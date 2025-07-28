Santander Edge credit card changes: cashback reduced and fees increased

Santander has made major changes to its Edge credit card – opening it up to more applicants but cutting cashback and increasing fees for those taking out the card under the new terms.

The Edge credit card still offers cashback on spending and fee-free purchases abroad, but the updated deal is less generous than before.

Here, Which? explains what’s changed, what it means for existing cardholders and how the card compares with rival cashback offers.

What's changed?

The updated terms apply to anyone applying for the Edge credit card under the new rules.

Cashback

The cashback rate has been reduced. New applicants now earn 1% on purchases, capped at £10 a month.

Previously, the card paid 2% cashback in the first year and 1% thereafter, with a higher cap of £15 a month.

This means the maximum you can now earn is £120 a year – but you’d need to spend £1,000 a month to reach that limit.

Monthly fee

The monthly fee has increased from £3 to £4.

With the higher charge, you’ll need to spend at least £400 a month just to earn enough cashback to cover the cost of the card.

APR

Borrowing on the card is also more expensive.

The representative APR has risen to 37.8% (variable), up from 29.8%.

As with most cashback credit cards, the Edge card works best if you pay off the balance in full each month – otherwise, any interest will quickly outweigh the value of the cashback.

Eligibility criteria

The Edge credit card was previously available only to Santander current account holders, but that rule has been removed.

Now, anyone who meets the eligibility criteria can apply. You must be aged 18 or over, have a permanent UK address, earn at least £10,500 a year and have a clean credit history with no bankruptcy, CCJs or IVAs in the past six years.

What else does the Edge credit card offer?

The Edge credit card still includes benefits that could appeal to regular spenders – especially those who travel.

One of its biggest selling points is the absence of foreign exchange fees on purchases made abroad. Most credit cards charge around 2.75 to 3% every time you use them in another currency, which can add up quickly on holiday. With the Edge card, there’s no extra cost for purchases made overseas, so the price you see is the price you pay.

You’ll also continue to earn cashback on these purchases, which is rare among cards that offer fee‑free overseas spending.

Alongside this, all cardholders have access to Santander Boosts, a scheme that offers extra cashback, discounts and prize draws from selected retailers.

How do the changes affect existing customers?

The changes which came into effect last week apply only to new customers.

Anyone who took out a Santander Edge credit card before 24 July 2025 will continue to receive the following benefits:

£3 monthly fee

2% cashback for the first year and 1% cashback on all purchases after, up to £15 a month.

APR at 29.8%

Is Santander a good credit card provider?

Santander is a Which? Recommended Provider. It achieved a customer score of 76% in our latest survey, placing it 5th in our table of 28 providers.

Customers gave the brand five stars for its online and in-app account management, and four stars for the application process and clarity of information. It got three stars for overall customer service, customer communications, and transparency of charges and penalties.

How does it compare to other cards?

The table shows how the Santander Edge credit card compares with other cashback cards on the market.

Card Cashback Max annual cashback Annual fee Representative APR Santander Edge Credit Card 1% (capped at £10 a month) £120 £48 37.8% Amex Cashback Credit Card 0.75%-5% (a) No limit £25 35.3% Amex Cashback Everyday Credit Card 0.5%-5% (b) No limit £0 29.7% Santander All In One Credit Card 0.5% (capped at £10 a month) £120 £36 29.8%

Correct as of 28 July 2025. (a) For the first three months, you will earn 5% on purchases (up to £125). From month four, you earn 0.75% cashback on spending up to £10,000 and 1.25% cashback on spending over £10,000 within a year. (b) You earn 5% cashback for the first five months (up to £125 cashback). From month six, you earn 0.5% cashback on spending up to £10,000 and 1% cashback on spending over £10,000 within a year.

The Santander Edge offers a straightforward 1% cashback rate year‑round, but the £10 monthly cap limits the total you can earn. If you spent £1,000 a month, you’d reach the £120 annual cashback cap. After paying the £48 annual fee, you’d keep £72 in cashback over the year.

By comparison, the American Express Cashback Credit Card can give higher returns in the first year thanks to its 5% introductory rate (capped at £125). On a £1,000 monthly spend, this works out at around £177.50 in cashback after fees, factoring in the introductory rate, standard 0.75% on spend up to £10,000 and 1.25% on spend above that.

The American Express Cashback Everyday Credit Card also benefits from a strong 5% introductory cashback rate for the first five months (up to £125), with 0.5% thereafter. Over the first year, that works out at £160 in cashback, with no annual fee to pay.

The Santander All in One Credit Card pays 0.5% cashback, capped at £10 a month, with a £36 annual fee. If you maximise the cap, that’s £120 cashback a year, leaving you with £84 after paying the fee.

Every month, our experts analyse the best cashback credit card deals on the market and calculate how much you could earn based on a £100 weekly spend. Read our guide to find the best card for your spending habits.