele, Shark, AEG and Bosch, among other vacuum brands – before making a decision.

